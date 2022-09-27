Read full article on original website
Related
hunker.com
Never Before Seen: Assouline's Cult-Fave Travel Coffee Table Books Are 25% Off
Not to be dramatic, but when we noticed that Assouline's iconic Travel Series was on sale, our jaws dropped. After years of drooling over these beautifully vibrant coffee table books, we are seeing them discounted for the first time ever. This is seriously unheard of. Thanks to Saks Fifth Avenue's...
hunker.com
How to Install Recessed Lighting: Step-by-Step Instructions
One of the most effective ways to change the atmosphere in a room for the better is to install recessed lights, and you don't necessarily need an electrician to do it. You don't need attic access either — although that definitely makes things easier — because you can purchase recessed lighting fixtures, or "can lights," which clamp directly to the drywall and do not have to be fastened to the ceiling framing. It's as easy as cutting holes and pushing in the cans (after they've been properly wired, of course).
hunker.com
DIY Brass Rail Gallery Shelf That Radiates Charm
DIY in a Day brings you step-by-step instructions for easy projects that will spruce up your space — within 24 hours (or less!). Lately, we've been admiring brass gallery shelves from high-end shops such as Rejuvenation. And while we love the look, we don't necessarily love the price. So, we decided to make our own shelf using brass hardware, rails, and brackets to get a very design-worthy look. No one will ever suspect this wall shelf is DIY.
hunker.com
This L.A. Home Is All About Moody Neutrals
As many of us have learned over the past few years, when your house is both your home and your office, it helps if it's a place you never want to leave. So when a tech recruiter in Westlake Village, California, decided to spruce up her three-bedroom, two-bathroom home with a gut remodel, she turned to designer Jessica Nicastro to create a comfortable and cozy live-work space for her and her dog, Tank. "The client wanted a minimalist modern home with lots of textures, color, and warmth," says Nicastro.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hunker.com
Trader Joe's Has a New Sweet Granola to Satisfy Your Autumnal Cravings
There's a lot to love about granola. It's perfect on top of yogurt, delicious in a bowl with milk, or just as satisfying straight out of the bag. If you love this versatile snack as much as we do, you'll want to stop by Trader Joe's this week, because according to @traderjoeslist on Instagram, cinnamon roll drizzled granola has just hit the shelves.
hunker.com
The Best Adjustable Bed Frames at Every Price Point
Finding the perfect position to fall asleep in isn't always the easiest, especially if you're a picky sleeper. Tossing and turning, searching for pressure relief, back pain, all of this can keep you up and prevent you from getting a good night's rest. While it may be frustrating to find a solution, an adjustable bed frame can help you attain maximum comfort while snoozing. This might be especially true for those who experience sleep apnea, sleep paralysis, or restless leg syndrome.
hunker.com
Farrow & Ball Released 11 New Signature Paint Colors — Its First in 4 Years
For the first time in four years, Farrow & Ball is adding not just one, but 11 brand new paint shades to its signature range of 132 colors. Created by Joa Studholme, Farrow & Ball's color curator, and Charlotte Cosby, the brand's head of creative, the new hues are inspired by moments of joy and delight. Think the color of Irish porridge or a cool blue that pays homage to the wings of Kittiwake seabirds.
Comments / 0