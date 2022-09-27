Read full article on original website
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Scranton Man
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Scranton man. Casey Christian Didas, 41, of 434 Detter Ave, Scranton, Pennsylvania, is wanted after failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on October 12, 2021 for jury selection for his trial.
Bicyclist under influence of drugs dies after central Pa. crash: police
An early morning crash killed a bicyclist under the influence in Pottsville in Schuylkill County last month, state police said. The cyclist, whose name has not yet been released, was riding a bicycle under the influence of drugs on Laurel Boulevard at 12:46 a.m. on Sept. 12 when they suffered a fatal injury, police said.
skooknews.com
Pottsville Police, Schuylkill County Drug Task Force, and FBI Arrest Man on Firearm and Drug Charges
A Pottsville man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison on firearm and drug charges. According to Pottsville Police Chief Richard Wojciechowsky, on Thursday, September 29, 2022 around 6:00am, members of the Pottsville Bureau Police, Schuylkill County Drug Task Force and the FBI arrested William “Pete” Quintana, 49, outside his place of employment in Hegins. Shortly thereafter, a search warrant was executed at Quintana’s home at 516 W. Race St. in Pottsville.
Former Exeter woman allegedly embezzled nearly $2 million from former employer
SCRANTON — A former Exeter woman allegedly embezzled approximately $2 million from her former employer to pay for Disney time shares and vacations, personal expenses and her child’s college tuition, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Friday said. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a criminal information was filed against...
Woman charged with killing Pa. man remains incompetent, court told
DANVILLE – A Florida woman accused of fatally stabbing an elderly Montour County man in 2020 after she used his bathroom remains incompetent to stand trial, and that may never change. That was the outcome of a county court hearing Thursday for Kathleen Susan Reed, 40, who is yet...
Wilkes-Barre man pronounced dead after I-80 crash
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead on Thursday after a roll-over crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County. According to the Lehigh County Coroner, Kenneth Williams, 35 from Wilkes-Barre, was the driver of a car that went off of Interstate 80 west around 3:46 am and rolled over. Officials said […]
Juveniles accused of breaking into church, PSP investigates
PORTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a church break-in that they say was caused by juveniles in Schuylkill County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 17, around 3:40 p.m., troopers responded to a reported break-in at Muir Grace United Methodist Church in Porter Township. PSP states through further investigation it was […]
Two sentenced to prison for parole violations
A Binghamton woman and a Johnson City man were sentenced to prison today after they each violated their own probation.
sauconsource.com
3 Injured in Allentown Road Wreck, State Police Say
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say three people were injured in a two-car crash on Allentown Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, last weekend. Police said Wednesday that two of the people who were hurt–including the driver of one of the vehicles and his passenger–suffered what were believed to be serious injuries.
skooknews.com
Man Pulls Machete During Route 61 Road Rage Incident in Schuylkill County
A man is facing charges after pulling a machete on someone during a road rage incident on Route 61 in Schuylkill County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, the incident happened on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022 around 2:00pm at the intersection of Route 61 and Market Street in Deer Lake.
Life sentence for Monroe County murderer
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man convicted of the deadly stabbing of two family members in Monroe County will spend the rest of his life in prison. Lancelot Fortune of Stroudsburg was sentenced Thursday morning. In July, Fortune was found guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing to death his...
Berwick man accused of stealing from his grandmother
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man stole banking information from two family members, including his grandmother, and used it to steal more than $3,000, police say. Now Jordan Mateo Bafile, 22, is facing felony charges for allegedly forging checks and using stolen information to make Cash App purchases totaling $3,339. Bafile's grandmother and another member of the family contacted police on Aug. 1 after they reportedly discovered multiple fraudulent purchases...
Pike County child reported missing
PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pike County 12-year-old was reported missing to state police on October 1. Officials say Kiana Simon, 12 years old from Palmyra Township, left her home in the 100 block of Tanglewood Drive in the Tanglewood Lakes Community sometime between 9:30 am and 10:00 am on October 1. Investigators […]
Retired Lackawanna County Judge honored with portrait
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County judge, veteran, and member of the Eyewitness News team was honored Friday evening in a special way for his service to our community. Applause filled the Lackawanna County Courthouse as a portrait of Senior Judge Thomas J. Munley was unveiled in front of a large crowd in […]
Man dies in police shooting at Ole Tyme Charley’s in Plains Twp.
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after being shot by state troopers after they say he tried to hit them with his truck while they responded to a disturbance call at Ole Tyme Charley’s in Plains Township early Friday morning. There was a heavy presence of state and local police on […]
Broome County woman wanted for Grand Larceny
BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) - The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Laura Juraska on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
36 charged, over $150K seized in tri-state drug roundup
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York District Attorney tells Eyewitness News 36 people have been charged and over $150,000 in cash and various other items related to drug trafficking have been seized in a tri-state operation called “Operation Final Blow.” According to Orange County DA David Hoovler, “Operation Final Blow” was a four-month-long investigation […]
Police activity shuts down road in Luzerne County
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police activity has shut down a section of road early Friday morning in Luzerne County. While Plains Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police are refusing to give any information on the incident at this time, a section of South River Street around the area of Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub […]
Pa. plane crash victim identified
The person killed in Wednesday afternoon’s plane crash in Lehigh County has been identified as an Easton man. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio on Friday said Keith Kozel, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-engine plane crash in Salisbury Township. Kozel died of multiple injuries due...
The man killed in a small plane crash earlier this week in Lehigh County has been identified.
The man killed in a small plane crash earlier this week in Lehigh County has been identified.
