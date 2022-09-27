Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Terrorism charges filed against two of the right-wing extremists arrested in northern Belgium
Belgian authorities have filed terrorism charges Thursday against two subjects who were arrested Wednesday in an operation executed in several locations in the Flemish region of Belgium against far-right groups, in which one person was killed after opening fire on officers. Up to six people were arrested during that operation...
msn.com
Capital One $190 Million Data Breach Settlement: There's Just 2 Days to Claim Money
After more than 100 million Capital One customers had their information exposed in a March 2019 cyberattack, plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit argued that convicted hacker Paige Thompson couldn't have accessed Capital One's cloud computing systems if adequate cybersecurity protections were in place. On Sept. 13, a Virginia court gave...
Comments / 0