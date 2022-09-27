Read full article on original website
Free Grandmaster Flash event in Richmond Saturday although 2nd Street Festival gets canceledWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
Hurricane Ian causes shuffling of schedulesThe Triangle TribuneRichmond, VA
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Dachtoberfest is coming to Richmond for the first timeMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Couple to open jazz club in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Hanover doctors to pay $100k after writing potentially addictive morphine prescriptions
Two former Hanover doctors have agreed to pay $100,000 after allegedly writing morphine prescriptions in violation of the Controlled Substances Act.
Richmond doctor to pay $50k in connection to writing illegitimate prescriptions
A Richmond doctor has agreed to pay $50,000 after allegedly writing prescriptions in violation of the Controlled Substances Act.
Mayor Stoney asks for investigating after bombshell report on Bon Secours
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney shared a statement on Tuesday afternoon calling for an investigation into the use of a lucrative drug program by Bon Secours following a NYT investigation.
Richmond mom calls Problem Solvers over safety concerns
Frustrated and afraid for her children's safety, Iesha Evans contacted the CBS 6 Problem Solvers fed up with the conditions at her Hillside Court Housing Community apartment.
Solar company shuts down suddenly, leaving Virginia residents searching for answers
The Office of the Attorney General is investigating solar company Pink Energy, formerly known as PowerHome Solar, after a spokesperson said the office had received approximately 54 consumer complaints following a sudden shutdown.
New Va. law means parents must be alerted to sexually-explicit content at school
The policy reads that all schools must ensure parents have advanced notice if schools intend to use any sexually-explicit material.
clayconews.com
Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard
RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
Lewis Ginter to expand with $1.9M deal
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden plans to buy the adjacent Lakeside Baptist Church, in the foreground, for $1.9 million to expand its campus.
Richmond restaurant owner claims she was evicted with no warning
The owner of Irie Vibes came back from a weekend off only to find the locks on her restaurant had been changed and noticed was placed on the door.
Virginia Business
Industrial property in Richmond sells for $3.7M
Warwick Trade Center, a 38,056-square-foot flex industrial property in south Richmond, has been sold for $3.7 million, according to Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer. CIG 6290 RFO LLC, an affiliate of Cohen Investment Group, sold the property to Standard Properties Inc. on Sept. 27. Located at 6290 Old Warwick Road, the property is on 2.25 acres and is fully leased to 11 tenants including construction firms, general contractors, environmental consultants and auto detailers, according to Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer.
WJLA
Spotsylvania Co. middle school ESL teacher named 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year
SPOTSYLVANIA CO. (7News) — Fabiana Parker, an English as a second language teacher at Thornburg Middle School in Spotsylvania County, was named the 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year by Governor Glenn Youngkin. Parker was selected last month as one of the Commonwealth’s eight regional teachers of the year....
Ian knocks out power for thousands in Virginia
Thousands are without power across Virginia Friday night as Ian continues moving northwestward through the Carolinas with the remnants near Roanoke by Saturday evening.
Virginia Department of Transportation prepares for severe weather and offers warnings to drivers
The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Richmond District crews are prepared to respond to any severe weather emergencies throughout the weekend as the remainder of Tropical Storm Ian reaches Virginia.
NBC12
Urban Design Committee rejects Lee Circle plan
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Urban Design Committee has rejected the potential design plans for the Lee Circle land on Monument Avenue. On Thursday morning, the committee rejected a temporary plan to put about $100,000 towards landscaping in native plants and a mulch path. But, the plan is not entirely...
Hour-by-hour look at Ian's impact in Virginia
Ian is expected to drop between 2" - 4" of rain on the Richmond area with higher totals south of the city.
Physical therapist proves a point on Richmond rock climbing wall
In his day job as a physical therapist at Chippenham Johnston-Willis Hospital, Hunter Obenchain is constantly encouraging others to practice what he preaches.
Candidates focus on schools, development in key Chesterfield race
On Thursday, the two candidates for Chesterfield's recently-vacated board of supervisors seat made an appearance at the genteel Salisbury country club to make their pitch to the county's business leaders.
How Hurricane Ian is impacting Virginians’ weekend plans in the Richmond area
As Hurricane Ian continues to move through the state of Florida, bringing destruction in its wake, the impacts are likely to be less devastating once it makes its way north. However, severe weather brought on by the hurricane could throw a wrench in Virginians' fall festivities this weekend.
School bus stop shooting outrages Richmond leaders who disagree on solutions
As a 17-year-old Richmond Public Schools student fights for his life after being shot near his school bus stop, public officials butted heads over ways to keep the city's youth safe from violence.
