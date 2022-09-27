Read full article on original website
Related
Nampa Police Set To Crack Down on Illegal Racing
Street racing has to be one of the most selfish acts on the road that I can think of. Racers make the voluntary decision to disregard the safety of those around them (in some these vehicles have children in them) and all for the sake of saying they “won.” Sure – there might be a wager, money on the line, etc. But that doesn’t mean it’s okay for drivers to turn a blind eye to the safety of those around them. Now, there are steps to prevent car rallies and racing after a post from the Nampa Police Department went up yesterday.
Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?
When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
Post Register
Two people found shot and killed in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — On Saturday, the Adams County Sheriff received a report of two people shot in the office of the Hartland Inn. Authorities responded and found the two people dead. According the authorities, a suspect was apprehended in Washington County. In a press release, the Sheriff's...
Post Register
Midnight fire breaks out North of Ola, Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A wildfire started last night, dubbed the Midnight fire, just North of Ola in Gem County. The fire is reported to be 49-acres as of this afternoon in challenging terrain. Fire crews from Idaho Department of Lands, Gem County Fire Protection District #2 are aggressively working to control the fire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Register
Police: US Forest Service closing Big Trinity Lake to help the search for missing person
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office and Elmore County Search and Rescue responded to a call for a missing person in the Big Trinity Lake area on Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, the surrounding area is still being searched using...
Route Revival Connecting South Idaho, Utah, Seattle In Talks
Discussions are taking place right now between government heads in Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, and Washington State regarding bringing back an old railroad route that would connect major cities in all four states and provide southern Idahoans the opportunity to leave their cars at home and better explore the Pacific Northwest.
Idaho’s Popularity Plummets; 18 States People Rather Move to In 2022
Some people are calling a pair of new mid-year migration reports an early Christmas miracle. Both reports issued by Move Buddha show that interest in moving to Idaho is starting to wane. Their Idaho-focused report shows that the inflow traffic ratio has dropped by 61.6%, the largest drop in the entire country.
Elmore County Searching for Person at Trinity Lakes Campgrounds
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-The Elmore County Sheriff's Office has been searching for an individual since Saturday near the Big Trinity Lake. The sheriff's office said Thursday morning it had been called out to a report of a missing person in the area and nearby campgrounds. The Elmore County Search and Rescue team has since been combing the area with drones, boats, and is now seeking outside resources to continue the search. The U.S. Forest Service has shut down the campgrounds in the Big Trinity Lake area until the person is located. The Elmore County Sheriff's Office has asked the public to stay away from the area while crews search.
IN THIS ARTICLE
18-Year-Old in Custody After Shooting at Nampa Police Officer Wednesday Afternoon
NAMPA - An 18-year-old Nampa man is in custody after police say he fired a shot at an officer Wednesday afternoon. According to the Nampa Police Department, police responded to the 1900 block of 1st Street N. in Nampa shortly after 1:00 p.m. attempting to serve a battery warrant on 18-year-old Jaden Andres Martinez. Upon the arrival of police, Martinez reportedly exited the residence and fled on foot into a nearby field after firing one round from a firearm at one of the pursuing officers.
Post Register
Nampa Police looking for armed and dangerous adult male
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Police are in the area of the 1900 block of 1st St N looking for an adult male who is armed and dangerous. The male is described as an adult, 18 years old, light complexion, 6’00”, thin build, unknown shirt, possibly black, jeans.
Nampa Police trying to locate missing, endangered man
NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing, endangered man from Nampa. Nicholas, 25, was last seen wearing a black shirt with a superhero logo on it, black shorts and gray-rimmed glasses. He is described as being 6’02”, about 185 pounds, with brown eyes, dark blond hair and a receding hairline.
Man arrested after Nampa search suspected of shooting at police officer
NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man is in custody Wednesday after police said he shot at an officer and left his home with the gun. Police on Wednesday afternoon were looking for 18-year-old Jaden Andres Martinez in the area of 1st Street North and 19th Avenue North, the police department said. Martinez ran after he allegedly shot at an officer as Nampa Police served a battery warrant. The officer was not injured.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastidahonews.com
Final federal report on saving salmon calls breaching Snake dams a ‘centerpiece action’
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – The final draft of a federal report on rebuilding salmon and steelhead populations in the Pacific Northwest includes a call for removing the four lower Snake River dams, among other actions. “To say I’m deeply disappointed by the Biden administration’s report … is an understatement,”...
Illegal Dumping Threatening Recreation on Endowment Land in Southern Idaho
MOUNTAIN HOME - The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) says they are considering restricting large vehicle access and target shooting on endowment land near Mountain Home, ID due to repeated abuse of the land. According to the IDL, two trailers and two pickup beds were filled with trash after IDL...
‘We can’t wait any longer’: Idaho health care group wants action on climate change
Ethan Sims and his two daughters went to Washington, D.C., last week. The girls, ages 13 and 14, spent the afternoon telling aides for Idaho’s all-Republican congressional delegation how climate change affects their lives. One example: their coaches are forced to cancel practices because of unsafe air quality. Sims is an emergency room physician for […] The post ‘We can’t wait any longer’: Idaho health care group wants action on climate change appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Hilarious Yellow Roadside Signs Are a Special Part of Idaho’s History
There’s no doubt about it. Idaho is a state full of exciting history, fascinating places and fun things to do, but even the proudest Idahoans will agree that driving east on I-84 from Boise can get rather monotonous. We just made that drive last week as we headed to...
Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho
The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
Courthouse News Service
Oregon city trying to take blankets, pillows from homeless loses appeal
(CN) — A divided Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals agreed that an Oregon city's anti-camping ordinances that make it illegal for homeless people to use blankets and other bedding when sleeping in public violate their Eighth Amendment right against cruel and unusual punishment. In a split decision the panel...
KTVB
Nampa man in custody after shooting at police officer
18-year-old Jaden Andres Martinez of Nampa was arrested Wednesday after shooting at a police officer serving a battery warrant. Martinez was found in a nearby field.
Comments / 0