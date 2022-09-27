Over-65s who have had Covid are 80 per cent more likely to develop Alzheimer’s within a year of being infected, a new study reveals.Those that fall within this age bracket were found to be 50 to 80 per cent more at risk of developing the form of dementia than those who have not had the virus.The findings show that the risk of Alzheimer’s disease nearly doubled from 0.35 per cent to 0.68 per cent in older people in the year following their diagnosis.The reseachers are still unclear whether coronavirus triggers new development of Alzheimer’s disease or accelerates its emergence.The...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 49 MINUTES AGO