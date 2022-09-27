Read full article on original website
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
Hurricane Ian starts lashing South Carolina after leaving at least 25 reported dead and millions without power across Florida
As much of Florida takes stock Friday of the apocalyptic damage left by Hurricane Ian, including at least 25 deaths, the Category 1 storm is lashing South Carolina, where an expected afternoon landfall may deliver more lethal flooding and enough force to alter the coastal landscape. Ian, which restrengthened in...
Henry County Daily Herald
Hurricane Ian could be Florida's costliest storm ever
Hurricane Ian may have caused as much as $47 billion in insured losses, according to the latest estimate, which could make it the most expensive storm in the state's history. CoreLogic, a research firm that estimates losses from natural disasters, released the estimate for damages as of Thursday night. The estimates combine insured losses through private insurance, which typically covers wind damage, and FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program that covers water damage.
Henry County Daily Herald
Florida reporter describes what it has been like to cover Ian's destruction: Areas are 'completely decimated'
Daniel Glaun woke up on Thursday morning not knowing whether or not his home had fallen victim to Hurricane Ian. Glaun, a reporter at the News-Press, the broadsheet that services Fort Myers, Florida, had slept on a mattress cover inside NPR affiliate WGCU's building, which has become a refuge for journalists in the region who needed a reliable internet connection and power.
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia judge strikes down part of Rivian electric truck plant deal
(The Center Square) — A Morgan County judge has struck down a key component of a deal to entice an electric vehicle manufacturer to build a plant in Georgia. Earlier this year, the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties announced a deal to give incentives totaling $1.5 billion to electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive. The company plans to build a $5 billion plant at Stanton Springs North along Interstate 20 in Morgan and Newton counties.
Comments / 0