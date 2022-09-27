FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensLouisiana State
Related
Baton Rouge sows good seed into the community
Woman’s Hospital hosting Walk to Remember
LSP invites families to free event Saturday
Authorities searching for female suspect in Baton Rouge area
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man hospitalized in Prairieville shooting
BRPD investigates crash killing Southern University student
Man found shot to death in truck in Donaldsonville
Louisiana State Police hosting family health and safety day
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect at-large in St. John homicide
Thousands heading to West Baton Rouge for 27th Annual Sugar Fest
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 22-29
Louisiana Man Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash on LA 24
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Multiple robbers hold up Louisiana video poker casino
Baton Rouge food bank to host fall fest Saturday, ticket in is food item
Pedestrian killed in Houma crash
BRPD canvassing area where LSU student Allie Rice was killed, asking neighbors for information
BRPD responds to school bus accident
Arrest made in connection with Livingston Parish shooting, deputies say
TPSO: 3 arrested following standoff that left K9 injured
LSP: Denham Springs man killed in crash
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 1