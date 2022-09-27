Read full article on original website
Check out September’s 5 top-selling items from GOLF’s Pro Shop
Fall is officially upon us, and there’s perhaps no better indication than the sudden appearance of Spirit Halloween stores on every previously vacant street corner. And this month, Halloween is clearly on GOLF’s shoppers’ minds too, as the ever-popular caddie uniform rocketed into the top-five bestseller list for September.
This unique TravisMathew collection combines So-Cal style with St. Andrews heritage
Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
TaylorMade surprises golfers with limited-edition iron set available now
This is normally the time of year when equipment companies start gearing up for 2023 releases, but in a classic switcheroo, TaylorMade just launched a current iron but with a new twist — the forged P7MC irons in an unplated Raw finish. But with the success of their raw-faced...
Tommy Fleetwood miraculously holed out TWO balls with one swing (on the Road Hole!)
Tommy Fleetwood has played the Old Course at St. Andrews’ famous “Road Hole” 17th countless times, most recently at the Open Championship in July and again this week in preparation for the DP World Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Still, the Englishman most assuredly has never...
This course’s clever handicapping system alters hole difficulty by the day
“Nae wind, nae golf,” the saying goes. Nature’s fan is a big part of the game. It affects our shot shapes and club selections. It turns punishing holes into pushovers, and benign ones into bears. Every golfer knows this. But with rare exceptions, we don’t account for it...
Rickie Fowler’s ex-caddie Joe Skovron has an electric new golfer
On Tuesday of Presidents Cup week, Max Homa was asked if there’s anybody on the International team he’d relish the chance to play against. “Joe Skovron is one of my best friends and he’s caddying for Tom [Kim] this week,” he said. “I’d love to be the in that group, because Joe bleeds the red, white and blue, and he’s on the International team now.”
‘Not sure what’s worse:’ Shane Lowry shreds Bryson DeChambeau over rope spoof
Bryson DeChambeau poked fun at himself. And Shane Lowry poked fun at the poking fun. Before we get into the jabs, some background is in order. Eleven days ago, at the LIV Golf event in Chicago, DeChambeau took a fan rope to the face while trying to duck underneath it, swore, dropped to a knee, and if you didn’t see it live, social media has got you, from every angle. Players at the Presidents Cup were aware of it; a day later, during a practice round at Quail Hollow, one imitated the incident. Presidents Cup broadcasters got into it, too.
How this couple pulled off an epic Masters-themed wedding — including a personal message from Jim Nantz
When golf lovers Matt and Kate Ziance tied the knot on July 3, they demonstrated perhaps the single greatest commitment of their lives. We speak not of their devotion to each other, but to that of golf — and, more specifically, to what is for many fans the game’s crown jewel of major championships: the Masters.
Report: LIV Golf exploring Fox Sports deal to buy airtime for events
Only weeks ago LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman claimed that there was a bidding war of sorts brewing for the rights to telecast LIV Golf’s tournaments: “All I can tell you is that the interest coming across our plate right now is enormous,” Norman told ESPN 1000 in Chicago, citing interest from “four different networks.”
PGA Tour countersues LIV Golf: Here’s where the lawsuit stands
If it feels like everyone is suing everyone in the golf world these days, well, that’s because it’s sort of happening. In the wake of Patrick Reed suing the Golf Channel, Brandel Chamblee and a handful of other journalists, and in response to being sued by LIV Golf and three of its contracted players, the PGA Tour is retaliating, filing a countersuit against LIV and those three golfers.
Time to overhaul your game: 30 ways to be a smarter, better golfer
Golf can be a difficult game. Even with swing tips available wherever you turn or tap, it’s easy to get lost in the woods— on and off the course. “Play Smart,” a GOLF franchise launched online in 2020, is your path through the clutter to data that, well, makes the game a heckuva lot easier.
