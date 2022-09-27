ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Albany police seek help in finding burglary, arson suspect

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 5 days ago

ALBANY — The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the community’s assistance in locating William Donnie McCulligh, 41,who has warrants taken on the following charges: Burglary, arson in the second degree, and giving false name, address or date of birth.

McCulligh’s last known address was 2018 Pebble Hill Circle in Sylvester. He is described by police as being 6-foot-1 and weighing 140 pounds.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Dougherty Jail Report

These are bookings for Sept. 22-28 at the Dougherty County Jail. AGENCY KEY: ADDU, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit; APD, Albany Police Department; ASU, Albany State University Police; DCP, Dougherty County Police Department; DCSP, Dougherty County School System Police Department; Prob, Probation; SO, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office; GSP, Georgia State Patrol:
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Albany gunman robs store for cash & cigs

ALBANY, GA – Albany Police say they’ve taken an armed robbery suspect off the streets of the Good Life City. Thursday, officers responded to the Liberty Food Mart at 413 W. Oglethorpe Blvd, in reference to an armed robbery complaint. The store owners told officers that a white...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany armed robbery suspect arrested after foot chase with police

A man is in custody following an armed robbery at a local food mart. On September 28, Albany police responded to Liberty Food Mart located in the 400 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard in reference to an armed robbery. Owners told police that a white male, wearing sunglasses, a white...
ALBANY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, GA
Crime & Safety
Sylvester, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Albany, GA
City
Sylvester, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
douglasnow.com

Victim reports crime, also gets arrested

The victim of a crime found himself in jail after he called 911 to report someone attempting to break into his home. According to a report from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, on September 23, a sergeant was dispatched to a residence on Highway 221 North about a person breaking a window and a storm door at a home. When he arrived, he spoke with Robert Frank Smith, 59, who said James Lamar Smith, 37, had come to his home looking for his girlfriend and began beating on the door. Robert told the officer he walked into another part of the home and could see James outside beating on the door until the glass on the storm door broke. He also claimed James then threw an unknown object at the plate glass window, causing it to also break. He then watched James walk away.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta police seek help in locating shooting suspect

VALDOSTA – Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jashun Wilkins, considered armed and dangerous. WANTED: Jashun Wilkins, African American male, 17 years of age, 5’8”, 135 lbs., Valdosta resident. On September 26, 2022, at approximately 7:26 am., Valdosta Police Officers, Detectives, and Crime Scene...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Coroner: One dead in Albany fire, identity of victim unknown

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Fire crews in Albany spent their Friday battling a blaze at a large home in Dougherty County. We now know that fire was fatal. The fire happened at a home in the 400 block of West Tift Avenue. According to Battalion Chief Keith Ambrose, several...
ALBANY, GA
douglasnow.com

Grand Jury indicts six

Six individuals who were recently arrested received indictments on their charges from the Coffee County Grand Jury last week. The cases include charges of rape, aggravated assault, furnishing prohibited items to inmates, trafficking meth, failure to register as a sex offender, and burglary. DouglasNow obtained copies of the indictments, which...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Police#Burglary#Violent Crime
wfxl.com

Two Albany firefighters taken to hospital at West Highland fire

A busy afternoon for Albany first responders Friday. The Albany Fire Department were dispatched to the 600 block of West Highland Avenue just after 1:45 p.m. for a structure fire. Upon arrival smoke and flames were visible. Occupants of the home were able to get out safely. Firefighters say that...
ALBANY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Arrest made for Valdosta robbery

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident was arrested after physically assaulting a citizen and stealing their wallet at a Kash Food Mart. Arrested: Elphonso Moore, African American male, 42 years of age, Valdosta resident. On September 23, 2022, at approximately 3:15 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence, after...
VALDOSTA, GA
WTVM

8 arrested, charged in ‘round up’ patrol in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), with several other law enforcement agencies, conducted a “round up” of persons with outstanding warrants on Sept. 22. According to the sheriff’s office, officers seized three firearms, an unknown amount of marijuana and $2,700 in cash....
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Fatality confirmed at Albany fire

ALBANY, GA – Albany Fire is on the scene of a fatal house fire. South Georgia Television News Reporter Mary Alex Anders says Dougherty Coroner Michael Fowler is at the scene, located at the corner of N Monroe & W Tift Avenue. The name of the deceased has yet...
ALBANY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfxl.com

Albany police looking for 'critically missing' 51-year-old man

Albany police are looking for a "critically missing person." Police say that 51-year-old Kenneth B. Burgess was reported missing on September 23, 2022. Burgess stands five-feel-eleven and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has a slim build and is bald. Police say that he was last seen in the 900 block...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Alleged gas station assault leads to drug bust in Albany

Multiple people have been arrested following a call to police about an alleged assault. Albany police responded to the Woodall's located in the 200 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Monday for a domestic situation regarding a couple. The victim told police that her boyfriend assaulted and pointed...
ALBANY, GA
douglasnow.com

Clark pleads guilty to aggravated assault, will serve one year in jail

Michael Clark, who was facing a life sentence on aggravated assault charges if convicted in a jury trial, entered a guilty plea in the Superior Court of Coffee County on one of three felony charges in his case. Clark was also sentenced and will now serve 12 months (with credit for time served) in confinement as a result of his plea.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Second ASU student dies in less than a week, officials react

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany State University (ASU) campus is mourning the death of a second student. Derex Moore, 22, was killed in an accidental shooting on Wednesday. His death comes after another ASU student, Yasmine Durham, 21, was found dead in her dorm room on Sunday. Moore’s passing...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
8K+
Followers
242
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy