Mercer County dominates 2nd half, Rockridge wins, Orion and Sherrard fall short
Mercer County dominated the second half of their homecoming matchup with Princeville. The Golden Eagles and Princes were tied at 14 at the half. In the 3rd and 4th Quarters Mercer County scored five unanswered touchdowns to beat Princeville 51 to 14. Rockridge is 5 and 1 after defeating Morrison 36-22. Orion fell to Monmouth-Roseville 35-12 and Sherrard carried the lead for part of their contest with Mendota. Mendota ended on top 49-35.
High School Spotlight: Individual Conference Championship, Team Regional Title Make For Good Couple Of Weeks For Sherrard’s Boland
WRMJ talked with Sherrard junior golfer Andrew Boland for the ‘”High School Spotlight” Thursday. Boland won the Three Rivers Athletic Conference meet individually last week and Sherrard won the IHSA 1A Monmouth-Roseville Regional as a team Wednesday at Gibson Woods.
