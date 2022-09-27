ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

US meets with skeptical Turkey over Finland, Sweden NATO accession

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday met in Istanbul with the Turkish president’s chief adviser to discuss ongoing efforts to add Finland and Sweden to NATO, according to a White House statement. Sullivan talked with Ibrahim Kalin, the spokesperson and chief adviser to President Recep Tayyip...
POTUS
AFP

Police under fire after 125 killed in Indonesia stadium stampede

Indonesian police came under mounting criticism Sunday after 125 people died in a stampede at a football stadium where officers fired teargas on angry fans invading the pitch. Arema football coach Javier Roca on Sunday said that fans had even "died in the arms of players," after some of the team stayed on the pitch when the game ended.
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy