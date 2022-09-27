ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

ELON University

Elon Law student co-moderates ABA national webinar

An Elon Law student helped moderate a national webinar hosted by the American Bar Association aimed at prospective and current law students seeking advice from successful attorneys of diverse backgrounds. Lauren Jones L’23 teamed with Mussab Ali of Harvard Law School on September 30, 2022, to lead “A Career as...
Elon LEADS event to be held in Los Angeles on Nov. 1

Alumni, parents and friends of Elon are invited to come together for a special evening for Elon in Los Angeles, California, to celebrate the progress of Elon LEADS: Our University Campaign. The event will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Carondelet House. A reception including a hosted bar and...
