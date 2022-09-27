ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Golf.com

Check out September’s 5 top-selling items from GOLF’s Pro Shop

Fall is officially upon us, and there’s perhaps no better indication than the sudden appearance of Spirit Halloween stores on every previously vacant street corner. And this month, Halloween is clearly on GOLF’s shoppers’ minds too, as the ever-popular caddie uniform rocketed into the top-five bestseller list for September.
Golf.com

This unique TravisMathew collection combines So-Cal style with St. Andrews heritage

Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
Golf.com

TaylorMade surprises golfers with limited-edition iron set available now

This is normally the time of year when equipment companies start gearing up for 2023 releases, but in a classic switcheroo, TaylorMade just launched a current iron but with a new twist — the forged P7MC irons in an unplated Raw finish. But with the success of their raw-faced...
Golf.com

Rickie Fowler’s ex-caddie Joe Skovron has an electric new golfer

On Tuesday of Presidents Cup week, Max Homa was asked if there’s anybody on the International team he’d relish the chance to play against. “Joe Skovron is one of my best friends and he’s caddying for Tom [Kim] this week,” he said. “I’d love to be the in that group, because Joe bleeds the red, white and blue, and he’s on the International team now.”
Golf.com

‘Not sure what’s worse:’ Shane Lowry shreds Bryson DeChambeau over rope spoof

Bryson DeChambeau poked fun at himself. And Shane Lowry poked fun at the poking fun. Before we get into the jabs, some background is in order. Eleven days ago, at the LIV Golf event in Chicago, DeChambeau took a fan rope to the face while trying to duck underneath it, swore, dropped to a knee, and if you didn’t see it live, social media has got you, from every angle. Players at the Presidents Cup were aware of it; a day later, during a practice round at Quail Hollow, one imitated the incident. Presidents Cup broadcasters got into it, too.
Golf.com

Report: LIV Golf exploring Fox Sports deal to buy airtime for events

Only weeks ago LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman claimed that there was a bidding war of sorts brewing for the rights to telecast LIV Golf’s tournaments: “All I can tell you is that the interest coming across our plate right now is enormous,” Norman told ESPN 1000 in Chicago, citing interest from “four different networks.”
Golf.com

PGA Tour countersues LIV Golf: Here’s where the lawsuit stands

If it feels like everyone is suing everyone in the golf world these days, well, that’s because it’s sort of happening. In the wake of Patrick Reed suing the Golf Channel, Brandel Chamblee and a handful of other journalists, and in response to being sued by LIV Golf and three of its contracted players, the PGA Tour is retaliating, filing a countersuit against LIV and those three golfers.
Golf.com

Time to overhaul your game: 30 ways to be a smarter, better golfer

Golf can be a difficult game. Even with swing tips available wherever you turn or tap, it’s easy to get lost in the woods— on and off the course. “Play Smart,” a GOLF franchise launched online in 2020, is your path through the clutter to data that, well, makes the game a heckuva lot easier.
