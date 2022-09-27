Candlelight vigil for injured Pleasant Plains football player to be held outside hospital

A candlelight vigil for injured Pleasant Plains football player Jayden Veesenmeyer and his family will be held in the parking lot of HSHS St. John's Women's and Children's Clinic, 400 N. Ninth St., at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Veesenmeyer, a senior running back at Plains, suffered a medical emergency in Saturday night's game against Riverton.

A GoFundMe page said Veesenmeyer had emergency surgery and was set up to help offset medical expenses for the family. The crowdfunding platform has raised nearly $50,000 for Veesenmeyer's family.

The site of the prayer vigil will be visible to Veesenmeyer's family at HSHS St. John's Hospital.

St. John's Lutheran (ELCA) Church pastor, the Rev. Greg Busboom, will lead the service.

Veesenmeyer exited the game before collapsing on the team's sidelines. He was attended to by medical personnel who were on-site before an ambulance arrived.

Many area schools have posted supportive messages for Veesenmeyer across different social media platforms.

The Petersburg PORTA football moms group is encouraging fans wear red and blue, Plains' school colors, to Friday's "Blacktop Bragging Rights Game" between PORTA and Athens at Petersburg.

Justice Graphics in Athens is selling #JAYDENSTRONG T-shirts, sweatshirts and decals. The company said all profits will be donated back to Veesenmeyer's family to help cover any expenses.

