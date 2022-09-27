Read full article on original website
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Oct. 2, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. ELO tribute band schedules concert at Casino Theater. The Casino...
Delmont group presses on through rain, welcomes many visitors to Apple 'n Arts fest
A steady rain poured on the 40th Anniversary Apple ‘n Arts Festival on Saturday in Delmont, but many still braved the soggy conditions to enjoy entertainment and sample food and browse crafts offered by about 140 vendors. “We have more vendors than last year because people are coming back...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Autumn fun abounds at Washington County fall festivals
The leaves are turning, the nights are chilly, and the pumpkin patches and apple orchards are resplendent with a harvest-ready bounty. Autumn is here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and that means an exciting time of family activities, delicious food and holiday get-togethers. In Washington County, it also means a schedule of seasonal festivals and special events spread across the weeks of autumn.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Eastern Pittsburgh suburban real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 2, 2022
Estate of Joanne Baburich sold property at 213 Wilkins Ave. to Jess Lambert for $65,000. Christopher John Watkins sold property at 1533 Williamsburg Pl to Jillian Cardwell for $139,000. Forest Hills. Todd Phillips sold property at 18 Greenwood Road to Michael Clemm Jr. and Tunisha Smith for $366,000. Monroeville. John...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trib wins 3 regional Emmy awards
The Trib won its first Emmy awards this weekend — picking up three trophies for its work on video projects produced by its team of journalists. The three Mid-Atlantic Emmy regional awards recognized projects about the history of trolleys in Pittsburgh, the 9/11 terror attacks and a Black athlete from Connellsville who broke racial barriers.
butlerradio.com
Marcellus Outreach Butler Holding Meeting Saturday
A local environmental education group is presenting a program about renewable energy this weekend at Alameda Park. Marcellus Outreach Butler will host speaker Ben Hunkler for a talk titled “Addressing False Solutions: ORVI Research on Blue Hydrogen and Carbon Capture” beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday. This event will...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jeannette officials expect to hold tax line in 2023 budget
A property tax increase is not expected in Jeannette’s 2023 budget, chief fiscal officer Ethan Keedy said. However, there are contracts that have yet to be finalized with the city’s office workers and public works department that could potentially alter figures in the 2023 spending plan that is being formulated, he said.
Industrial park expansion called vital for Westmoreland County's future growth
Development of three pad-ready lots at the soon-to-be expanded Westmoreland Distribution Park North in East Huntingdon is just what is needed to attract more industry and jobs to the region, Westmoreland County officials said Friday. “We will invest in our communities and in our townships to make sure we have...
New Dunkin’ in Lower Burrell to bring more life to once-deserted Burrell Plaza
Dunkin’ will open a new store in December in the former First National Bank building in Burrell Plaza along Leechburg Road. The popular coffee, breakfast and snack restaurant will bring 30 to 40 full- and part-time jobs, said Chelsea Halker, marketing manager of Heartland Restaurant Group, the largest Dunkin’ franchisee in Western Pennsylvania.
butlerradio.com
Fall Festival Returns Saturday; Main Street Closures
The Butler Fall Festival returns to Main Street this weekend. The event is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Plenty of vendors and local businesses are expected to be on-hand for the event. There will also be wagon rides, classic cars, and live music. Traffic-wise, Main Street...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 2, 2022
Jesse Torisky sold property at 1160 Duff Road to Kenneth and Christy Vogt for $292,500. William Wible sold property at 206 McCoy Place Road to Jesse and Rachel Bukenberger for $411,000. Edgeworth. Mary Margaret Hill sold property at 303 Maple Ln to Richard and Sara Bondi for $785,000. Franklin Park.
pittsburghmagazine.com
What Should Be Done About the Lack of Public Restrooms in Downtown Pittsburgh?
When you have to go, you have to go. But where to go is becoming a more pressing problem Downtown, and stakeholders say the lack of public restrooms has gotten worse since the pandemic. The Building Owners & Managers Association of Pittsburgh and the Department of Community Engagement and Leadership...
Local man out $60,000 after national solar panel company closes
PITTSBURGH — Pink Energy, a national solar panel installation company, closed its doors last week – after months of financial difficulties and customer complaints. Now hundreds of customers are in the dark. Imagine paying $60,000 for something that does not work. That’s exactly what one local man said...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Wexford's Modern Piano under new ownership
Wexford’s Modern Piano store is entering a new chapter with the retirement of previous owners Dave and Cindy Byce. Cranberry couple Anthony and Tara Braun officially took ownership of the store in August — with Tara Braun as the majority partner. “It began with a push from my...
caltimes.org
Human Trafficking: Yes, it’s in Your Backyard
On Wednesday, Sept. 28. PennWest California students and staff had the opportunity to attend The Asservo Project: Human Trafficking 101 Education. The event was held in the South Wing of the Convocation Center from 4 to 6 p.m. The Asservo Project is a non-profit organization based in Pittsburgh, PA and...
New specialty convenience store in Leechburg offers late hours and homemade meals
There’s a new specialty market in Leechburg. Market on Second opened last week and sells made-from-scratch, grab-and-go meals, soup, sandwiches, sides and more. Everything is made fresh daily. “I opened this because I have a passion for cooking soups and pierogies,” said owner Jennifer Tony, who also owns the...
iheart.com
Retail Giant Amazon Planning to Open Warehouse in Washington County
One of the largest companies in the world is going to be opening up a brand-new warehouse in Washington County. Granville Mayor Paul Labas says online retail giant Amazon will have its facility at the former Manchester Wood site located on County Route 24. Labas also says between 150 and 200 new jobs are going to be created which will provide a big economic boost to the community. The hope is that work on this project will be completed by next May.
Ligonier Country Market tops in Pa., according to online competition
Ligonier Country Market was judged to be the best farmers market in the state, according to the results of an online competition. The market was the top choice in Pennsylvania of voters in the 2022 America’s Farmers Market Celebration, a collaboration of the American Farmland Trust (AFT) and the Farmers Market Coalition to determine the best markets in the country.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Red Cross volunteers, EMS workers from Western Pa. among those helping after Hurricane Ian
Bob Johnson knew without a doubt that when Hurricane Ian was projected to slam into Florida this week, he would need to be there helping in the aftermath. On Sunday, the Red Cross volunteer from Connellsville headed to Florida, where he waited out the storm in Pasco County before helping to set up a shelter in Tampa for those who evacuated from other parts of the state.
Carnegie Mellon extends property holdings onto Craig Street, buys Italian restaurant building
PITTSBURGH — As it works to map out its future campus development plans, Carnegie Mellon University is expanding its real estate holdings along Craig Street. Real estate records indicate the university recently bought the property at 317 and 319 South Craig Street, paying $2.75 million for the business district commercial building to Fontana Land Co.
