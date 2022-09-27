Family shares story of hope after Castle Rock baby born at 23 weeks

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A Castle Rock family is sharing their story of hope after their baby was born at 23 weeks.

Mckinley Allen was diagnosed with cervical insufficiency which meant she couldn’t carry to term, but she and her husband, Jacob, did not know that when they got pregnant.

“I’ve wanted to be a mom since I was a little girl, it’s all I ever wanted to do,” said Mckinley.

Baby Lawson weighed 1 pound, 7 ounces at birth. However, he was 12 inches long, and that gave doctors hope.

“It was a mixture of joy when he was born because he was breathing and that gave us a shot,” said Jacob.

And Lawson did, several signs showed that he was healthy.

“He was a baby who demonstrated pretty astounding resilience,” said Dr. John Ross.

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children was where Lawson was cared for. He was there for about 150 days.

The Allens sit here hoping their story will lift someone up.

“Absolutely there’s hope. At the end of the day, this is living proof. I mean he was born a pound, 7 ounces and he is now 10 pounds. He’s a chunk,” said Mckinley.

The Allens acknowledge it may look different for Lawson, and they are OK with that. Doctors said he has a very positive outlook moving forward.

