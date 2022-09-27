ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheswick, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Tribune-Review

Ligonier Country Market tops in Pa., according to online competition

Ligonier Country Market was judged to be the best farmers market in the state, according to the results of an online competition. The market was the top choice in Pennsylvania of voters in the 2022 America’s Farmers Market Celebration, a collaboration of the American Farmland Trust (AFT) and the Farmers Market Coalition to determine the best markets in the country.
LIGONIER, PA
iheart.com

Retail Giant Amazon Planning to Open Warehouse in Washington County

One of the largest companies in the world is going to be opening up a brand-new warehouse in Washington County. Granville Mayor Paul Labas says online retail giant Amazon will have its facility at the former Manchester Wood site located on County Route 24. Labas also says between 150 and 200 new jobs are going to be created which will provide a big economic boost to the community. The hope is that work on this project will be completed by next May.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Trib wins 3 regional Emmy awards

The Trib won its first Emmy awards this weekend — picking up three trophies for its work on video projects produced by its team of journalists. The three Mid-Atlantic Emmy regional awards recognized projects about the history of trolleys in Pittsburgh, the 9/11 terror attacks and a Black athlete from Connellsville who broke racial barriers.
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wexford's Modern Piano under new ownership

Wexford’s Modern Piano store is entering a new chapter with the retirement of previous owners Dave and Cindy Byce. Cranberry couple Anthony and Tara Braun officially took ownership of the store in August — with Tara Braun as the majority partner. “It began with a push from my...
WEXFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jeannette officials expect to hold tax line in 2023 budget

A property tax increase is not expected in Jeannette’s 2023 budget, chief fiscal officer Ethan Keedy said. However, there are contracts that have yet to be finalized with the city’s office workers and public works department that could potentially alter figures in the 2023 spending plan that is being formulated, he said.
JEANNETTE, PA
livability.com

5 Great Cities in Pennsylvania for Young Families

These cities are safe, affordable and loaded with opportunities for family-friendly fun. Looking to put down roots? There are many family-friendly cities in Pennsylvania that are not only safe, affordable and have strong school systems, but also have unexpected amenities that hold major appeal for kids. We’re talking about a chocolate-themed amusement park, year-round community festivals, trains, cool parks and a hands-on robotics exhibit where you can challenge a robot to a game of air hockey.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nextpittsburgh.com

See which Pittsburgh area buildings won AIA architecture awards

In a year that saw bottlenecks in supply chains making building materials scarce, it’s surprising it was a busy time for local architects, with lots of strong work in Pittsburgh and elsewhere. The Pittsburgh chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) honors the best work every year by...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania

- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- In Pennsylvania, you'll find plenty of great options for Mexican food. From Philadelphia's Tequilas to Harrisburg's Tres Hermanos to Pittsburgh's El Burro Comedor, there are several excellent choices. If you're looking for authentic Mexican food in a fun and casual atmosphere, try the following places. Tequilas in Philadelphia. If...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Red Cross volunteers, EMS workers from Western Pa. among those helping after Hurricane Ian

Bob Johnson knew without a doubt that when Hurricane Ian was projected to slam into Florida this week, he would need to be there helping in the aftermath. On Sunday, the Red Cross volunteer from Connellsville headed to Florida, where he waited out the storm in Pasco County before helping to set up a shelter in Tampa for those who evacuated from other parts of the state.
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
NewsBreak
Economy
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Autumn fun abounds at Washington County fall festivals

The leaves are turning, the nights are chilly, and the pumpkin patches and apple orchards are resplendent with a harvest-ready bounty. Autumn is here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and that means an exciting time of family activities, delicious food and holiday get-togethers. In Washington County, it also means a schedule of seasonal festivals and special events spread across the weeks of autumn.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Job Opportunities Help Wanted 9-28-2022

Department Overview: The Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (MWDBE) Program provides maximum opportunities for Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged business enterprises (MBEs, WBEs and DBEs) to participate in county contracts. The department certifies business enterprises as disadvantaged (per Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Section 49: Parts 23 & 26) and provide services and resources to help them grow their business.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Oct. 2, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. ELO tribute band schedules concert at Casino Theater. The Casino...
TARENTUM, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

WQED Head Steps Down, Citing Health Issues

WQED President and CEO Deborah L. Acklin is stepping down today after 12 years, citing the need to focus on medical treatments following a diagnosis of non-smoker’s lung cancer. “Deborah Acklin has led WQED through some tough years, including historic financial constraints and a pandemic,” said Mildred S. Myers,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fitzgerald names 4 to Allegheny County police review board

Four people have been named to Allegheny County’s Independent Police Review Board, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced Friday. The board receives and reviews allegations of misconduct filed by a person against a police officer working for any municipal police department or the county’s own force. The four people...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hurricane Ian: Pittsburgh native living in Fort Myers begins cleanup

FORT MYERS, Fla. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh native now living in Fort Myers, Florida, is cleaning up after Hurricane Ian slammed the area. Anthony Roman lives about 20 miles inland and has resided in Fort Myers for 15 years. The Pittsburgh native came back to his home after the storm to see inches of mud inside and water damage up to 4 feet off the floor.  He has spent the last two days cleaning out his home along the Intracoastal Waterway. In his backyard, furniture was tossed around and his pool water looks more like wastewater.  Roman's house, just like the neighborhood, is going to take time to get back to normal.  And like so many other people in Fort Myers, Roman is without drinkable water and power. But he realizes that his house can be repaired and things can be replaced. He realizes how fortunate he is compared to those who lost everything.  
FORT MYERS, FL

