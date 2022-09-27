ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

‘Dedicated to the One I Love’: Cass Elliot’s Daughter Gets Her ‘Mama’ a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

There’s a famous photograph by Henry Diltz of Joni Mitchell playing guitar in Mama Cass Elliot’s Laurel Canyon backyard, with David Crosby holding up a joint in back and Eric Clapton sitting cross-legged watching transfixed. There, in the foreground, is Cass’ nine-month-old daughter Owen, teething on a film canister. “I often wonder what I was thinking,” says the now-55-year-old mother of two kids in their 20s, who lives in Encino with her husband of 31 years. “Clearly, I was thinking about that film canister. It was all pretty surreal, pretty cool.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Bros’ Cast on How Its LGBTQ Representation On and Offscreen Provided a More Comfortable Creative Experience

Much of the discussion around the release of the Billy Eichner-starring, Judd Apatow-produced romantic comedy Bros has been about the semantics of its historic nature. Yes, it’s one of the first major studio movies starring two gay leads played by two openly gay actors. Yes, it’s part of a small, but growing handful of LGBTQ-inclusive films upending the mainstream rom-com genre. But it’s another detail — frequently thrown out during the film’s press tour as a sign of its groundbreaking nature — that perhaps makes the film most notable. And that’s its all, openly LGBTQ+ cast. More from The Hollywood...
MOVIES
SFGate

Ringo Starr Cancels Concert Due to Illness

Just a few hours before Ringo Starr’s scheduled tour stop on Saturday night at Michigan’s Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, the former Beatle announced he would not be able to perform due to an unspecified ailment. In a statement shared by the venue, Starr’s team confirmed that...
NEW BUFFALO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy