TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Continuing with our AMD Zen 4 review tour, this time we're putting the new Ryzen 7 7700X to the test. From a gaming perspective, this is the CPU we've been most interested to examine: it's an 8-core, 16-thread chip using a single CCD, which should mean when it comes to gaming it's going to deliver the best performance.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO