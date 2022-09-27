ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse Basketball: Son of Carmelo Anthony bolts into national rankings

Kiyan Anthony, the son of Syracuse basketball legend Carmelo Anthony, is a top-65 national prospect in his class, according to a new set of rankings. Various recruiting services, lately, have been publishing their inaugural national rankings for the 2025 cycle. One of the primary recruiting Web sites, 247Sports, recently put out its first list of 2025 national ratings, and Kiyan Anthony has made a strong debut.
Should the Cowboys trade Cooper Rush?

Cooper Rush has done a quality job of keeping the Cowboys on track during Dak Prescott’s absence. What should Dallas do with Rush once Dak returns?. Plenty of Cowboys fans thought their season might take a precipitous downturn once they lost Dak Prescott to injury. Fortunately for everyone in Dallas, Cooper Rush stepped in and did a quality job as the team’s quarterback in Prescott’s absence. Now that Dak’s return is just a week away, it’s reasonable to consider what the higher-ups in Dallas should do with their backup quarterback.
