Gonzales, LA

WAFB

Baton Rouge sows good seed into the community

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Walls Project and Baton Roots welcomed members of communities and a local high school to learn everything about yoga and gardening. The event was presented by the Walls Project. Kelli Rogers is the project manager of the ‘Geaux Get Healthy’ program, a coalition focused...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Woman’s Hospital hosting Walk to Remember

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Woman’s Hospital is hosting a Walk to Remember event on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 2. The peaceful walk will get underway at 6 p.m. on the grounds of the Main Library at Goodwood in Baton Rouge. The event is free and open to the public.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSP invites families to free event Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) will host a family-friendly event on Saturday, Oct. 1. The free family event will have demonstrations with patrol units, helicopters, the LSP Bomb Robot, a car seat safety check, health screenings, and more. Kids can participate in different activities, play games, and see the K-9 exhibit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Authorities searching for female suspect in Baton Rouge area

Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A female suspect from LaPlace could be in the Baton Rouge area, officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the area of East 21st Street regarding a homicide on Oct. 1. […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man hospitalized in Prairieville shooting

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a man in Prairieville on Friday, Sept. 30. The shooting reportedly happened around 2 p.m. on Oak Meadow Street. A spokesman for the sheriff’s department said the man who was shot was transported to...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigates crash killing Southern University student

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to Baton Rouge Police, Southern University student, James Roberts Jr., was involved in a wreck on Friday, Sept. 23. James succumbed to his injuries in the hospital a few days later. “I miss my baby,” said Gail Roberts, mother. “He was so full...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man found shot to death in truck in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - It was a busy day for deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Sept. 30, as they were contacted to investigate two different shootings. The first happened early in the morning and left one man dead in front of his home. Nancy Smith...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WAFB

Louisiana State Police hosting family health and safety day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are hoping the public will show up for its annual family health and safety day. The event is known as Troop A Day and will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, between noon and 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet campus.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-TV

Suspect at-large in St. John homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday on East 21st Street in Reserve. Deputies have identified 21-year-old Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington as the suspect after an investigation revealed she was responsible. Johnson-Washington fled the scene in a 2012 Kia Sorento, license...
RESERVE, LA
brproud.com

Thousands heading to West Baton Rouge for 27th Annual Sugar Fest

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– The West Baton Rouge Museum is expecting around 4,000 people this weekend for the 27th Annual Sugar Festival. This year, the festival will also host The Louisianais.e exhibitions well as Acadians from around the world. The museum is also participating in the international Grand Reveil Acadien event, bringing in many Canadians.
PORT ALLEN, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 22-29

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 22-29: Samantha Edmonston, 55, 16146 Bolivar Dr, Prairieville was charged w/ Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, and arrested pursuant to a fugitive warrant;. Jade Davis, 19, 2525 W Orice Roth Rd, Gonzales was charged w/ Identity Theft;. Martin...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash on LA 24

Louisiana Man Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash on LA 24. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 30, 2022, that on September 29, 2022, about 8:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop C responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on LA 24 near Stadium Drive in Houma, Louisiana. Albert Legarde, 58, of Houma, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
HOUMA, LA
WAFB

Multiple robbers hold up Louisiana video poker casino

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple robbers made off with a “significant” amount of money during an early morning heist of a video poker parlor in Assumption Parish, investigators said. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lonny Cavalier says the robbers, armed with handguns, held up the Cane Row...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge food bank to host fall fest Saturday, ticket in is food item

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will host a fall festival on Oct. 1 and your ticket in is a non-perishable food item. The food bank’s First Annual Fill the Food Bank Fall Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will have music, food, a pumpkin patch, and more. The festival will take place at 14200 River Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Pedestrian killed in Houma crash

HOUMA, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on LA 24 near Stadium Drive in Houma around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. Authorities report Albert Legarde, 58, of Houma, died in the crash. An investigation revealed a 2013 Dodge Charger was...
HOUMA, LA
brproud.com

BRPD responds to school bus accident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an accident involving a vehicle and school bus on Friday morning. After the accident, the school bus was seen in a parking lot off of Government St. Over 40 children were in the school bus at the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

TPSO: 3 arrested following standoff that left K9 injured

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three people have been arrested following a standoff that left a K9 injured, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Thomas Loftis, 21, James Loyd, 52, and Charlotte O’Reagan, 73, were all taken into custody on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 1.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WAFB

LSP: Denham Springs man killed in crash

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs man has been killed in a crash in Natchitoches Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. Authorities said the victim, Nicholas A. Bernard, 26, was killed around 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. The investigation revealed that Bernard was driving north on I-49...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

