Orangeburg, SC

Colorado's state fish swims back from brink of extinction

The greenback cutthroat trout, Colorado's state fish, was declared extinct over 50 years ago. But last week officials found the first confirmation that the trout are once again reproducing in the wild. Colorado Parks and Wildlife discovered that the trout are naturally reproducing in Herman Gulch in Summit County, according...
COLORADO STATE
You will soon be able to jaywalk ticket-free in California

Californians will soon be able to cross the street outside of a formal intersection without being ticketed -- as long as it's safe to do so. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Freedom to Walk Act into law on Friday, according to a news release from Assemblymember Phil Ting, who wrote the bill.
CALIFORNIA STATE
