Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
Schedule to get tougher for WVU following bye week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) enters the bye week still searching for its first conference win of the season. The Mountaineers suffered its most-lopsided loss of the season Saturday night in Austin, falling to Texas (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) by a final score of 38-20. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak that evened up West Virginia’s overall record and saw both the offense and defense operate at a high level.
WTRF
FINAL: Texas 38, West Virginia 20
West Virginia football is on the road for its first Big 12 test of the season away from Milan Puskar Stadium when they kick off against the Texas Longhorns. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and it will be shown on ESPN+. WVU opened the week as a...
WVU star running back carted off the field
Things have gone from bad to worse for West Virginia in Austin. The Mountaineers are currently down 35-7 to the Longhorns and, just moments ago, their star running back, CJ Donaldson was carted off the field with an apparent head injury. Donaldson, a true freshman, was carrying the ball on...
voiceofmotown.com
What Neal Brown Had to Say After Brutal Loss at Texas
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers suffered a brutal 38-20 loss at Texas. Here’s what West Virginia head coach Neal Brown had to say following the loss:. “Texas outplayed us early. They really took control early and beat us within the first 15 minutes. We really...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTRF
West Virginia defeats Memphis to open 2022-23 season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team opened its 2022-23 season with a 4712-4645 win over No. 14 Memphis on Saturday afternoon, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range in Morgantown. The Mountaineers claimed both disciplines in the match, winning smallbore by a score of 2337-2291,...
JUST IN: Texas Names Starting QB vs West Virginia
The Longhorns have made a decision at quarterback.
voiceofmotown.com
Now is the Perfect Time to Fire Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia’s performance this season is unacceptable. The complete lack of discipline and effort by the Mountaineers points to one thing and one thing only…. Poor coaching. It’s no longer a matter of whether Neal Brown should be fired or not. He should be....
WTRF
WVU faces Texas for first Big 12 road test
After winless start, Mountaineers have a shot to go above even against the Longhorns. West Virginia football makes its first Big 12 road trip of the season on Saturday when it faces Texas at the Longhorns’ Darrell K. Royal Stadium. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas drops hype video ahead of home matchup with West Virginia
“If I had to paint a picture of playing in DKR, it’s like the Mona Lisa of all pictures.”. There are few things in college football like 100,000-plus of the burnt orange faithful flooding the Forty Acres on Saturdays. Now a third of the way through the season, the...
voiceofmotown.com
It’s Getting Harder to See a Future with Neal Brown
Look, I absolutely love Neal Brown as a person. He’s genuine, down to Earth, friendly, just everything you want in your head coach. I’ve wanted nothing but for him to succeed at WVU. The stars just seemed to be perfectly aligned when he landed with the Mountaineers. It was the perfect fit. However, fast forward four seasons later and that vision everyone had in mind is crumbling.
WTRF
Brown: CJ Donaldson “Alert, stable” following injury versus Texas
True freshman running back able to travel home with WVU after being carted off the field, according to the program. West Virginia freshman running back CJ Donaldson Jr. was carted off the field at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday night in West Virginia’s 18-point loss at Texas. Donaldson,...
WTRF
Ceili McCabe sets course record
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe of the West Virginia University cross country team set the women’s 5k course record at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Kentucky, with a first-place finish and personal-best 5k time of 16:23.9 at the 2022 Live in Lou Cross Country Classic on Saturday, Oct. 1, which is hosted by the University of Louisville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
voiceofmotown.com
The Big 12 Should Now Allow “Horns Down” Gesture
Morgantown, West Virginia – During the annual Big 12 Conference media days each summer, Big 12 Coordinator of Officials Greg Burks is inevitably asked about the “horns down” gesture and whether it will be a penalty. In the past, he has said that the conference would be cracking down on it and penalizing the gesture by opposing teams.
WTRF
Mountaineers close road trip at Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team closes its first 2022 Big 12 Conference road trip with a match against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 1, at McCasland Field House. First serve is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Big 12...
lineups.com
West Virginia vs Texas Odds, Picks, Predictions (10/1/22)
West Virginia visits Texas in Austin after beating Virginia Tech last week pretty soundly. Texas is coming off a heartbreaking loss to Texas Tech in overtime last week too. This should be an interesting matchup. Let’s take a look at the odds and make some picks and predictions for this game!
thestreamable.com
How to Watch West Virginia vs. Texas Live Online on October 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Texas Longhorns face the West Virginia Mountaineers from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. The game is airing exclusively on FS1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Texas Longhorns vs. West Virginia Mountaineers. When:...
WTRF
Five Mountaineers Appear in Preseason Rankings
Five members of the West Virginia University wrestling team enter the 2022-23 season ranked in their respective weight classes by a pair of publications. “I think we are a lot better than what the rankings show, and hopefully, these kids are going to climb this ladder pretty quickly,” fifth-year coach Tim Flynn said.
WTRF
Mountaineers Kick Off 2022-23 Campaign with Celebratory Weekend
The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams kick off the 2022-23 campaign with the annual Gold-Blue Meet on Saturday, October 1, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park. The annual intrasquad event is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET, and admission is free.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Meets Young Fan Wearing His College Jersey
The excitement level of one West Virginia fan about the arrival of top rated commit Rodney Gallagher is clear. Gallagher’s sister Alyssa posted a video on Twitter of a little boy walking over to the Laurel Highlands High School football star wearing a WVU jersey. And the jersey wasn’t of just any Mountaineer, but a future one. The boy was wearing a custom number 2 Gallagher WVU jersey.
Comments / 0