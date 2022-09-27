Read full article on original website
New cocktail bar brings wonderland to East Tennessee
A new cocktail bar that opened in Market Square, is bringing the whimsy of wonderland to East Tennessee.
Annual used book sale this weekend
The Friends of the Knox County Public Library is hosting its annual fall used book sale this weekend! It's happening at Central United Methodist Church.
Dead Man’s Farm open for Halloween season
PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of the top haunted houses in the country is ready to bring the horror again this Halloween season. Dead Man’s Farm is now open in Philadelphia, TN. The haunted attraction boasts new scares, scenes and characters that will bring you nightmares. Tickets to Dead...
Some East Tennessee festivals still planning to host crowds despite heavy rain from hurricane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
'New' Market Square walking path includes bricks used more than a century ago in original Jackson Ave. ramps
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When visitors traverse the short Market Square walking path, surrounded by tall sawtooth oak trees and carefully landscaped bushes, they are actually stepping through history. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon posted about the walkway on Tuesday, sharing that many of the "new" red brick pavers used in...
BOO! For Kids | Kick off the spooky season while giving back to a great cause
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Now in its second year, the “BOO! For Kids” fundraiser is a way to get into the Halloween spirit while contributing to a good cause. For every “BOO! For Kids” yard sign purchased, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital will surprise a young patient with a Halloween treat. All proceeds benefit the hospital, helping fund programs and life-saving equipment.
'A fall festival for the ages' | Looking ahead to the Smoky Mountain Homecoming
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Starting on Friday, September 30, the Robert A. Tino gallery will open its grounds for all ages to enjoy. There, people will be able to attend the 17th annual Robert A. Tino Smoky Mountain Homecoming. The fall festival will host more than 50 local artists,...
Watch Sneaky Bear Steal Milkshake Out of a Car in Gatlinburg, TN
I prefer the mountains to the beach, any day. If I want to spend time in the mountains, one of my favorite places. that I can get to easily, is Gatlinburg, TN. The Smoky Mountain National Forest is so incredibly beautiful, with the outdoor activities we love. As much as...
Household hazardous waste collection in East TN counties happening Saturday
People in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties can bring their household hazardous waste to TDEC-run mobile collection sites on Saturday.
Nearly all of East Tennessee back in the 'green' as COVID cases fall off; GSMNP suspends indoor mask rule
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in East Tennessee, and on Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the area was almost entirely in the "green" again as the virus' spread tapers off and its impact on the community lessens. The Knox County...
Local Florida native to gather supplies for hurricane survivors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Although Elizabeth Dressel has been living in Knoxville for nearly twenty years, she still calls Florida home. She's been in contact with friends and relatives in her hometown and said she had to do something because of all the damage. "I was just at Fort Myers...
Largest adult pop-up consignment sale is back
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The biggest adult fashion shopping experience is back in Knoxville. StateMint Style Consignment brings out the best, mint condition apparel, shoes, accessories and more twice every year. Their Fall sale is back and has a record number of consigners this year. The sale will be...
Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizza location
Those injuries are once again raising concerns about head and neck injuries in football. Inside the store, fans can find Lady Vol swag for all of the university’s Lady Vol sports. Knoxville ICU nurse aiding Hurricane Ian survivors. Updated: 11 hours ago. A Knoxville woman who is an ICU...
NEW: West Knoxville home burns
A West Knoxville house was severely damaged by a fire that apparently started just after noon Thursday, authorities said. No one was hurt, and the house’s occupants were being aided by the American Red Cross, said Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks. “This afternoon at 12:32 p.m., Knox...
Cocke County prepares for possible impact, flooding from Hurricane Ian
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The worst of Hurricane Ian may be over as it crosses into the Atlantic Ocean, but one East Tennessee county is preparing itself for a worst-case scenario. The new Swift Water Rescue Team in Cocke County has only been in existence for one year,...
Water heater spills 400 gallons on Knoxville senior’s floor
For the last four months, a Knoxville senior has been trying to get repairmen to plug the leak in her new hot water heater.
Oak Ridge Boy Scouts’ trailer recovered, 4 arrested
The trailer owned by a group of Boy Scouts that was recently reported stolen from a church in Oak Ridge has been located, and two people were and are facing charges according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.
Alcoa’s Springbrook Farm to become city center when complete
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a project that’s been in the works for 20 years, Alcoa leaders have made progress to give the city its first city center, called Springbrook Farm, just off Alcoa Highway. The former Aluminum Company of America West Plant is getting a face lift.
E-bike store opens in growing part of north Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The e-bike store, Wicked Hubz, opened its doors, offering unique styles of electric bikes and boards. A co-owner of the store, Jeff Tucker, said he and Scott Porch got involved with this business after realizing how much they liked to ride these vehicles. “We enjoyed riding...
Private garden on the Tennessee River open for tours for 1 day
The garden of Sharon J. and Joe Pryse, the founders of The Trust Company of Tennessee, will be open for tours as a part of The Garden Conservancy’s “Open Days” initiative across the country. This is the chance for gardeners throughout Knoxville and Tennessee is see a garden designed by the late Ryan Gainey.
