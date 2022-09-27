Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: It was the driest September on record in the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Well, if you've spent any time in Minnesota in September over the years, you know we can get and have had just about everything. From high heat and humidity to very gusty winds, plenty of rain, and even some snowflakes. This year though, it's been more...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Gorgeous start to October expected
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A few spotty showers are possible on Friday ahead of a sunny weekend with temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s. Clouds will clear on Friday after a few spotty showers in the morning hours, with highs expected to climb into the low 70s making for a pleasant afternoon. A few spotty showers and passing clouds are also possible Friday evening and Saturday morning.
fox9.com
Hurricane Ian aftermath: St. Paul man trying to help parents who took direct hit from storm
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A family in St. Paul feels helpless as they try to keep in contact with their retired parents in Florida, who took a direct hit from Hurricane Ian. "It's pretty overwhelming," said Joe Richie. "It's an emotional rollercoaster because it's just the not knowing part."
fox9.com
Man who sparked northern Minnesota manhunt convicted in brutal slaying of wife
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MInn. (FOX 9) - A man who sparked a multi-week-long manhunt last summer in northern Minnesota has been convicted of murder in the gruesome slaying of his wife. A jury found Eric Reinbold guilty on two counts of murder on Friday for the deadly stabbing of his...
fox9.com
Three dead after small plane crashes into home in Hermantown, Minn.
HERMANTOWN, Minn. (Fox - A small plane crashed into a home in Hermantown, Minnesota, late Saturday night, killing all three occupants: two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul, all of whom were in their early 30s, according to authorities. The Cessna 172 disappeared from radar just before...
Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
fox9.com
Central Minnesota school workers plan strike
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (FOX 9) - School support staff, including custodians, paraeducators, secretaries, food service workers, and nurses, at a central Minnesota school district are set to strike after giving notice on Friday. Representatives with SEIU Local 284 said Friday afternoon that the union voted to give its ten-day notice...
fox9.com
44 Minnesota gas stations get grants to offer more biofuel options
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new grant will help 44 gas stations in Minnesota add greener fuel options at the pump. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture grant from the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Biofuels Infrastructure Grant Program will award more than $6.4 million to 44 service stations to offset the cost to upgrade equipment, so they're compatible with motor fuel with higher blends of ethanol. This will allow the gas stations to offer Unleaded 88/E15, which is a fuel containing a 15% blend of ethanol and other higher blends.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Mild and bright through the weekend
Sprinkles are possible Friday night, but the weekend will be otherwise mild and bright with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. A cooling trend is expected in the middle of next week.
fox9.com
Ian aftermath: At least 47 dead in Florida as long recovery begins
Dozens were confirmed dead Saturday as rescuers continue to search for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina were assessing damage from its strike there. In central Florida, swollen rivers from Ian are expected to bring major to record flooding through...
Minnesota’s Favorite Breakfast Restaurant Has Several Locations in the Twin Cities Area
They, whoever they are, say it's the most important meal of the day, but the Average American only eats breakfast three times a week. The One Poll survey also revealed our favorite breakfast foods. Eggs is #1 followed by coffee and cereal. Do you have a favorite breakfast restaurant? I...
fox9.com
Risk of wildfires from off-road vehicles, farming equipment, DNR warns
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is warning about the potential for wildfires to start from equipment and off-road vehicles due to the ongoing drought in central and southern Minnesota. Much of the Twin Cities metro is in a severe drought after the area experienced the...
Only One MN County is on the 2022 List of Drunkest U.S. Counties
The 2022 list of the drunkest counties in the U.S. is out-- and only one county here in Minnesota made the list this year. Do you know which one it is?. Being that I'm a Wisconsin native, these drunk county lists always catch my attention-- because usually, the list is pretty much made up of ONLY Wisconsin counties. And, that's pretty much the case again this year, though ONE Minnesota county also made the list.
This Is Considered The Worst Small Town In Wisconsin
When looking at different towns and cities in America there are plenty of different ways to judge whether it is a "great" location or a "bad" one. Most of the time bad areas are picked out based on crime rates, income levels, and housing costs. Those are some of the...
kfgo.com
Alexandria police chief believes they know who made ‘swatting’ calls
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent said he believes the ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, and St. Paul last Wednesday came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia. “We were able to capture the number that came in,” Kent...
70-year-old on tractor killed in southern Minnesota crash
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a 70-year-old man driving a tractor was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Tuesday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said Michael Wegner was heading north on Highway 22 in Foster Township just before 8 p.m.He was traveling ahead of a California family in a van. The state patrol said the two vehicles collided, but did not say how the crash happened.Wegner died at the scene.The van's occupants -- 45-year-old woman and two teenage boys -- were taken to an Albert Lea hospital. They are all expected to be OK.
fox9.com
Road closures for Twin Cities Marathon weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The 40th anniversary of the Twin Cities Marathon will be raced on Sunday, Oct. 3, with more than 9,000 runners expected to run the 26.2-mile course from Minneapolis to St. Paul. But it's not just the marathon. The weekend includes a full list of events, from...
fox9.com
Post-tropical Ian lashes South Carolina as death toll rises in Florida
A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 17 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be one of the costliest hurricanes ever to...
fox9.com
Minnesota Department of Health warns parents after sharp uptick in measles cases
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health is warning parents to make sure their kids are up-to-date on their immunizations, as the state sees a sharp uptick in measles cases. In a statement on Thursday, the state says it is investigating 13 cases of measles in Minnesota between June...
It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota
Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
