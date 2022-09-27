Bryson DeChambeau poked fun at himself. And Shane Lowry poked fun at the poking fun. Before we get into the jabs, some background is in order. Eleven days ago, at the LIV Golf event in Chicago, DeChambeau took a fan rope to the face while trying to duck underneath it, swore, dropped to a knee, and if you didn’t see it live, social media has got you, from every angle. Players at the Presidents Cup were aware of it; a day later, during a practice round at Quail Hollow, one imitated the incident. Presidents Cup broadcasters got into it, too.

GOLF ・ 21 HOURS AGO