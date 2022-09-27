Read full article on original website
Elon Law student co-moderates ABA national webinar
An Elon Law student helped moderate a national webinar hosted by the American Bar Association aimed at prospective and current law students seeking advice from successful attorneys of diverse backgrounds. Lauren Jones L’23 teamed with Mussab Ali of Harvard Law School on September 30, 2022, to lead “A Career as...
Q&A: Ashley Judd talks about addressing mental health, advocating for others ahead of Elon visit
Actress and activist Ashley Judd will deliver a Fall Convocation address as a part of the 2022-23 Elon University Speaker Series on Friday, Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m. in the Schar Center. Judd has starred in many feature films including “Where the Heart Is,” “Simon Birch” and “Divine Secrets of...
Crucial Conversations event facilitates conversations about advanced care and end-of-life planning
Dr. Nadia Tremonti, a pediatric palliative care physician, so truthfully spoke, “if we wait until a family has clearly become ready to talk [about advanced care and end of life planning], we have woefully failed this family.”. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Crucial Conversations was offered for the fourth consecutive...
Elon LEADS event to be held in Los Angeles on Nov. 1
Alumni, parents and friends of Elon are invited to come together for a special evening for Elon in Los Angeles, California, to celebrate the progress of Elon LEADS: Our University Campaign. The event will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Carondelet House. A reception including a hosted bar and...
