Tucker County, WV

Work progressing on Laneville Bridge replacement project

By Tyler Barker
 5 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Work continues to install a temporary replacement for the Laneville Bridge in Tucker County, with installation of the temporary structure set to begin the first week of October 2022.

The old bridge has been taken down and is being cut into pieces for removal. The public should expect heavy construction traffic on Forest Road 19 and increased truck traffic on the west side of the bridge on Laneville Road. Equipment is currently staged on the road on both sides of the bridge and parking is scarce on the west side.

The bridge, which provides access to the community of Laneville, the Red Creek trailhead, Dolly Sods Wilderness and other recreational facilities, is a key connection between Randolph, Tucker, and Grant counties. The bridge was built and is maintained by the U.S. Forest Service, but is on a road maintained by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH). The bridge was closed on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, after safety issues were discovered in a routine inspection.

Forest Service officials announced Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, that an $800,000 contract was awarded to A.L.L. Construction, Inc. of Mt. Storm, to complete the Laneville Bridge Replacement Project. The temporary bridge will restore access to local communities until a permanent bridge can be built.

The WVDOH has agreed to design a permanent bridge to be built downstream of the existing span once the temporary bridge is constructed. The Forest Service intends to pay for the new bridge with funding from the Great American Outdoors Act.

