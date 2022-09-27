ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigeon Forge, TN

Dead Man’s Farm open for Halloween season

PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of the top haunted houses in the country is ready to bring the horror again this Halloween season. Dead Man’s Farm is now open in Philadelphia, TN. The haunted attraction boasts new scares, scenes and characters that will bring you nightmares. Tickets to Dead...
BOO! For Kids | Kick off the spooky season while giving back to a great cause

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Now in its second year, the “BOO! For Kids” fundraiser is a way to get into the Halloween spirit while contributing to a good cause. For every “BOO! For Kids” yard sign purchased, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital will surprise a young patient with a Halloween treat. All proceeds benefit the hospital, helping fund programs and life-saving equipment.
Largest adult pop-up consignment sale is back

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The biggest adult fashion shopping experience is back in Knoxville. StateMint Style Consignment brings out the best, mint condition apparel, shoes, accessories and more twice every year. Their Fall sale is back and has a record number of consigners this year. The sale will be...
Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizza location

Those injuries are once again raising concerns about head and neck injuries in football. Inside the store, fans can find Lady Vol swag for all of the university’s Lady Vol sports. Knoxville ICU nurse aiding Hurricane Ian survivors. Updated: 11 hours ago. A Knoxville woman who is an ICU...
NEW: West Knoxville home burns

A West Knoxville house was severely damaged by a fire that apparently started just after noon Thursday, authorities said. No one was hurt, and the house’s occupants were being aided by the American Red Cross, said Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks. “This afternoon at 12:32 p.m., Knox...
Alcoa’s Springbrook Farm to become city center when complete

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a project that’s been in the works for 20 years, Alcoa leaders have made progress to give the city its first city center, called Springbrook Farm, just off Alcoa Highway. The former Aluminum Company of America West Plant is getting a face lift.
E-bike store opens in growing part of north Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The e-bike store, Wicked Hubz, opened its doors, offering unique styles of electric bikes and boards. A co-owner of the store, Jeff Tucker, said he and Scott Porch got involved with this business after realizing how much they liked to ride these vehicles. “We enjoyed riding...
Private garden on the Tennessee River open for tours for 1 day

The garden of Sharon J. and Joe Pryse, the founders of The Trust Company of Tennessee, will be open for tours as a part of The Garden Conservancy’s “Open Days” initiative across the country. This is the chance for gardeners throughout Knoxville and Tennessee is see a garden designed by the late Ryan Gainey.
