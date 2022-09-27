Elections for District 2, 4 St. Lucie County Commission seats could turn commission more blue

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — Candidates for the County Commission District 2 seat have different strategies for bringing politics into their campaign. At the same time, two political newcomers are looking to take the District 4 reigns from veteran Commissioner Frannie Hutchinson.

Incumbent Sean Mitchell , 63, a Democrat and former union business manager, will face Republican Larry Leet, CEO of Able American Jets, in the Nov. 8 general election for the District 2 seat.

Republican Jamie Fowler , community outreach manager for Tri-County Enterprise, and real estate agent Helen Lurry , a Democrat, hope to succeed Hutchinson the District 4 seat.

A win by both Democrats would leave Cathy Townsend the only elected Republican on the commission.

County commissioners serve four year terms and earn $86,517 annually.

Early voting is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 through Nov. 5 and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6.

Here's how much the candidates had raised as of Monday, according to the Supervisor of Elections Office:

Leet: $4,279

Mitchell: $92,811

Fowler: $48,615

Lurry: $28,601

District 2

Mitchell has been campaigning on the slogan "People over politics," emphasizing that issues in St. Lucie County are largely nonpartisan.

"I'm not about politics," he said. "I have many friends that are from one party or the next. When you're elected, I believe it's very important that you represent everyone."

By contrast, Leet has been running a partisan campaign, using phrases on his website such as "the Democrats have controlled our county commission for several years ..." and pointing out that St. Lucie County has the highest tax rate in the state.

His campaign Facebook page also reflects similar messaging with shared posts such as "Vote for these candidates to stop the Democrat insanity."

Leet, 64, describes himself as a constitutional conservative and believes government should be limited.

While Although Mitchell and Leet have campaigned differently, they share some similar priorities: creating affordable/workforce housing and encouraging septic-to-sewer conversions to protect waterways.

Leet said he would lower property taxes by curbing public officials' raises.

Protecting parental rights in schools is another priority, he said, although he acknowledges county commissioners have no control over parental rights.

Expanding utility infrastructure to keep up with rapid growth here and promoting job creation with livable wages are other issues Mitchell said he hopes to tackle if reelected.

More than 30% of Mitchell's contributions come from unions. Other donors include Sheriff Ken Mascara, Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin and St. Lucie County Property Appraiser Michelle Franklin.

District 4

District 4 covers the central region of the county and includes Indian River Estates, Spanish Lakes, St. Lucie West and PGA Golf Club.

Fowler , 40, said she plans to move to the district within the next month.

Some of her priorities, if elected, include:

Adopting term limits for elected officials

Lowering taxes and spending less, especially on consulting fees

Mitigating rapid growth by protecting the towns, villages and countryside element , which preserves rural areas in the count y

Lurry, 45, is former chair of the Department of Criminal Justice and Homeland Security at Keiser University and worked previously for the Department of Children and Families and the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Her priorities, if elected, include:

Preserving environmental lands and promoting open space and nature trails while responsibly allowing economic growth and development

Improving public transportation by creating more bus stops

Expanding workforce-development training to support job creation

Both District 4candidates believe that affordable housing, septic-to-sewer conversions and improved infrastructure to prevent drainage problems need to be addressed.

The Friends of Dana Trabulsy political action committee; 19th Circuit Court Public Defender Diamond Litty; and Port St. Lucie City Councilman Anthony Bonna were among Fowler's donors, according to campaign finance reports.

Lurry's donors include Sheriff Ken Mascara, former state Rep. Delores Hogan Johnson and County Commissioner Linda Bartz.

Olivia McKelvey is TCPalm's watchdog reporter for St. Lucie County. You can reach her at olivia.mckelvey@tcpalm.com, 772-521-4380 and on Twitter @olivia_mckelvey.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Elections for District 2, 4 St. Lucie County Commission seats could turn commission more blue