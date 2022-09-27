Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Colts star Shaquille Leonard suffers concussion in return to action
Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard missed the first three games of the 2022 campaign after undergoing off-season back surgery.
Texans LB Blake Cashman Ruled Out Due To Head Injury
Rookie linebacker Blake Cashman is out for the rest of the Houston Texans' Week 4 match against the Chargers due to a head injury.
Colts’ Leonard makes season debut, then suffers concussion
He left in the second quarter after colliding with one of his teammates on a Tennessee touchdown.
BREAKING: CU Buffs dismiss head coach Karl Dorrell, per ESPN
Following an 0-5 start to the season, the Colorado Buffaloes football program has dismissed head coach Karl Dorrell, according to a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Dorrell was in the midst of his third season at the helm and his tenure now ends with a disappointing 8-15 overall record. The 58-year-old had also led Colorado to the 2020 Alamo Bowl in his first season. It’s currently unclear who the interim head coach will be. Thamel also reported that the Buffs have parted ways with defensive coordinator Chris Wilson, who led a unit that allowed nearly 700 yards of offense on Saturday against Arizona. Wilson’s replacement is also to be determined. Sources: Karl Dorrell has been dismissed as well. https://t.co/EEIfx4MSNn — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 2, 2022 Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Five takeaways from Colorado's 43-20 loss to Arizona
‘They saved me from myself’: Former player praises Patriots team doctors in wake of Tua Tagovailoa concussion
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with what the team called a “head and neck injury” on Thursday before being carted off during a game against the Bengals. Tagovailoa displayed concussion symptoms — which can be seen in graphic detail here — just a few days after collapsing to the ground following a big hit in the Dolphins’ win on Sunday. His injury on Thursday drew sharp criticism for the Dolphins and the NFL for allowing him to take the field.
Justin Verlander And A Lack Of Home Runs
As currently situated, Justin Verlander is a favorite to receive his third AL Cy Young award for his performance — 170 innings, 1.80 ERA — this season. Considering how he is 39 years old and had Tommy John surgery roughly two years ago, his performance will be remembered for a long time. Deservingly so, I might add, once you account for how he is posting these kinds of results with diminished strikeout numbers. But, wait, the velocity is still there?!
