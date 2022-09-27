ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon refreshes Echo speakers to act as Eero mesh network nodes

In a nutshell: Amazon's newest Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock smart speakers have a cool new feature. Past iterations have not been anything to talk about. After all, they are relatively simple devices that do relatively simple things, like play music or read you a recipe. However, the new models can now extend your WiFi network.
Intel Arc A750 ships October 12 starting at $289

Something to look forward to: Intel will launch three cards on October 12 -- the Arc A770 Limited Edition ($349), the Arc A770 ($329), and the Arc A750 ($289). The company claims all of these GPUs should slot in between the more expensive RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti performance-wise. In the long run, having a third player in the GPU market should benefit consumers as they're all competing to provide better value-minded products.
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Review: Faster than Core i9?

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Continuing with our AMD Zen 4 review tour, this time we're putting the new Ryzen 7 7700X to the test. From a gaming perspective, this is the CPU we've been most interested to examine: it's an 8-core, 16-thread chip using a single CCD, which should mean when it comes to gaming it's going to deliver the best performance.
Gaming monitor shipments are down for the first time ever

Forward-looking: The gaming monitor market has seen a noticeable surge over the last number of years. We've seen 4K 144Hz displays arrive, OLED monitors are hitting shelves, and there's even an increase in TV-sized gaming displays that have been available recently. Despite this creative boom and large variety of products for the consumer market, there has been a 10 percent drop in shipments since 2021.
Nvidia clarifies power supply requirements for RTX 40-series

The big picture: Since the announcement of Nvidia's RTX 40-series graphics cards, some consumers have been curious or even worried about their power supply, wondering if it can safely run a new GPU. Thankfully, Nvidia has cleared the air and reassured users regarding the power requirements for its cards. When...
