Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
WNDU
South Bend man arrested, charged in deadly shooting of Christopher Yakim
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in the city Wednesday night. South Bend Police were called around 9 p.m. to the 2100 block of S. Michigan Street on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Yakim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
athleticbusiness.com
Coach Who Solicited Minor Sentenced to Two Months Jail
A youth hockey coach in Indiana has been sentenced to two months in jail, extended supervision and he must now register as a sex offender for trying to meet a teenager for sex. Christien Joubert, 39, pleaded guilty to a charge of child solicitation and was sentenced in Berrien County...
11 year old Portage driver beats adults at Kalamazoo Raceway
Bryce is just 11 years old and has been racing since he was seven. He is a fourth generation driver who started driving quarter midget cars and recently moved up to late models and super late models.
WNDU
HSFB: NorthWood wins battle of unbeatens; sit atop NLC
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The NorthWood Panthers are still undefeated. After taking on the newly-crowned #1 Class 5A team in the state in Mishawaka, head coach Nate Andrews’ team emerged with a 14-6 victory. The Panthers stifled two late Mishawaka drives to kill the Cavemen’s hopes for a comeback....
WNDU
First Day of practice for Irish hoops
Northwood beats Mishawaka in battle of NLC unbeatens.
WNDU
Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon in northwest Elkhart County. Police say Terry Frost Jr., 39, was driving his motorcycle north on Manhatten Drive just south of Michiana Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid off the roadway.
WNDU
Graff Bash kicks off in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 7th annual Graff Bash is underway. Taking place at Rio Park Events in South Bend, Graffiti artists, writers, and muralists gather to showcase their talents. Last year’s art was painted over with black paint Saturday morning, and the new murals are already starting to...
WNDU
Buchanan mural celebrates Hannah Roberts’ Olympic ride
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - The finishing touches are drying on a new mural in Buchanan honoring an Olympian who was born and raised there. Hannah Roberts represented the United States and Michiana at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer, bringing home silver in the BMX Freestyle. Jeff Zimmerman is the...
WNDU
Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on South Bend’s northeast side. It happened near Rockne Drive and North Jacob Street around 9:30 Thursday night. An Indiana State Excise Officer had been following a suspect vehicle when the driver got out and fired...
WNDU
Michiana Unsolved: The homicide of Dionte Williams
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A young man, gunned down just one month before his 29th birthday, in an area with so many people in the middle of summer. On June 9, 2022, South Bend Police responded to Laurel Woods Apartments in the 5100 block of Lindenwood Drive. It was...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating threat to Elkhart technology school
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a threat reported at the Elkhart School of Engineering, Technology and Innovation on Thursday. At 12:30 p.m., police were notified of a shooting threat that was airdropped around the school. The school, located in the 2600 block of California Road, then...
inkfreenews.com
Plymouth Woman Faces Charges After Crashing Tesla
WARSAW — A Plymouth woman is facing several charges after she stole and crashed a Tesla in Mentone. Anja G. Houin, 20, 217 Elliott St., Plymouth, is facing one count of burglary, a Level 4 felony; and two felony counts of theft, one a Level 5 and the other a Level 6.
95.3 MNC
Man sentenced in case of 2015 robbery, killing of Elkhart native
A man has been sentenced for his part in the robbery and killing of Elkhart native Amanda Blackburn in her Indianapolis home, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced. Diano Gordon will spend 25 years in prison, with another 5 years of his sentence suspended. He pled guilty to Burglary...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Piper
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -This Saturday, Zae Munn from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined 16 News Now Saturday morning with a dog named Piper!. For more information about Piper watch the video above!. Piper is an active dog looking for a home, and if you are interested in adopting Piper...
WNDU
Trunk-or-treating held at Mishawaka High School
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The second annual Trunk-or-Treat event at Mishawka High School on Saturday. The event was held by the Mishawka Education Foundation. It featured people and organizations handing out free goodies to kids in the high school parking lot. The event also featured hayrides, bouncy houses, and food...
WNDU
Notre Dame men’s hoops holds first official practice of ‘22-23
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish men’s basketball team held their first official practice of the 2022-23 season on Saturday, October 1st. Coach Brey and the staff put his team through the paces -- at times walking through defensive coverages, at others going full-speed 5-on-5. Notre Dame...
963xke.com
Two former Indiana detectives indicted by grand jury
STARKE CO., Ind. (ADAMS) -Two former Starke County Sheriff’s Department detectives are facing charges in a missing evidence case. Indiana State Police say 50-year-old Adam Gray of Knox and 54-year-old Don Ferguson of South Bend are facing several counts of official misconduct charges, while Ferguson is also charged with theft of a firearm.
WNDU
Mishawaka bank robbery suspect charged with multiple other armed robberies in Michiana
(WNDU) - The man arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a bank in Mishawaka earlier this week has been charged in connection with multiple other robberies that occurred within less than a week’s time. Archie Taylor, 37, of South Bend, is accused of robbing Smith’s Food Mart...
WNDU
City of South Bend seeks proposals for historic Lafayette Building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a fixer-upper of historic proportions. The Lafayette Building in downtown South Bend (115 S. Lafayette) is said to be the first-ever commercial office building in the city, in that it catered to multiple unrelated tenants. The building dates back to 1901. The last...
WNDU
Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The victim of a deadly shooting Wednesday night in South Bend has been identified. South Bend Police were called around 9 p.m. to the 2100 block of S. Michigan Street on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Yakim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
