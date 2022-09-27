Read full article on original website
Amazon refreshes Echo speakers to act as Eero mesh network nodes
In a nutshell: Amazon's newest Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock smart speakers have a cool new feature. Past iterations have not been anything to talk about. After all, they are relatively simple devices that do relatively simple things, like play music or read you a recipe. However, the new models can now extend your WiFi network.
Google lost a food delivery drone when it tried to land on a power line and got incinerated
Recap: Alphabet food delivery company Wing has a spotless safety record. Well, it did until yesterday when one of its autonomous drones landed on some power lines. Nobody was hurt in the incident, but the drone was incinerated, and about 2,000 customers lost power briefly. On Thursday, a food delivery...
Asrock will send you a replacement motherboard if you can't get the stickers out of your DIMM sockets
WTF?! It all started with a Reddit post, as these things often do. Redditors shared some gory photos of an Asrock X670E Steel Legend with bits of a sticker stuck to the insides of the memory slots, and commenters quickly came to the horrifying realization that Asrock was adorning their motherboards with a sticker that cripples them.
Intel Arc A750 ships October 12 starting at $289
Something to look forward to: Intel will launch three cards on October 12 -- the Arc A770 Limited Edition ($349), the Arc A770 ($329), and the Arc A750 ($289). The company claims all of these GPUs should slot in between the more expensive RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti performance-wise. In the long run, having a third player in the GPU market should benefit consumers as they're all competing to provide better value-minded products.
Google is sending Stadia to its infamous graveyard of canceled services
What just happened? From the beginning, there were fears that Stadia would end up in Google's infamous graveyard of canceled services. Those fears have now come to pass, but the death of Stadia is far from the end of cloud gaming as competing services continue to expand. Google has announced...
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Review: Faster than Core i9?
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Continuing with our AMD Zen 4 review tour, this time we're putting the new Ryzen 7 7700X to the test. From a gaming perspective, this is the CPU we've been most interested to examine: it's an 8-core, 16-thread chip using a single CCD, which should mean when it comes to gaming it's going to deliver the best performance.
Gaming monitor shipments are down for the first time ever
Forward-looking: The gaming monitor market has seen a noticeable surge over the last number of years. We've seen 4K 144Hz displays arrive, OLED monitors are hitting shelves, and there's even an increase in TV-sized gaming displays that have been available recently. Despite this creative boom and large variety of products for the consumer market, there has been a 10 percent drop in shipments since 2021.
Tesla's AI Day delivers a real Optimus prototype and more FSD updates
What just happened? Last year Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the company's intent to deliver a functional prototype robot by 2022. However, all we got was a person dancing in a bodysuit and the promise of progress. Today's AI Day 2022 showed the first evidence of that progress. Tesla's AI...
Nvidia clarifies power supply requirements for RTX 40-series
The big picture: Since the announcement of Nvidia's RTX 40-series graphics cards, some consumers have been curious or even worried about their power supply, wondering if it can safely run a new GPU. Thankfully, Nvidia has cleared the air and reassured users regarding the power requirements for its cards. When...
