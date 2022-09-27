Read full article on original website
Waverly Hills Sanatorium to Host Horrorpalooza, Nov. 4-6
As Halloween approaches, so many of us are getting ready for the (literal) chills and ghoulish thrills of the spooky season. What happens, though, when October is over, but you’re still in the mood for spookiness?. Enter Horrorpalooza Weekend, a three-day convention from Friday, Nov. 4, through Sunday, Nov....
3 Concerts To Catch This Weekend In Louisville (9/30)
$10 | Doors at 8 p.m., music at 9 p.m. Local hip-hop artists RMLLW2LLZ and The N8VS join Late for Dinner (Las Vegas), Sons of Silverton (Cincinnati), and Nick Ramsey (Racine, WI) at Art Sanctuary. This show will also stream on YouTube. SATURDAY, OCT. 1. Brown-Forman Amphitheater (Waterfront Park) $20...
Louisville Taco Festival Returns To 4th Street Live This Weekend
Head to 4th Street Live this weekend (Oct. 1-2) for The 4th Annual Louisville Taco Festival. All tacos are $3 each, with over 50 styles of tacos and food items from over 20 food vendors. The festival will also feature:. Lucha Libre Wrestling. A Guy Fieri Nacho Bar. Margarita Bars.
Louisville’s International Festival Of Film Released Its Schedule And Lineup
Yesterday, Louisville’s International Festival of Film (LIFF) announced their full schedule and lineup for this year’s festival. The festival will take place in person from Thursday, Oct. 6, to Saturday, Oct. 8., at three venues: The Muhammad Ali Center (144 N. 6th St.), the Kentucky Science Center (727 W. Main St.) and the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Downtown.
US News and World Report
The 10 Best Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville is well known for its long list of eclectic restaurants and eateries, serving everything from bourbon-inspired cuisine to authentic Mayan and Cuban fare. To help you narrow down your choices, U.S. News researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to bring you the best restaurants in this top Kentucky destination. Fill up your belly at one of these award-winning eateries, then work off the calories by exploring Louisville's top attractions.
Is This the Scariest Road in Kentucky? Are You Willing to Find Out?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
Hundreds of extras needed for film shot in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A producer shooting a movie here in Louisville is looking for hundreds of people to be cast as extras in her faith-based film. According to a news release, auditions are scheduled to be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Hyatt House Louisville at 9315 Leesgate Road, near Whittington Parkway off of S. Hurstbourne Lane, for the film "Just One Life."
Grand opening ceremony held for new locally owned restaurant in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family operated restaurant has moved into downtown Louisville. The owner, his family and Mayor Greg Fischer cut the ribbon on Chef Shaq Kitchen on Friday. The restaurant sits on South 5th Street downtown. The owner, Shaquan McDonald, has helped in 22 other restaurant openings throughout...
‘Disturbing’ Tolerance Of Misconduct At Louisville Jail, Consultant Report Says
A 20-page report on Louisville’s jail written by an expert on in-custody deaths hired by the city earlier this year characterized the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections as an outdated, poorly designed facility where bad management, substandard practices and a “disturbing” tolerance of poor performance and misconduct by staff have created safety risks for the people incarcerated there.
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2
Friday September 30 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday October 2 @ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 7:30 p.m. Friday September 30 @ 7 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 8 p.m. Kentucky Opera. Sunday October 2...
Man pushing for reinvestigation into husband’s death at Louisville bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been more than two and a half years since Christopher McKinney died after a confrontation with a bouncer at Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road. No one was charged in McKinney’s death, and his husband is pushing to get the case reinvestigated. Everyday, Nick...
Date set for 3-day grand opening of Academy Sports + Outdoors in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new sporting goods store will open in Jeffersonville next month. Academy Sports + Outdoors will open Oct. 7 on Veterans Parkway, just off Interstate 65. The store will have a three-day grand opening event with discounts, specials, giveaways and demonstrations. Earlier this year, the company...
Hurricane Ian has some Louisville residents changing their vacation plans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Hurricane Ian strengthens from a Category 3 to a Category 4 storm, every county in Florida is under a state of emergency. But the storm is also impacting people across the country, even Kentucky and southern Indiana residents. Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category...
Goodwill of Kentucky opens the state's first high school for adults
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill of Kentucky opened the state's first high school for adults on Wednesday. The tuition-free Excel Center is now open for adults on Preston Highway, near Fern Valley Road. Anyone 18 or older who dropped out of high school can apply to the Excel Center to...
WHAT’S THAT SMELL? Here is the reason for that odor across Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the question inundating the WDRB newsroom on Tuesday, and it comes from every corner of Jefferson County: What's that smell?. Callers, viewers and even our own employees describe it as everything from rotten eggs to sulfur and a few words we can't repeat. But MSD confirms to WDRB that the cause of the odor is sewer gas odor trapped in catch basins, which is caused by a lack of rain.
Police: Kentucky toddler with slain mother's body 3 days after shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC/WLKY/CNN Newsource) - Police in Kentucky are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in her home. The woman, 23-year-old Kierra Stone-Gonzalez, had reportedly been dead for three days before being found; her 2-year-old daughter was found in the home, unharmed. It also appears someone else was in the house to take care of the child during that time.
LMPD: 1 in hospital after shooting near Jefferson Mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after being shot near Jefferson Mall on Monday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Seventh Division received a report of a shooting victim near Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Road around 5 p.m. They said when they arrived to the...
3 cars impounded for illegal dumping at Newburg Community Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three cars were impounded this week after they were used for illegal dumping in Louisville. The Newburg Community Center reported an ongoing issue with illegal dumping in and around their dumpster. The Solid Waste Enforcement Team used surveillance cameras to track down some of the people...
Louisville home incarceration officers find drugs, guns during home check
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Guns, drugs and money were found by officers during a home check. When Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Home Incarceration officers got into a house, they say there was a thick cloud of smoke and a strong smell of marijuana in the living room. They also found an AK-47 and a handgun.
LMPD: Man found shot to death in Park Duvalle neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood early Saturday morning. Around 4:30 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to the 1400 block of Hazel Street on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
