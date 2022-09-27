Read full article on original website
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Ligonier Country Market tops in Pa., according to online competition
Ligonier Country Market was judged to be the best farmers market in the state, according to the results of an online competition. The market was the top choice in Pennsylvania of voters in the 2022 America’s Farmers Market Celebration, a collaboration of the American Farmland Trust (AFT) and the Farmers Market Coalition to determine the best markets in the country.
iheart.com
Retail Giant Amazon Planning to Open Warehouse in Washington County
One of the largest companies in the world is going to be opening up a brand-new warehouse in Washington County. Granville Mayor Paul Labas says online retail giant Amazon will have its facility at the former Manchester Wood site located on County Route 24. Labas also says between 150 and 200 new jobs are going to be created which will provide a big economic boost to the community. The hope is that work on this project will be completed by next May.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trib wins 3 regional Emmy awards
The Trib won its first Emmy awards this weekend — picking up three trophies for its work on video projects produced by its team of journalists. The three Mid-Atlantic Emmy regional awards recognized projects about the history of trolleys in Pittsburgh, the 9/11 terror attacks and a Black athlete from Connellsville who broke racial barriers.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Wexford's Modern Piano under new ownership
Wexford’s Modern Piano store is entering a new chapter with the retirement of previous owners Dave and Cindy Byce. Cranberry couple Anthony and Tara Braun officially took ownership of the store in August — with Tara Braun as the majority partner. “It began with a push from my...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jeannette officials expect to hold tax line in 2023 budget
A property tax increase is not expected in Jeannette’s 2023 budget, chief fiscal officer Ethan Keedy said. However, there are contracts that have yet to be finalized with the city’s office workers and public works department that could potentially alter figures in the 2023 spending plan that is being formulated, he said.
livability.com
5 Great Cities in Pennsylvania for Young Families
These cities are safe, affordable and loaded with opportunities for family-friendly fun. Looking to put down roots? There are many family-friendly cities in Pennsylvania that are not only safe, affordable and have strong school systems, but also have unexpected amenities that hold major appeal for kids. We’re talking about a chocolate-themed amusement park, year-round community festivals, trains, cool parks and a hands-on robotics exhibit where you can challenge a robot to a game of air hockey.
nextpittsburgh.com
See which Pittsburgh area buildings won AIA architecture awards
In a year that saw bottlenecks in supply chains making building materials scarce, it’s surprising it was a busy time for local architects, with lots of strong work in Pittsburgh and elsewhere. The Pittsburgh chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) honors the best work every year by...
Industrial park expansion called vital for Westmoreland County's future growth
Development of three pad-ready lots at the soon-to-be expanded Westmoreland Distribution Park North in East Huntingdon is just what is needed to attract more industry and jobs to the region, Westmoreland County officials said Friday. “We will invest in our communities and in our townships to make sure we have...
PhillyBite
5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania
- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Eastern Pittsburgh suburban real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 2, 2022
Estate of Joanne Baburich sold property at 213 Wilkins Ave. to Jess Lambert for $65,000. Christopher John Watkins sold property at 1533 Williamsburg Pl to Jillian Cardwell for $139,000. Forest Hills. Todd Phillips sold property at 18 Greenwood Road to Michael Clemm Jr. and Tunisha Smith for $366,000. Monroeville. John...
PhillyBite
5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- In Pennsylvania, you'll find plenty of great options for Mexican food. From Philadelphia's Tequilas to Harrisburg's Tres Hermanos to Pittsburgh's El Burro Comedor, there are several excellent choices. If you're looking for authentic Mexican food in a fun and casual atmosphere, try the following places. Tequilas in Philadelphia. If...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Red Cross volunteers, EMS workers from Western Pa. among those helping after Hurricane Ian
Bob Johnson knew without a doubt that when Hurricane Ian was projected to slam into Florida this week, he would need to be there helping in the aftermath. On Sunday, the Red Cross volunteer from Connellsville headed to Florida, where he waited out the storm in Pasco County before helping to set up a shelter in Tampa for those who evacuated from other parts of the state.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Autumn fun abounds at Washington County fall festivals
The leaves are turning, the nights are chilly, and the pumpkin patches and apple orchards are resplendent with a harvest-ready bounty. Autumn is here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and that means an exciting time of family activities, delicious food and holiday get-togethers. In Washington County, it also means a schedule of seasonal festivals and special events spread across the weeks of autumn.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Job Opportunities Help Wanted 9-28-2022
Department Overview: The Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (MWDBE) Program provides maximum opportunities for Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged business enterprises (MBEs, WBEs and DBEs) to participate in county contracts. The department certifies business enterprises as disadvantaged (per Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Section 49: Parts 23 & 26) and provide services and resources to help them grow their business.
New Dunkin’ in Lower Burrell to bring more life to once-deserted Burrell Plaza
Dunkin’ will open a new store in December in the former First National Bank building in Burrell Plaza along Leechburg Road. The popular coffee, breakfast and snack restaurant will bring 30 to 40 full- and part-time jobs, said Chelsea Halker, marketing manager of Heartland Restaurant Group, the largest Dunkin’ franchisee in Western Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Oct. 2, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. ELO tribute band schedules concert at Casino Theater. The Casino...
Delmont group presses on through rain, welcomes many visitors to Apple 'n Arts fest
A steady rain poured on the 40th Anniversary Apple ‘n Arts Festival on Saturday in Delmont, but many still braved the soggy conditions to enjoy entertainment and sample food and browse crafts offered by about 140 vendors. “We have more vendors than last year because people are coming back...
pittsburghmagazine.com
WQED Head Steps Down, Citing Health Issues
WQED President and CEO Deborah L. Acklin is stepping down today after 12 years, citing the need to focus on medical treatments following a diagnosis of non-smoker’s lung cancer. “Deborah Acklin has led WQED through some tough years, including historic financial constraints and a pandemic,” said Mildred S. Myers,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fitzgerald names 4 to Allegheny County police review board
Four people have been named to Allegheny County’s Independent Police Review Board, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced Friday. The board receives and reviews allegations of misconduct filed by a person against a police officer working for any municipal police department or the county’s own force. The four people...
Hurricane Ian: Pittsburgh native living in Fort Myers begins cleanup
FORT MYERS, Fla. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh native now living in Fort Myers, Florida, is cleaning up after Hurricane Ian slammed the area. Anthony Roman lives about 20 miles inland and has resided in Fort Myers for 15 years. The Pittsburgh native came back to his home after the storm to see inches of mud inside and water damage up to 4 feet off the floor. He has spent the last two days cleaning out his home along the Intracoastal Waterway. In his backyard, furniture was tossed around and his pool water looks more like wastewater. Roman's house, just like the neighborhood, is going to take time to get back to normal. And like so many other people in Fort Myers, Roman is without drinkable water and power. But he realizes that his house can be repaired and things can be replaced. He realizes how fortunate he is compared to those who lost everything.
