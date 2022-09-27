Read full article on original website
What Happened to Nephew Tommy? The ‘Ready to Love’ Host Said He’s “Slowly Coming Back”
Many morning radio show listeners might recognize the name Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Milles. The Houston native co-hosts The Steve Harvey Morning Show with his uncle (we were today years old when we learned this) Steve Harvey. According to multiple reports, Steve was the one who gave Thomas his nickname.
Meet Firerose, the Rumored Fiancée of Legendary Musician Billy Ray Cyrus
In April 2022, Tish Cyrus officially filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus after nearly 30 years of marriage. While this came as a shock to some, legal documents revealed the two separated more than two years ago. Plus, this wasn't their first rodeo; their relationship was filled with plenty of ups and downs, and they split in 2010 and 2013 before reconciling both times.
Hannah and Jeremiah Duggar Posted the Most Low-Key Pregnancy Announcement
The Duggar family no longer has their own TLC show, but that hasn't stopped the Counting On stars from sharing updates about their lives via social media. Even so, those who follow Hannah (Wissmann) and Jeremiah Duggar on Instagram might have missed some huge news. That's because the newlyweds posted such low-key pregnancy announcement, that followers might have scrolled by without even realizing it.
Dua Lips Rocks Baggy Jeans In NYC After Date With Trevor Noah: ‘They Have Chemistry’
Dua Lipa was on-trend in baggy jeans just days after her date night with Trevor Noah! The singer, 27, channeled the 2000s with the loose fitting denim paired with a black t-shirt that appeared to feature a character from The Smurfs in New York City on Saturday, Oct. 1. She added a chunky pair of black sunglasses and trainers to the look, holding into a large leather bag in her left hand and a leather jacket flung over her right arm. Despite being casual, she still looked glam with her dark hair center parted and down as she exited a building with a friend, rocking a pink hoodie, in tow.
This TikTok-Viral & Hydrating Foundation Has People Calling It a 'Holy Grail' for Its ‘Insane’ Full Coverage
TikTok has turned us onto some amazing skincare and beauty products, completely revolutionizing our regimens. Some have completely hydrated our skin, some provided full coverage, and some helped keep our skin staying healthy. But we couldn’t find one foundation that could do all three — until now. Yet again, TikTok has turned us onto another product that’ll change our self-care routine. A super-popular makeup artist on TikTok by the name of Mikaela Nogueira posted a video that instantly went viral. Now with nearly three million views, the video showed Nogueira trying out a foundation she believes will make her wedding makeup...
"Gangsta's Paradise" Rapper Coolio Is Dead at Age 59 — Details
September 2022 was a sad, sad month for hip-hop. Early in the month, outlets confirmed that 36-year-old Canadian recording artist Pat Stay had been stabbed to death. Weeks later, “Selfish” rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed while dining with his girlfriend and daughter at a Los Angeles eatery.
Paramount's gruesome 'Smile' tops N.America box office
New psychological horror film "Smile" has Paramount executives beaming after topping the North American box office with an estimated $22 million in weekend ticket sales, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. Indeed, another psychological horror film, Warner Bros.'
Hayley Williams Officially Confirms She's Dating Her Paramore Bandmate
Nearly four years since their last single, is back with new music!. On Sept. 28, the Grammy Award-winning alt-indie band released the song "This Is Why" as the lead single from the upcoming album of the same name. As one could expect, the title track received critical acclaim. Plus, many fans continue to praise the lyrics, especially the line, "This is why I don't leave the house." Come on — that's so relatable!
XTR Studios Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Hub for Documentary Production in Echo Park
Bryn Mooser, CEO and founder of nonfiction entertainment studio XTR, says he wants to see more production on L.A.’s Eastside, a historic area for movie filming. “Echo Park in particular is sort of where the center of the creative community is, especially for documentary filmmakers,” says the Oscar-nominated producer (Lifeboat, Body Team 12). “The neighborhood used to be called Edendale, and that’s where the first Hollywood studios were. Charlie Chaplin’s studio, the Keystone Studios, Mary Pickford, everybody was here. The first talkie was filmed probably a mile or so away. So there’s this history of making things here, which is really...
Could Southlands King Halbrand Actually Be Sauron on ‘The Rings of Power’?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power. We’re now six episodes into The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and we still have no idea where Sauron is and if he’s hiding in plain sight. Specifically, LOTR fans are divided about whether Halbrand is Sauron on Rings of Power.
The Internet Is High-Key Obsessed With Emma Chamberlain's New House, And Honestly, It's Restored My Faith In Celebrity Homes
If this is the future of Gen Z home design, I'm 100% here for it.
How Many Seasons of 'Shadow and Bone' Will There Be? Fans Hope More Than Three
The Netflix phenomenon known as Shadow and Bone is officially back for Season 2, but will there be a Season 3? Fans of the show are also fans of the books by Leigh Bardugo, who has written several volumes in the series known as "the Grishaverse." Article continues below advertisement.
Viewers Are Not Too Thrilled About 'Growing up Chrisley' Having a Narrator
Since switching to a new network for its fourth season, Growing up Chrisley has implemented quite a few changes. Not only has the spinoff reality series moved to Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST, but it also now has voice-over narration. Article continues below advertisement. Article continues below advertisement. Who is...
Is Dua Lipa Now Dating Trevor Noah After Ending Things With Anwar Hadid in 2021?
Fans of Dua Lipa are often eager to learn everything there is to know about her. The "Levitating" singer has a long list of hit songs under her belt and has solidified herself as one of this generation's most beloved pop stars. As such, listeners are curious to know about what happens behind the scenes in her life.
Fans Think Jeffrey Dahmer Made a Cameo in 'Stranger Things' Season 4
Ever since the release of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the notorious serial killer has been back on our pop culture radar. The 10-episode biopic chronicles his cryptic life from beginning to end, and honestly, it's hard not to have Jeffrey Dahmer on the brain after watching (especially when trying to sleep). But are we all getting a little too Dahmer obsessed?
Marcia Gay Harden Plays a Strict Mother in ‘So Help Me Todd’ — Does She Have Kids?
Academy award–winning actress Marcia Gay Harden has done it all. The La Jolla, Calif., native rose to fame in 1990 with her breakout role as Verna Bernbaum in Miller's Crossing. Since then, she’s continued working in movies, television, and Broadway. She also earned her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for playing artist Lenore “Lee” Krasner in the biopic Pollock in 2000.
'The Empress' Takes Us Into the Life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria
Content warning: This article mentions an eating disorder. If you’re a fan of Bridgerton and The Crown on Netflix, then The Empress might just be the next best show for you to binge-watch. The series is now available for streaming telling the story of Elisabeth, Empress of Austria. She ruled between 1854 and 1898 in the most unconventional of ways.
This Crime Scene Analyst Takes Center Stage in the 'CSI: Las Vegas' Reboot
Procedural crime dramas come and go, but CSI is forever. Last year, the series was rebooted after a years-long hiatus. The premiere of CSI: Vegas saw the return of OG series leads William Petersen and Jorja Fox — who reprised their roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle. Article...
