As hospitals and health systems in Florida grappled with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 29, organizations in South Carolina prepared for the effects of the storm. Hurricane Ian made landfall Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm near Cayo Costa, Fla. At the time of publication, Ian regained hurricane strength after being downgraded to a tropical storm. Ian is expected to reach the coast Sept. 30. Hurricane-force winds are expected along the South Carolina and southeast North Carolina coasts later Sept. 30, according to the National Hurricane Center.

