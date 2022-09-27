Stitt Renews Call For End To Grocery Tax To Fight Against Inflation
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a "call for action" to fight against inflation Tuesday morning.
The governor called for an end to the state grocery tax in a speech delivered on the front steps of the state Capitol.
The House and Senate have already passed legislation to end the grocery tax.
"The state grocery tax is a regressive tax. In other words, it harms people on a lower income. People spend a higher percentage of their income on groceries than folks on the higher income," Stitt said.
Stitt said eliminating the grocery tax could save families hundreds of dollars per year.
