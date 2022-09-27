Mercer County dominated the second half of their homecoming matchup with Princeville. The Golden Eagles and Princes were tied at 14 at the half. In the 3rd and 4th Quarters Mercer County scored five unanswered touchdowns to beat Princeville 51 to 14. Rockridge is 5 and 1 after defeating Morrison 36-22. Orion fell to Monmouth-Roseville 35-12 and Sherrard carried the lead for part of their contest with Mendota. Mendota ended on top 49-35.

MERCER COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO