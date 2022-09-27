NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Related
Patriots rule out QB Mac Jones; Brian Hoyer to start
The New England Patriots will turn to Brian Hoyer to quarterback Sunday's game against the host Green Bay Packers after starter Mac Jones was ruled out Friday due to an ankle injury. Reporters in Foxborough, Mass. spotted Jones at Friday's practice walking gingerly, but he was officially listed as a non-participant for the third straight day. Jones hurt his left ankle on the Patriots' final offensive play of Sunday's 37-26...
Tua Tagovailoa suffers head injury vs. Bengals
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital after an apparent head injury during Thursday night's game in Cincinnati, but coach Mike McDaniel later said he had suffered only a concussion and the team announced would fly back to Miami with teammates. Tagovailoa was sacked by Cincinnati's Josh Tupou and swung to the ground violently with 5:43 remaining in the first half. His head and upper back hit the turf hard and his fingers...
Titans Lose Former Razorback Treylon Burks in Fourth Quarter
Apparent ankle or leg injury sends Warren native to locker room on cart.
Terry Bradshaw says he's been treated for 2 kinds of cancer
Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw says he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year
NFL Week 4 Preview: Patriots Can't Keep Up With Packers (-9.5)
Craig Mish and Vinnie Iyer discuss the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots Week 4 matchup.
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
Sep 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) celebrates a sack against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Cardinals' J.J. Watt to play Sunday after heart scare
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt said he will play in Sunday's game at the Carolina Panthers. Watt, who was listed as questionable to face the Panthers due to a calf injury, revealed Sunday morning on social media that he also experienced a cardiac scare this week. "I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it's going to be reported on today," Watt posted on Twitter. "I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I'm playing today. That's it." Watt, 33, has two sacks and three tackles in two games this season. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has 104 sacks, 294 quarterback hits and 26 forced fumbles in 137 starts with the Houston Texans (2011-20) and Cardinals. --Field Level Media
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou (68) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) in the second quarter at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Tagovailoa sustained a head injury on the play and left the game for treatment. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry on Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia
“We should all be lucky that we have a guy that really should be a head coach in this league leading our special teams,” Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry said of Rich Bisaccia.
Bengals' Josh Tupou: 'I never intended to hurt (Tua Tagovailoa)'
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou celebrated his first career NFL sack moments after he took down Tua Tagovailoa on Thursday night. The following day, Tupou admitted he had "mixed emotions" after his tackle on Tagovailoa caused the Miami Dolphins quarterback's head and upper back to hit the turf hard and his fingers to spasm in an odd manner. Tagovailoa, 24, was down on the field for approximately 10 minutes...
Saints rule out Jameis Winston vs. Vikings in London
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will miss Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings in London due to back and ankle injuries. The Saints downgraded Winston from doubtful to out on Saturday night, London time. Veteran Andy Dalton will serve as the starting quarterback for the Saints (1-2). Winston has been dealing with back issues...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Sep 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa checked daily for concussion this week
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was checked for concussion symptoms every day this week before an independent neurologist cleared him to take the field on Thursday night, NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills said Friday. Sills offered those details hours after reports that Tagovailoa was set to undergo an MRI exam and additional testing due to neck and head injuries sustained in Thursday night's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. ...
Who Will The Patriots Roll With During Mac Jones's Absence?
Donnie and Joe discuss who the New England Patriots are likely to go with under center with Mac Jones out due to a high ankle sprain for the next few weeks.
Packers Offensive Line Coach Luke Butkus on David Bakhtiari
"David's a pro. He's a perfectionist," Packers offensive line coach Luke Butkus said of David Bakhtiari.
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots
Sep 25, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) reacts during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama QB Bryce Young leaves with shoulder injury
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young left Saturday's game with a first-half shoulder injury after he was tackled out of bounds. Young, who won the Heisman Trophy last season, did not return to the game. Young injured his AC joint, the team announced. "I think he's OK," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said after the game. "He...
NFL Week 4 Preview: Does Aaron Rogers And The Packers (-9.5) Have Value Vs. Patriots?
Scott and Brian preview the NFL's Week 4 slat.
