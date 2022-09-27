Read full article on original website
Detroit Red Wings prospect Elmer Soderblom, 21, is raising new eyebrows
Why is Detroit Red Wings prospect Elmer Soderblom raising eyebrows?Will Red Wings prospect Elmer Soderblom be in Detroit to start the season?. Say it with me, Detroit Red Wings fans. Hockey season is upon us again! Two games into the preseason schedule, Detroit checks in with a 1-1 record after last night’s 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Though it is early preseason, one prospect has stood out in the eyes of many. That Detroit Red Wings prospect, Elmer Soderblom the Swedish forward.
10 Observations: Alex Stalock Impresses But Blackhawks Fall to Red Wings
10 observations: Stalock impresses but Hawks fall to Wings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks fell to the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 at the United Center on Saturday in their third preseason game. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. Here's what the line combinations and pairings...
Red Wings' Elmer Soderblom has some competition: Meet all NHL teams' tallest players
Forget the memes of "Hot Girl Summer" — it’s time for "Tall Guy Fall." *No, we are not actually rooting for tall guys to fall. Instead, as baseball season, dominated the past few weeks by the 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge’s chase of the American League home run record, turns to hockey season, we’re reminded that the tallest NHL player of all time, 6-9 Zdeno Chara retired this summer, leaving a lanky opening at the, ahem, top.
Blue Jackets preseason: Chinakhov stands out in loss to St. Louis Blues
After getting two goals by Yegor Chinakhov, the Blue Jackets allowed four unanswered goals in a 4-2 loss Thursday at the St. Louis Blues. Chinakhov scored in the first and second period to give Columbus a 2-0 lead, but St. Louis stormed back to win on goals by Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Bortuzzo, Hugh McGing and Niko Mikkola. ...
RELEASE: Stauber Assigned to Rockford; Allan, Del Mastro to Junior Teams
Adam Clendening, Dylan Wells also released from PTOs as Chicago cuts training camp roster to 45. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that goaltender Jaxson Stauber has been assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. The following players have been released from their PTOs:. Defenseman Adam Clendening and...
How eight Western Conference teams can get back into playoffs
NHL.com continues its preview of the 2022-23 season. For the eight Western Conference teams that missed the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, their goal since the regular season ended has been determining how to extend their season into June, like the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche did. So how can those...
Q&A: Kiersted full of confidence following strong rookie season in AHL
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Matt Kiersted is looking to take another big step this season. Finding success during his first full season in the pros in 2021-22, the 24-year-old defenseman posted 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) over 63 games with the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL, while also recording two points (one goal, one assist) over 10 games with the Florida Panthers in the NHL.
Caps Clash with Columbus
On Saturday night in Columbus, the Caps move into the back half of their six-game preseason slate and conclude a stretch of three road exhibitions in four nights when they face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets. With their most veteran-laden lineup of the preseason to date, the Caps took...
It's Miller time: Veteran could be new key depth addition for Stars
Dallas is betting on defenseman Colin Miller to make its list of important veteran contributors this season. The Stars have a history of adding depth veterans over the summer and getting pretty good performances from them. Last season, Luke Glendening and Michael Raffl were affordable adds, and each had important...
Lightning reduce training camp roster by eighteen
TAMPA BAY -- The Tampa Bay Lightning have reduced their training camp roster by 18 players, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. The Lightning assigned the following players to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League: forwards Jack Finley, Felix Robert, Grant Mismash, Gage Goncalves, Lucas Edmonds, Bennett MacArthur, Jaydon Dureau, Ilya Usau, Simon Ryfors and Daniel Walcott; defensemen Jack Thompson, Declan Carlile, Trevor Carrick, Darren Raddysh and Dmitry Semykin; and goaltenders Hugo Alnefelt and Maxime Lagace. On Wednesday, the Lightning assigned defenseman Roman Schmidt to his junior team, the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League.
PREVIEW - FLAMES @ OILERS - 29.09.22
Flames looking for pre-season home and home sweep over Edmonton. The pre-season schedule rolls on with a stop in Edmonton as the Flames look to complete a home-and-home sweep over the Oilers after a 4-0 victory at the Scotiabank Saddledome Wednesday. Brett Sutter, Michael Stone, MacKenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau,...
Jets honor Hawerchuk with bronze statue in True North Square
WINNIPEG -- The late Dale Hawerchuk was honored by the Winnipeg Jets with a bronze statue in True North Square at the corner of Honourary Dale Hawerchuk Way and Hargrave Street on Saturday. "When you're preparing these things, the thought that just kept coming back is, 'I wish he was...
Sabres announce roster for this afternoon's preseason game vs. Penguins
The Buffalo Sabres will continue preseason play today when they face the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center at 1 p.m. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the call on Sabres.com, where the game will stream live, and on WGR 550. Tickets are on sale now. Here is Buffalo's roster...
Avalanche's Versatile Addition of Lukas Sedlak
Just six years ago, Czech forward Lukas Sedlak and current Head Coach of the Colorado Avalanche Jared Bednar became 2016 Calder Cup Champions with the AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets the Lake Erie Monsters. Now as the upcoming 2022-23 regular season rapidly approaches, Sedlak and Bednar have reunited, this time in Denver for the Avalanche's training camp.
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions
VEGAS (October 1, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, October 1, the following roster transactions:. - Forwards Brendan Brisson, Pavel Dorofeyev, Sakari Manninen, Maxim Marushev, Ivan Morozov, Gage Quinney; defensemen Layton Ahac, Lukas Cormier, Daniil Chayka and Zack Hayes; and goaltender Jiri Patera have been assigned to the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League.
Flames’ Playoff Potential Rests on Jacob Markstrom’s Shoulders
Calgary Flames star goaltender Jacob Markstrom has found himself under a magnifying glass after his shocking second-round playoff performance last May against the Edmonton Oilers. Simply put, a 5.12 goals against average (GAA) and an .852 save percentage (SV%) are not going to cut it in any postseason series, especially not for someone considered to be a top-tier NHL puck-stopper. Now, athletes are human too and there’s not yet a reason for Flames fans to panic, but questions have certainly emerged.
Luukkonen stops 32 shots in preseason win over Pittsburgh
Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams reiterated the organization's belief in Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen during the offseason and again at the outset of training camp. Luukkonen showed why again on Saturday, posting 32 saves in the Sabres' 3-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center. The 23-year-old has now stopped 56 of 60 shots through two preseason appearances, playing at least the full 60 minutes and earning a win each time.
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Flames
The Oilers continue their preseason with a Friday night Battle of Alberta at Rogers Place. The Edmonton Oilers play a second pre-season Battle of Alberta at 7:00 p.m. on Friday nigh at Rogers Place against the Calgary Flames. You can watch the game on EdmontonOilers.com or listen live on the...
Canes Assign Six Players To Chicago, QMJHL
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned defenseman David Farrance and forwards Joseph LaBate, Blake Murray and Alexander Pashin to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. Goaltender Patrik Hamrla (Rimouski) and forward Justin Robidas (Val-d'Or) have also been assigned to their respective teams in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
Duhamel reads Ducks starting lineups before preseason game
Anaheim hosts special pregame screening of 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' new season. Josh Duhamel had a mighty good time in the Anaheim Ducks locker room on Wednesday. The actor announced the Ducks' starting lineups to the team ahead of their preseason matchup against the Arizona Coyotes. "I feel really...
