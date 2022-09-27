He spent 10 years in prison on sexual assault charges. Those charges have now been dismissed after the State's highest court ruled he was innocent.

Read full article on original website
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
12-year-old girl who allegedly joined murder pact dies of self-inflicted injuryLavinia ThompsonWeatherford, TX
Fort Worth ISD Installs GPS Trackers on BussesLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shoots father, then herself, in murder pact with another teenLavinia ThompsonWeatherford, TX
'Texas 7' death row inmate could get a new trial after prosecution agrees judge was biased
FORT WORTH, Texas — The last living member of the "Texas 7" prison gang, all of whom were convicted in the murder of a North Texas police officer in 2000, could get a new trial over his judge's alleged anti-Semitic comments, according to a new court filing Tuesday. Randy...
Police respond to 2 separate false active shooter calls at North Texas high schools
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police officers responded to two separate active shooter calls on Friday afternoon. At 12:30 p.m. Friday, The Fort Worth Police Department reported a potential shooting and a swatting call at Arlington Heights High School. However, just after 1 p.m., police reported that officers responded to the scene, checked the entire school and found no credible threats.
Dallas man sentenced to life in prison for role in distributing meth found cauliflower boxes, officials say
DALLAS — A Dallas man has been sentenced to life in federal prison for his role in distributing meth that was concealed in boxes of cauliflower, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham announced Tuesday. Joaquin Salinas, 48, pleaded guilty in March 2022 to conspiracy...
32 times — That's how many times a suspect was told to drop his weapon before Dallas police shot him after he fired at them
DALLAS — Thirty-two times. That’s how many times Dallas Police Officer Brandy Walling asked a suspect to drop his gun. “Drop the gun, drop the gun. You are going to get shot,” shouted Walling. You can hear the desperation and fear in her voice. Dallas Police Chief...
North Texas man who sprayed officers with chemical during Jan. 6 riot pleads guilty to assault
WASHINGTON — A North Texas man has pleaded guilty to assaulting officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Monday. Daniel Ray Caldwell, of The Colony, entered a plea deal and pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers...
Denton landlord seen threatening student in viral video arrested by police
DENTON, Texas — A Denton landlord who went viral last week from a video of him threatening one of his tenants with a gun was arrested days later by Denton police. Police charged the man, 68-year-old Phillip Young, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, following an investigation into the incident.
Two men accused of burglarizing Collin County home and tying up elderly woman, police say
MURPHY, Texas — Two people have been arrested and are accused of burglarizing a home in Collin County on Wednesday and tying up the elderly homeowner, police said. Police in Murphy said officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to the 200 block of Starlite Drive, near the intersection of South Murphy Road and East Renner Road. A caller had reported a suspicious vehicle driving around the neighborhood and then stopping behind a neighbor's home.
Two women robbed along walking trail at Frisco neighborhood park, police say
FRISCO, Texas — Police are warning the public about robberies happening around a neighborhood park in North Texas. Frisco police say an unidentified man and woman have been targeting people and their stealing jewelry in the 14000 block at Regents Park. "Usually, I feel very safe,” said Bhavrea Sri,...
Police fatally shoot man who fired at officers in northeast Dallas, officials say
DALLAS — Police fatally shot a man who allegedly fired at officers in northeast Dallas early Wednesday morning, officials said. No officers were injured during the incident. The incident was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of Shiloh Road, near Gus Thomasson and Ferguson roads. Officers had...
Lake Worth, Fort Worth police rescue and arrest suspect from lake
LAKE WORTH, Texas — Lake Worth police helped Fort Worth officers fish out a suspect from Lake Worth Monday afternoon. The suspect, not yet identified by police, was wanted for theft of a gun and vehicle. Upon seeing officers, a tweet from Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian stated...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his North Texas home to avoid being served with subpoena, court record says
MCKINNEY, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his home in a truck driven by his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, to avoid being served a subpoena Monday, according to an affidavit filed in federal court. Ernesto Martin Herrera, a...
Fort Worth officers sued after being accused of violating rights
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two Fort Worth police officers are being sued on multiple counts after their accuser stated they violated his Fourth Amendment rights, violently slamming him to the ground face-first causing multiple injuries. The plaintiff, Cesar Salinas, is suing Fort Worth officers Steve Loud and Teresa Torres....
Carrollton house fire leads police to death investigation
CARROLLTON, Texas — Carrollton police are investigating the deaths of three people who were found Saturday in a North Carrollton house fire. Firefighters responded to a report of smoke in the 3900 block of Alto Avenue just before 5 p.m., a City of Carrollton news release stated. They found the house on fire, and three dead adults inside after putting it out.
Dallas Police: Two teens shot in separate incidents just a day apart
DALLAS — It was a busy weekend for Dallas police, as two 14-year-olds were shot in incidents just hours apart. One 14-year-old was the victim of a road rage incident, while the other was killed in an alleyway. Around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, Dallas police say, a 14-year-old was...
Three people found dead inside Carrollton house on fire, police say
Two of the victims are believed to have died before the fire spread, police say, and had obvious signs of trauma. The third was found with a gunshot wound.
Fort Worth mom's mic cut during board meeting about kids getting dropped off at wrong bus stop
FORT WORTH, Texas — A mother who was confronting the Fort Worth district about her child getting dropped off at the wrong bus stop had her microphone cut while she tried to play a video during a board meeting Tuesday night. The incident led to a tense moment between...
Teen arrested at Lake Highlands football game after trying to sneak in gun, police say
DALLAS — A 17-year-old has been arrested after trying to sneak a gun into a Dallas high school football game, police and Richardson school district officials confirmed to WFAA. Dallas police said a witness alerted Richardson police officers about someone passing the teenager a gun through the fence at...
'Critical Missing' Alert issued for Dallas woman
DALLAS — Dallas police have issued a "Critical Missing" Alert for a woman that was last seen in the Bishop Arts District on Saturday. Police say 72-year-old Alice Dickerson was seen on foot in the 800 block of West 10th Street at about 11 a.m. Dickerson is a Black...
Garland dad heartbroken after man accused of driving drunk and killing his daughter bonds out of jail
GARLAND, Texas — The man accused of driving drunk and killing a 13-year-old in Garland is out on bond. Brooklyn Moran was loved by so many in the soccer community. “Frustration. I really have no words,” said David Moran, Brooklyn’s Dad. David is heartbroken after he lost...
Irving police investigating use of force by officers while breaking up fight at high school
IRVING, Texas — Police in Irving are investigating officers' use of force during a fight at a high school on Wednesday, officials said. Police said officers assigned to Nimitz High School responded to a fight that broke out between several students in a lunch line. According to police, officers...
