Secaucus honors long-time civil servant and former newspaper editor
Secaucus has recognized a long-time municipal employee and former media woman for her service over the years. At the September 27 meeting, Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Town Council presented a proclamation to Louise Rittberg. Prior to reading the proclamation to Rittberg, Gonnelli remarked she was a “very special” person in Secaucus.
Bayonne NAACP announces honorees and recognition recipients for 95th Annual Freedom Fund Dinner
The Bayonne Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has announced the Honorees and Recognition Recipients for its 95th Annual Freedom Fund Dinner. The event will take place on Sunday, October 16 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $100 for the annual fundraiser to be held...
BAYONNE BRIEFS
Ten years ago, Hurricane Sandy cost an estimated $30 billion across all of New Jersey. With rising sea level, a storm with a similar track and intensity to Sandy could bring similar losses to just the cities of Jersey City, Newark, Hoboken, and Bayonne, combined. This estimate is one of...
Bell and clock tower will soon arrive in Fitzpatrick Park
The new bell and clock tower for Fitzpatrick Park in Bayonne is expected to arrive soon, Mayor James Davis has announced. The bell tower will be delivered on or about Wednesday, October 5. The City Council voted unanimously in January of this year to award the contract for the construction...
Artists and performers showcase work at 2022 JCAST kickoff
As the sun began to slowly set in Jersey City, Elianny Rodridguez was painting in bright colors on an eight foot panel lined up on a fence, surrounded by old-but-converted industrial factories in the Marion Section of the city. With the sound of music playing, as well as the occasional...
City of Hoboken unveils expanded Southwest Resiliency Park design
Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla and the City of Hoboken have unveiled the final concept design for the expanded Southwest Resiliency Park that will serve the dual purpose of providing recreation space and flood mitigation. . The expansion doubles the size of the existing one-acre Southwest Resiliency Park at 58 Jackson Street,...
Bayonne council postpones excluding homing pigeons from farm animal ban
Bayonne has postponed its proposed farm animal ban, contemplating an amendment to exclude homing pigeons after the last owner of the birds in the city spoke out. However, the City Council may also introduce an entirely new ordinance instead, but the details are not worked out yet, officials said. Farm...
Four-story building on Grand Street approved in Jersey City
After having been denied for more than a year, a four-story development on Grand Street has been approved by the Jersey City Planning Board, paving the way for 23 residential units and additional commercial space to be built in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood. The applicants, Mecca Realty Properties Inc., will be...
Bayonne council authorizes new Urban Enterprise Zone projects for 2022
Bayonne has authorized new Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) projects for this year. The program was revived by the Urban Enterprise Zone Reform Bill, signed into New Jersey law by the Murphy Administration law, which appropriated $42.5 million in Zone Assistance Funds for UEZs in the Fiscal Year 2022. The program was brought back to full operation after lacking funding for more than a decade, when dedicated funding sources ended in 2011.
Jersey City Medical Center Announces Grant Donated in Support of New Food Initiative
Jersey City Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health, was awarded a $15,000 grant on September 26 from The Provident Bank Foundation to support its Food FARMacy program. “We are grateful to The Provident Bank Foundation for this grant and plan to use the funds to stock our pantry shelves,”...
Secaucus to hold town wide garage sale on October 1
Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Secaucus Town Council invite all residents to participate in a town wide garage sale. The sales will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, October 1. The rain date is 8 a.m. on October 2. Residents interested in participating in the sale had to register online...
‘Tech Thursdays at the Library’ continue in October
The Bayonne Public Library continues to offer “Tech Thursdays” through October. The program began in April of this year and offers weekly valuable technology lessons to those in need each month. Residents are free to attend one or all of the library’s Tech Thursdays classes. The classes meet...
Jersey City Theater Center Presents DakhaBrakha
Jersey City Theater Center will present Ukrainian world music quartet DakhaBrakha at White Eagle Hall on Wednesday, October 19 at 7:30 p.m. Reflecting fundamental elements of sound and soul, Ukrainian “ethno-chaos” band DakhaBrakha, create a world of unexpected new music. The name DakhaBrakha means “give/take” in the old Ukrainian language. Accompanied by Indian, Arabic, African, Russian and Australian traditional instrumentation, the quartet’s astonishingly powerful and uncompromising vocal range creates a trans-national sound rooted in Ukrainian culture.
Davis endorses ‘Voices for Progress’ slate in Bayonne school board election
Mayor James Davis has endorsed the “Voices for Progress” slate in the upcoming Bayonne Board of Education election on Tuesday, November 8. Three seats on the board are available for a term of three years each, as the terms of Trustees Lisa Burke, Jan Patrick Egan, and Denis Wilbeck are expiring and they are not running for re-election. A fourth seat up for grabs for a term of one year belongs to Trustee Hector Gonzalez, who is running for re-election to finish out the term expiring in 2023 belonging to former Trustee Dave “Doc” Watson, who Gonzalez was appointed to replace in January of this year following Watson’s resignation.
Hudson County Chapter of Native Plant Society to hold fall plant sale
The Hudson County Chapter of The Native Plant Society of New Jersey (NPSNJ) will hold their fall plant sale on October 1. The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Nature’s Park Café and Eatery in James J. Braddock Park at 5 Lakeside Drive South in North Bergen.
Weehawken holds moment of silence for first female police officer in Hudson County
Weehawken recently held a moment of silence for two notable members of the public who recently passed away. Mayor Richard Turner led the moment silence after a suggestion from Third Ward Councilman Robert Sosa. At its September 28 meeting, the Township Council honored Debby McGorty and Stephen Weil. “Debby McGorty...
Food giveaways planned across Hudson County this week
A number of Hudson County municipalities are giving away food to those in need this week, including West New York, Bayonne, and North Bergen. West New York will hold a food drive for residents on Tuesday, September 27. The event is part of efforts by Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the West New York Board of Commissioners to ensure residents have access to the food they need.
North Bergen offers COVID-19 vaccine clinics at schools
The North Bergen Board of Education, in partnership with the North Bergen Department of Health, is hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics at school across the township. The clinics run from 6 to 8 p.m. So far, the township has made opportunities to get vaccinated available at North Bergen High School and Lincoln School on Tuesday, September 27.
Weehawken hopes to expand workforce housing
Weehawken continues to look for opportunities to expand its workforce housing. Mayor Richard Turner told the Hudson Reporter that the housing is intended for any employee of the township amid increasing local living costs. “As prices go up, a lot of the employees, especially the new employees, it could be...
