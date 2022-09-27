ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dostarlimab Yields Promising Responses in dMMR/MSI-H Advanced/Recurrent Endometrial Cancer

Patients with mismatch repair deficient, microsatellite instability–high advanced/recurrent endometrial cancer may derive benefit from treatment with dostarlimab-gxly. Treatment with dostarlimab-gxly (Jemperli) resulted in a promising overall response rate (ORR) in patients with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR), microsatellite instability–high (MSI-H) advanced/recurrent endometrial cancer, according to a post-hoc analysis from cohort A1 of the phase 1 GARNET trial (NCT02715284) that was presented during the 2022 Annual Global Meeting of the International Gynecologic Cancer Society (IGCS).
Despite Improving Responses, Pembrolizumab/Olaparib Fails to Improve Survival in mCRPC

Results from the phase 3 KEYLYNK-010 study showed that treatment with pembrolizumab and olaparib did not result in a statistically significant improvement in survival despite yielding higher responses compared with novel hormonal agents in patients with previously treated prostate cancer. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus olaparib (Lynparza) did not yield an improvement...
Tiffany Sia, MD, Provides Rationale for Exploring Interventions for Oligoprogressive Disease in Gynecologic Malignancies Treated With ICI

At 2022 IGCS, Tiffany Sia, MD, spoke about using procedural interventions to treat patients with gynecologic malignancies who have oligoprogression on treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors. Tiffany Sia, MD, a gynecologic oncology fellow at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, spoke with CancerNetwork® during the 2022 Annual Global...
First-Line Maintenance Rucaparib Achieves Longer PFS Vs Placebo in Newly Diagnosed Ovarian Cancer

Results from the phase 3 ATHENA-MONO study suggest that rucaparib could serve as a promising first-line maintenance treatment option in newly diagnosed ovarian cancer. First-line maintenance rucaparib (Rubraca) yielded higher progression-free survival (PFS) compared with placebo among patients with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer regardless of cytoreductive surgery outcome and was favored across all subgroups, according to the results of the phase 3 ATHENA-MONO study (GOG-303/ENGOT-ov45; NCT03522246), which were presented during the 2022 Annual Global Meeting of the International Gynecologic Cancer Society (IGCS).
Early Data Show Clinical Benefit With Gavocabtagene Autoleucel in Advanced Solid Tumors

Treatment with gavocabtagene autoleucel demonstrated efficacy and tolerability in patients with mesothelin-expressing solid tumors, according to updated data from an ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trial. The anti-mesothelin cell therapy gavocabtagene autoleucel (gavo-cel) tolerably improved clinical outcomes in patients with advanced mesothelin-expressing solid tumors, according to data from the phase 1...
