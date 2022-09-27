ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Stitt Renews Call For End To Grocery Tax To Fight Against Inflation

 5 days ago
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a "call for action" to fight against inflation Tuesday morning.

The governor called for an end to the state grocery tax in a speech delivered on the front steps of the state Capitol.

The House and Senate have already passed legislation to end the grocery tax.

"The state grocery tax is a regressive tax. In other words, it harms people on a lower income. People spend a higher percentage of their income on groceries than folks on the higher income," Stitt said.

Stitt said eliminating the grocery tax could save families hundreds of dollars per year.

terri barrow
4d ago

most over taxed state should have been done long time ago....not for the purpose of re election

