Vandergrift, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Oct. 2, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. ELO tribute band schedules concert at Casino Theater. The Casino...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Autumn fun abounds at Washington County fall festivals

The leaves are turning, the nights are chilly, and the pumpkin patches and apple orchards are resplendent with a harvest-ready bounty. Autumn is here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and that means an exciting time of family activities, delicious food and holiday get-togethers. In Washington County, it also means a schedule of seasonal festivals and special events spread across the weeks of autumn.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Trib wins 3 regional Emmy awards

The Trib won its first Emmy awards this weekend — picking up three trophies for its work on video projects produced by its team of journalists. The three Mid-Atlantic Emmy regional awards recognized projects about the history of trolleys in Pittsburgh, the 9/11 terror attacks and a Black athlete from Connellsville who broke racial barriers.
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

Marcellus Outreach Butler Holding Meeting Saturday

A local environmental education group is presenting a program about renewable energy this weekend at Alameda Park. Marcellus Outreach Butler will host speaker Ben Hunkler for a talk titled “Addressing False Solutions: ORVI Research on Blue Hydrogen and Carbon Capture” beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday. This event will...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jeannette officials expect to hold tax line in 2023 budget

A property tax increase is not expected in Jeannette’s 2023 budget, chief fiscal officer Ethan Keedy said. However, there are contracts that have yet to be finalized with the city’s office workers and public works department that could potentially alter figures in the 2023 spending plan that is being formulated, he said.
JEANNETTE, PA
butlerradio.com

Fall Festival Returns Saturday; Main Street Closures

The Butler Fall Festival returns to Main Street this weekend. The event is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Plenty of vendors and local businesses are expected to be on-hand for the event. There will also be wagon rides, classic cars, and live music. Traffic-wise, Main Street...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 2, 2022

Jesse Torisky sold property at 1160 Duff Road to Kenneth and Christy Vogt for $292,500. William Wible sold property at 206 McCoy Place Road to Jesse and Rachel Bukenberger for $411,000. Edgeworth. Mary Margaret Hill sold property at 303 Maple Ln to Richard and Sara Bondi for $785,000. Franklin Park.
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wexford's Modern Piano under new ownership

Wexford’s Modern Piano store is entering a new chapter with the retirement of previous owners Dave and Cindy Byce. Cranberry couple Anthony and Tara Braun officially took ownership of the store in August — with Tara Braun as the majority partner. “It began with a push from my...
WEXFORD, PA
caltimes.org

Human Trafficking: Yes, it’s in Your Backyard

On Wednesday, Sept. 28. PennWest California students and staff had the opportunity to attend The Asservo Project: Human Trafficking 101 Education. The event was held in the South Wing of the Convocation Center from 4 to 6 p.m. The Asservo Project is a non-profit organization based in Pittsburgh, PA and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
iheart.com

Retail Giant Amazon Planning to Open Warehouse in Washington County

One of the largest companies in the world is going to be opening up a brand-new warehouse in Washington County. Granville Mayor Paul Labas says online retail giant Amazon will have its facility at the former Manchester Wood site located on County Route 24. Labas also says between 150 and 200 new jobs are going to be created which will provide a big economic boost to the community. The hope is that work on this project will be completed by next May.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Ligonier Country Market tops in Pa., according to online competition

Ligonier Country Market was judged to be the best farmers market in the state, according to the results of an online competition. The market was the top choice in Pennsylvania of voters in the 2022 America’s Farmers Market Celebration, a collaboration of the American Farmland Trust (AFT) and the Farmers Market Coalition to determine the best markets in the country.
LIGONIER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Red Cross volunteers, EMS workers from Western Pa. among those helping after Hurricane Ian

Bob Johnson knew without a doubt that when Hurricane Ian was projected to slam into Florida this week, he would need to be there helping in the aftermath. On Sunday, the Red Cross volunteer from Connellsville headed to Florida, where he waited out the storm in Pasco County before helping to set up a shelter in Tampa for those who evacuated from other parts of the state.
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Carnegie Mellon extends property holdings onto Craig Street, buys Italian restaurant building

PITTSBURGH — As it works to map out its future campus development plans, Carnegie Mellon University is expanding its real estate holdings along Craig Street. Real estate records indicate the university recently bought the property at 317 and 319 South Craig Street, paying $2.75 million for the business district commercial building to Fontana Land Co.
PITTSBURGH, PA

