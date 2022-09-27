Albany police seek help in finding burglary, arson suspect

ALBANY — The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the community’s assistance in locating William Donnie McCulligh, 41,who has warrants taken on the following charges: Burglary, arson in the second degree, and giving false name, address or date of birth.

McCulligh’s last known address was 2018 Pebble Hill Circle in Sylvester. He is described by police as being 6-foot-1 and weighing 140 pounds.