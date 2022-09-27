ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

clayconews.com

Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard

RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
Virginia Business

Industrial property in Richmond sells for $3.7M

Warwick Trade Center, a 38,056-square-foot flex industrial property in south Richmond, has been sold for $3.7 million, according to Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer. CIG 6290 RFO LLC, an affiliate of Cohen Investment Group, sold the property to Standard Properties Inc. on Sept. 27. Located at 6290 Old Warwick Road, the property is on 2.25 acres and is fully leased to 11 tenants including construction firms, general contractors, environmental consultants and auto detailers, according to Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Urban Design Committee rejects Lee Circle plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Urban Design Committee has rejected the potential design plans for the Lee Circle land on Monument Avenue. On Thursday morning, the committee rejected a temporary plan to put about $100,000 towards landscaping in native plants and a mulch path. But, the plan is not entirely...
RICHMOND, VA

