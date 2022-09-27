Read full article on original website
dayton.com
RESTAURANT ROUNDUP: Updates on eateries, coffee shops and breweries in Butler and Warren counties
Several new restaurants, breweries, coffee shops and other hotspots with an array of cuisines have opened across the region this month after a few longtime restaurants have decided to close their doors. A few of the dining establishments have re-emphasized their purpose, such as Kitty Brew Café and J&E Rootbeer...
wnewsj.com
1st local caught ‘green-handed’
Buster the Mouse and Erin Hartsock from the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District recently “busted” Jerry Cole of Wilmington putting proper recyclables into the community drop-off recycling containers located on West Main Street in Wilmington. Buster rarely catches a more diligent recycler — Jerry even removes the...
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington, East Clinton JH teams run at Cross the Creek
WASHINGTON CH — East Clinton and Wilmington competed Saturday in the Cross the Creek Invitational junior high cross country races. The Wilmington boys were fourth overall with Cooper Short leading the way with a fourth place finish. His time was 13:16.56. East Clinton’s top runner was Landen Kaun who...
wnewsj.com
Wieners & more at Oktoberfest in Wilmington
WILMINGTON — Crowds pack Sugartree Street and its DORA district Saturday for the annual Oktoberfest presented by Main Street Wilmington. The event runs through Saturday night and includes the wiener dog races and steinholding competition, with plenty of food and drinks and family-friendly activities. — — — Photos...
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • OktoberFest in downtown Wilmington on Sugartree Street — Come to the DORA and stroll with your brew. Saturday events include: 3 p.m., Fancy Free Cloggers; kids’ activities 3-7:30 p.m.; 4-7 p.m. DJ music; 4 p.m. wiener dog races; 5 p.m. wiener toss; 6 p.m. beer stein hoisting competition; 7:30 p.m. live music on the City Stage; 9 p.m. costume contest winner announced.
wnewsj.com
ODOT work slated for next week
Through the week ending October 8, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com. New impacts. I-71 Pavement Repair —...
Ohio city named among Fortune’s ’25 Best Places to Live for Families’ list
One Ohio city is being hailed as one of the best places to reside in the c
dayton.com
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
WKRC
Auto service company plans $8 million expansion in NKY
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Automotive Service Products Inc., a wholesale supplier of forms, supplies and printing needed by the automotive industry, will create 25 jobs and invest $8 million at a new facility in Union in Boone County. The company employs 35 today in Kentucky, so its workforce will...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
dayton.com
Hot Head Burritos closes Dayton-area restaurant
Hot Head Burritos, located at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., has closed its doors. Kelly Gray, corporate officer and director of real estate for Hot Head Burritos, told Dayton.com they closed the Far Hills location on Sept. 26. She said the store never recouped its sales from COVID and they were struggling with continued staffing issues.
sciotopost.com
Pumpkin Show will Host McGuffey Lane on Special Night in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE – A special night that Circleville people call “locals night” before the streets are completely filled with pumpkin goers will be a little better this year with a headliner performance from McGuffey Lane. Pumpkin show Inc told Sciotopost that they invited McGuffey Lane on Tuesday Preview...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington College Annual Fall Career Fair Tuesday, open to students & community
WILMINGTON — Three-dozen recruiters from business, industry, agriculture and non-profit organizations seeking potential employees and interns will converge at Wilmington College for its annual Fall Career Fair Tuesday, Oct. 4. Recruiters will be on hand from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Center for Sport Sciences off Elm St....
wnewsj.com
Donations for hurricane relief
WILMINGTON — Liberty Savings Bank and Sewell Motor Express are combining efforts to bring disaster relief to the victims of Hurricane Ian. Along with volunteers from the Wilmington Rotary Club and efforts from Matthew 25 Ministries, Liberty and Sewell have placed a 53-foot semi-trailer at Liberty Savings Bank, 2251 Rombach Ave. in Wilmington.
Fox 19
Owners sell Butler County company to their employees
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After 35 years of ownership, a Hamilton metal manufacturing business celebrated becoming 100% employee-owned Wednesday morning. Owners of Matandy Companies, Frank and Joanne Pfirman, converted their three businesses into an Employee Stock Option Plan on Aug. 11, 2022. “I knew if we were to sell to...
Ohio AG: Cincinnati business owner ordered to pay penalty for illegal waste dumping
COLUMBUS — A Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard waste at three sites, and may have polluted the Little Miami River, has been ordered to pay a civil penalty of $550,000 and, “clean up his mess,” according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
‘It wasn’t the Disney vacation that we planned for;’ Eaton woman waits out Hurricane Ian in Florida
Hurricane Ian is on the move, and one Miami Valley woman decided to wait out its wrath from Florida. At the Dayton International Airport, scheduled flights into and out of Florida were canceled. Andrea Hershberger, from Eaton, found the airline had canceled her flight as well. >> Tropical Storm Ian:...
Fox 19
Motorcyclist transported to hospital after wreck in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - At least one person was transported to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle crash occurred in Sharonville, according to police. Sharonville police confirmed the wreck occurred at 11702 Lebanon Rd. The condition of the victim is unclear at this time. Police are currently investigating the...
Fox 19
Warren County driver hit by airborne gallon of milk
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - It isn’t the last thing you expect to happen when you’re driving, but it’s close. Someone got hit in Warren County last weekend with a gallon jug of milk, according to Clearcreek Township police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday as two...
