He spent 10 years in prison on sexual assault charges. Those charges have now been dismissed after the State's highest court ruled he was innocent.

MURPHY, Texas — Two people have been arrested and are accused of burglarizing a home in Collin County on Wednesday and tying up the elderly homeowner, police said. Police in Murphy said officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to the 200 block of Starlite Drive, near the intersection of South Murphy Road and East Renner Road. A caller had reported a suspicious vehicle driving around the neighborhood and then stopping behind a neighbor's home.

COLLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO