Austin, TX

beckershospitalreview.com

22% of nursing positions in Kentucky hospitals are unfilled, hospital association says

Over 22 percent of nursing positions in Kentucky hospitals are unfilled, according to a Sept. 29 report from the Kentucky Hospital Association. In addition to a high vacancy rate, hospitals are experiencing a high turnover rate for registered nurses, which is also at 22 percent statewide. Additionally, another 14.2 percent of registered nurses in Kentucky are nearing retirement age, according to the report.
KENTUCKY STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

UMMC to fill state burn care gap

As Mississippi's only burn center prepares to shutter, the Jackson-based University of Mississippi Medical Center is stepping up to close the gap. The medical center is enhancing its burn care capabilities by establishing "resources and expertise," it said in a Sept. 29 news release. On Sept. 9, JMS Burn and...
JACKSON, MS
beckershospitalreview.com

Integrating Emergency and Hospitalist Care to Strengthen Performance

Operational barriers and a lack of collaboration between emergency medicine (EM) and hospital medicine (HM) clinicians can often hamper efforts to improve clinical quality. The residual strain of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing recovery from the shifting patient volumes and high-stress clinicians faced continues to heighten these barriers. When a Georgia facility sought to improve throughput and boost experience scores, they turned to TeamHealth.
GEORGIA STATE
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Health
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Health
beckershospitalreview.com

West Virginia hospital to reopen following $2M in federal funding

Williamson (W.Va.) Memorial Hospital, its county's only hospital, will reopen following a $2 million federal grant it received after being closed since 2020, CBS affiliate WYMT reported Sept. 29. Since its closure, residents have had to travel to Kentucky to receive care, according to the news outlet. The building then...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Michigan health system to make 'several hundred' job cuts

Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System will make "several hundred" job cuts, primarily in leadership and non-patient care roles, the Lansing State Journal reported Sept. 29. The layoffs come after the health system suffered a $90 million loss in the first six months of 2022 and the cost of contracting agency...
MICHIGAN STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospitals face evacuations, water disruptions amid Ian: 3 updates

As hospitals and health systems in Florida grappled with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 29, organizations in South Carolina prepared for the effects of the storm. Hurricane Ian made landfall Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm near Cayo Costa, Fla. At the time of publication, Ian regained hurricane strength after being downgraded to a tropical storm. Ian is expected to reach the coast Sept. 30. Hurricane-force winds are expected along the South Carolina and southeast North Carolina coasts later Sept. 30, according to the National Hurricane Center.
FLORIDA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

New California law ensures meal breaks for patient care workers

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill guaranteeing breaks for direct patient care workers in the public sector and at the University of California, according to a Sept. 30 news release from National Nurses United. The bill, sponsored by the California Nurses Association — a union that is part...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#The University Of Texas#Medical Services#General Health#Dell Medical School#Ut News#Ascension Texas
beckershospitalreview.com

Minnesota health officials concerned by increase in measles cases, outbreak potential

The Minnesota Department of Health is investigating 13 cases of measles that occurred from June through September. According to a Sept. 29 news release, the cases occurred among several families with unvaccinated children. Additionally, most of the children had a history of traveling to a country where measles is common and circulating. The most recent case did not have a reported travel history, and investigators are working to determine how transmission occurred.
MINNESOTA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Colorado distributes $18M in opioid settlement funds

The Colorado Opioid Abatement Council paved the way for several local governments to receive more than $18 million in opioid settlement funds. According to a Sept. 29 news release, the council determined the requests for funds complied with approved uses in an agreement that 312 local governments signed on to. The council also authorized the banking firm holding the settlement money to distribute funds to the local governments.
COLORADO STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

California governor signs nursing home licensing bill

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Sept. 27 aimed at closing a loophole that allows nursing home operators to run a facility without receiving a license, KPBS reported Sept. 28. Assembly Bill 1502 was drafted after a California nursing home operator was able to run 18 facilities while his...
CALIFORNIA STATE

