US meets with skeptical Turkey over Finland, Sweden NATO accession
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday met in Istanbul with the Turkish president’s chief adviser to discuss ongoing efforts to add Finland and Sweden to NATO, according to a White House statement. Sullivan talked with Ibrahim Kalin, the spokesperson and chief adviser to President Recep Tayyip...
Police under fire after 125 killed in Indonesia stadium stampede
Indonesian police came under mounting criticism Sunday after 125 people died in a stampede at a football stadium where officers fired teargas on angry fans invading the pitch. Arema football coach Javier Roca on Sunday said that fans had even "died in the arms of players," after some of the team stayed on the pitch when the game ended.
FIFA・
Yemen’s warring sides fail to extend UN-backed truce
The development dampens hopes that the 6-month-old ceasefire could turn into a longer peace.
