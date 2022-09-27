ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Americans Have an Average of Nearly $60,000 in Cash. Here's Why That May Be a Bad Thing

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZkTFc_0iCB3u6y00

Image source: Getty Images

There's a reason people are advised to keep anywhere from three to six months' worth of living expenses in a savings account . You never know when a financial emergency might strike. And without cash reserves, you risk falling behind on bills and/or having to rack up debt just to do simple things like put food on the table and keep the lights on.

But believe it or not, there is such a thing as having too much money in cash. And if you go that route, you could end up denying yourself a chance to grow more wealth over time.

Save: Click here to uncover a best-in-class savings account that can earn you 14x your bank

More: Check out our best online checking accounts of 2022

Americans' cash balances are surprisingly high

Personal Capital surveyed its users recently and found that overall, Americans had $59,506.81 in cash. Not surprisingly, older Americans tended to have more cash than younger ones. The median cash balance among 30-somethings, for example, was $50,974.75, while the median cash balance among those in their 60s was $119,289.96.

Of course, at first glance, these figures seem like positive ones. But some people may have too much cash for their own good.

Personal Capital found that 50-somethings had a median cash balance of $96,726.06. Meanwhile, the Ascent researched average monthly expenses among U.S. households and found that that number came to $5,111 . But for someone who spends a little over $5,000 a month on living expenses, $96,726.06 is actually a lot of money to have on hand for emergencies.

Even if you're looking to get aggressive with your emergency fund and save enough cash to cover a full year of bills (which, incidentally, some experts do now recommend in the wake of the pandemic), if you spend $5,000 a month, you don't need close to $97,000 in cash.

The problem with too much cash

You may be wondering why erring on the side of overfunding your emergency savings is problematic. And the reason is that it could cause you to lose out on growth.

These days, savings accounts are finally paying more generously after years of stingy interest rates. But even so, 2% annual interest is a good rate for a savings account today.

If you were to invest some money in a brokerage account , you might manage to generate a yearly return of 5% or 6% -- and that's with a fairly conservative portfolio (meaning, a portfolio heavily filled with investments that aren't considered so risky, like bonds). And with a stock-heavy portfolio, you might easily generate yearly returns of 8% or more.

The point, therefore, is that while it's a great thing to have a fully loaded emergency fund, if you have enough cash to cover 12 months of bills, there's really no reason not to invest your excess cash. And if you're in a dual-income household, you may be okay to fund your emergency savings at a lower threshold -- say, six months' worth of bills.

Investing money does mean taking some risk that you won't have to deal with in a savings account. But it also means opening the door to rewards that could potentially be huge.

These savings accounts are FDIC insured and could earn you up to 19x your bank

Many people are missing out on guaranteed returns as their money languishes in a big bank savings account earning next to no interest. Our picks of the best online savings accounts can earn you more than 19x the national average savings account rate. Click here to uncover the best-in-class picks that landed a spot on our shortlist of the best savings accounts for 2022.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 5

Related
Motley Fool

Here's How Much Social Security Checks Are Expected to Increase in 2023

Social Security's most important annual announcement, the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), is less than a month away. Next year's COLA should represent the largest by percentage in 41 years, as well as the biggest by nominal-dollar increase in history. Despite a big benefit boost, all is not what it seems with...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Market#Checking Accounts#Savings Accounts#Savings Bank#Interest Rates#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Americans#Personal Capital#Ascent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Benefit check worth $1,547 set to go out tomorrow for millions

Select Social Security beneficiaries are poised to receive checks worth an average of $1,547 for the month of September, starting Wednesday. Recipients can expect the money to come via direct deposit or a check in the mail, depending on their preferred method of receiving benefits from the Social Security Administration. The checks are doled out on the third Wednesday of every month for individuals who were born from the 11th through the 20th of their birth month.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Early October Could Bring a Round of Stimulus Checks to Some Americans

Inflation has put a strain on many household budgets. Some people should soon get relief thanks to state-funded rebate checks. For months on end, Americans have been struggling with sky-high living costs. Inflation has made it so that everything from clothing to food to utilities are more expensive. And households that depleted their savings during the pandemic are now being forced to make hard choices.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
245K+
Followers
108K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy