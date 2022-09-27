Read full article on original website
NME
‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ patch will add a Skaven apocalypse
The next major update for Total War: Warhammer 3 will add a Skaven endgame crisis, along with a fix for a crash that’s affecting players trying to end their turn. Following a hotfix that launched yesterday (September 29), Creative Assembly has outlined what fans can expect from Total War: Warhammer 3’s update 2.2, which launches on October 18.
NME
‘Genshin Impact’ developer wants to make limited-time events replayable
The team behind Genshin Impact has confirmed it is working on a way for limited-time events to become replayable. As it stands, certain character-focused events in Genshin Impact are no longer accessible or, if they are, their narrative has been changed to reflect how the storyline has evolved since. Speaking...
NME
‘Project Zomboid’’s “very big” Build 42 update will introduce basements
The Indie Stone has revealed a series of improvements due to launch with the “very big” Build 42 update for Project Zomboid, leading to the introduction of basements and sewers. In a new blog post, developers confirmed they were working on a new rendering pipeline which “should rid...
NME
PlayStation announces October’s free PS Plus games
PlayStation has announced the three games that PS Plus Subscribers can claim for free in October. This month’s lineup includes Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS4, PS5), Superhot (PS4) and Injustice 2 (PS4). The three games will be available to PS Plus Subscribers from October 4 – across the Essential, Extra and Premium tiers.
NME
Players aren’t happy with ‘Overwatch 2’’s new mobile verification system
A new, compulsory verification system for Overwatch 2 is excluding huge swathes of players because it’s incompatible with pay-as-you-go or pre-paid mobile phones. Speaking about the new system for Battle.net, Blizzard explained that: “This additional layer of security is an industry-proven solution in combating both cheating and disruptive behaviour, further protecting your Overwatch 2 experience from bad actors.”
NME
‘Dragon Age: Dreadwolf’ is being made for veterans and newcomers to the series
BioWare has confirmed that players who play Dragon Age: Dreadwolf won’t need to have played the original trilogy. Earlier this week (September 29), the developer shared a blog post that provided brand new details on the upcoming Dragon Age title which also included some development updates. The post also...
NME
‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Stadia player will lose 6000 hours of playtime
One Red Dead Redemption 2 player will lose nearly 6,000 hours on Stadia following the news of the service shutting down. Earlier this week (September 29), Google announced that it will be closing down its cloud gaming service Stadia next year. After the news broke, Google said players will continue to have access to their games library and play games on the service through to January 18, 2023 with all games purchased through the service refunded.
NME
New ‘Transformers’ game coming in 2023 inspired by new ‘Earthspark’ TV series
Outright Games has confirmed it’s currently developing a new Transformers game, due for release in 2023. Announced at Hasbro Pulse Con yesterday (September 30), the new Transformers title has been inspired by Transformers: Earthspark, an all-new action comedy animated series that premieres next month. The show introduces a new generation of Transformers, the first to be born on Earth.
NME
‘FIFA 23’ review: a sturdy, cinematic end to a historic era
Like death, taxes and the North London derby, EA Sports’ sprawling, generation-spanning FIFA series arrives every year without fail and usually garners the same level of anticipation and furore on release, regardless of how long it’s been going. This year, however, offers up a new dimension to the...
NME
The Go! Team announce new album ‘Get Up Sequences Part Two’
The Go! Team have announced their new album ‘Get Up Sequences Part Two’ and shared first single ‘Divebomb’. Check it out below. The Brighton band, who released their sixth album ‘Get Up Sequences Part One’ last summer, will return with ‘Part Two’ on February 3, 2023 via Memphis Industries.
NME
‘Overwatch 2’ to hold an LGBTQ+ tournament this month
Blizzard Entertainment has announced that it will be holding an Overwatch 2 tournament for members of the LGBTQ+ community later this month. Beginning in late October, the developer shared the news in a recent Twitter post stating that the Overwatch 2 Challengers Cup will be open to any underrepresented genders. Registration is now open for players to sign up and will be chosen by Blizzard through a verification system (via PC Gamer).
