Bulldogs' XC compete at Division 1 meet

LANCASTER – Athens’ Sophia Szolosi bested some top runners to finish first Saturday at the Bob Reall Invitational at Lancaster High School.

Athens’ girls’ team finished fourth against top talent the some of the best Division 1 teams in Ohio.

Bulldogs’ boys’ team finished 13th out of at least 16 teams in race with 168 racers.

“Overall as a team, we competed in the Division 1 section of the meet, which is a division up from where we will compete in the State tournament (Division 2),” Bulldogs’ Coach Adam Gonczy said. “The competition was great and allowed our kids to apply some race tactics that we work on in practice, such as running in packs. Their times have been consistent all year with little improvement along the way, which is a good sign that we are trending in the right direction for those big improvements at the end of the season during the tournament.”

Szolosi bested 119 runners from at least 15 schools with a time of 18:38 minutes – about 23 seconds of ahead of the closest competition, Bryn Hothem (19:01) and Bailey Gross (19:02), both of Marysville.

“Sophia had some good competition to help her run a good strong opening mile, and then she attacked the last two miles, adding distance between her and the next girl every few hundred meters. She looked strong and in control from start to finish,” Gonczy said.

Scoring points for Athens talented team were Landis Corrigan and Olivia Smart – finished 9th (20:02) and 13th (20:12) respectively, while Jillian Bourque crossed the finish line at 43rd place (21:57) followed by Emma Ulbrich at 67th place (23:04), Eva Riley at 68th (23:06) and Rachel Prange at 74th (24:14).

Bulldogs’ Tyler Callahan led the boys’ team with a 41st place finish (17:32). Scoring points for the boys’ side of the ledger were Zachary Wakeley who finished 95th (18:53) followed by Joonwoo Park at 98th (18:56), Colin Anderson at 116th (19:19), Alexander Wotschka at 138th (20:15), Hunter Cribbet at 148th (21:32), William Morosko at 150th (21:34).

“The meet went really well for us,” Gonczy said. “The athletes were looking forward to this meet, with the good competition and they really like the course. They have historically run well here, and this year, they continued the same trend. We are very happy with the results. We ended up with nine PR's, three Season Best times, and five athletes were able to run course personal records.”

Bulldogs compete Saturday at the Panther XC Invitational at North Pickerington High School.