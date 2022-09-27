ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston Woman Found Dead After Jumping From Bridge, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 5 days ago
A woman was found dead after jumping from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge in Kingston. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 58-year-old woman was killed after she jumped from a bridge in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Ulster County around 12:50 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26 in Kingston.

According to the New York State Police, the woman, identified as Diane Jones, of Kingston, jumped from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge.

Her body was recovered by emergency responders.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

