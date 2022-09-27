ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

Hudson Reporter

BAYONNE BRIEFS

Ten years ago, Hurricane Sandy cost an estimated $30 billion across all of New Jersey. With rising sea level, a storm with a similar track and intensity to Sandy could bring similar losses to just the cities of Jersey City, Newark, Hoboken, and Bayonne, combined. This estimate is one of...
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne council authorizes new Urban Enterprise Zone projects for 2022

Bayonne has authorized new Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) projects for this year. The program was revived by the Urban Enterprise Zone Reform Bill, signed into New Jersey law by the Murphy Administration law, which appropriated $42.5 million in Zone Assistance Funds for UEZs in the Fiscal Year 2022. The program was brought back to full operation after lacking funding for more than a decade, when dedicated funding sources ended in 2011.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

‘Tech Thursdays at the Library’ continue in October

The Bayonne Public Library continues to offer “Tech Thursdays” through October. The program began in April of this year and offers weekly valuable technology lessons to those in need each month. Residents are free to attend one or all of the library’s Tech Thursdays classes. The classes meet...
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City Theater Center Presents DakhaBrakha

Jersey City Theater Center will present Ukrainian world music quartet DakhaBrakha at White Eagle Hall on Wednesday, October 19 at 7:30 p.m. Reflecting fundamental elements of sound and soul, Ukrainian “ethno-chaos” band DakhaBrakha, create a world of unexpected new music. The name DakhaBrakha means “give/take” in the old Ukrainian language. Accompanied by Indian, Arabic, African, Russian and Australian traditional instrumentation, the quartet’s astonishingly powerful and uncompromising vocal range creates a trans-national sound rooted in Ukrainian culture.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Davis endorses ‘Voices for Progress’ slate in Bayonne school board election

Mayor James Davis has endorsed the “Voices for Progress” slate in the upcoming Bayonne Board of Education election on Tuesday, November 8. Three seats on the board are available for a term of three years each, as the terms of Trustees Lisa Burke, Jan Patrick Egan, and Denis Wilbeck are expiring and they are not running for re-election. A fourth seat up for grabs for a term of one year belongs to Trustee Hector Gonzalez, who is running for re-election to finish out the term expiring in 2023 belonging to former Trustee Dave “Doc” Watson, who Gonzalez was appointed to replace in January of this year following Watson’s resignation.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Food giveaways planned across Hudson County this week

A number of Hudson County municipalities are giving away food to those in need this week, including West New York, Bayonne, and North Bergen. West New York will hold a food drive for residents on Tuesday, September 27. The event is part of efforts by Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the West New York Board of Commissioners to ensure residents have access to the food they need.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen offers COVID-19 vaccine clinics at schools

The North Bergen Board of Education, in partnership with the North Bergen Department of Health, is hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics at school across the township. The clinics run from 6 to 8 p.m. So far, the township has made opportunities to get vaccinated available at North Bergen High School and Lincoln School on Tuesday, September 27.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Weehawken hopes to expand workforce housing

Weehawken continues to look for opportunities to expand its workforce housing. Mayor Richard Turner told the Hudson Reporter that the housing is intended for any employee of the township amid increasing local living costs. “As prices go up, a lot of the employees, especially the new employees, it could be...
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
