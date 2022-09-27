ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transit Village of dreams, but will they come?

By Kimberly Miller, Palm Beach Post
 5 days ago
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market.

The Dirt would like to apologize up front for this abbreviated newsletter as we've got some other stuff going on right now, oh, like a hurricane, and although Ian is hitting the west coast, little ol' Palm Beach County could still feel some gusty winds, flooding rains and screaming hysteria in the water isle at Publix.

As the former weather reporter at The Palm Beach Post with a Penn State Certificate in Weather Forecasting, I may add, I get drafted from time to time to cover weather and this is one of those times, so, sorry for the anemic review of the glamour, glitz and Tommy Hilfiger real estate news this week.

Follow our live Hurricane Ian coverage here.

If they build Transit Village, West Palm Beach hopes people will come

The decade-old plan for a Transit Village at the foot of the historic train station in West Palm Beach got approval this month from the Downtown Action Committee after a big boost from the Miami-based Related Group led by Jorge Pérez.

Are people really going to forgo their cars and travel by Tri-Rail, Amtrak and Brightline? Will they live west of the railroad tracks and walk in August to offices downtown? The city is betting, yes, yes, and yes! With a lot of transplants coming from places where public transportation is more of a staple, it just may happen.

Hey Tommy, how about a discount on that $39.7 million house?

Luxury real estate reporter Darrell Hofheinz has all the juicy details on fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger's sale of a $39.7 million waterfront estate in Palm Beach.

dapper designer is attempting a high-end flip on the home he bought in 2021 for $21 million. It's since been renovated with "lighter, brighter" interiors, which would be really nice as my 1931 house is like a cave because I guess they didn't have recessed lighting back then and I'm too cheap (poor journalist here, remember) to install it now.

Housing market in turmoil as million-dollar starter homes drop to $800,000 (sarcasm alert)

It had to end sometime, right? I mean housing sale prices couldn't just keep climbing like that strangler fig on the palm tree in front of my house that I wish my boyfriend would cut out.

Anyhoo, Palm Beach County single-family home prices dipped month over month in August, but they are still higher than 2021 and Realtors I spoke with said it was a nice break to catch their breath this summer. We'll see what happens this season.

West Palm Beach South End is on fire right now and it's all rainbows and unicorns ahead

West Palm Beach's south end, also known as SoSo, has always been a little hoity-toity with its respected South Olive Elementary School and lakefront homes and too-cool-for-school Howley's restaurant (Cooked in sight, must be right!)

But now it's also buzzing with new development including townhomes by the Nora guys, and possible residential units at the old Palm Coast strip mall.

I may be getting drafted to head to Tampa next week for post-Ian coverage so no promises on The Dirt. I likely will put myself in harm's way, again, and eat energy bars until I puke. Fun!

Live Lightly and stay safe.

