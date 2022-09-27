ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roi-nj.com

Cushman & Wakefield arranges $16M sale of medical office building in Clifton

Cushman & Wakefield on Thursday said it arranged the sale of 1135 Broad St., a 62,535-square-foot medical office building located in Clifton. The final sale price was $16 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Frank DiTommaso, David Bernhaut, Gary Gabriel and Max Helfman represented the seller, First Equity Development Co., in the...
CLIFTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Kislak sells Newton multifamily portfolio for $22.5M

The Kislak Co. on Thursday announced the recent sale of a three-property multifamily portfolio in Newton for $22.45 million. The portfolio includes Swartswood Gardens, with 32 units at 4-20 Swartswood Road, Stonewood Apartments, with 32 units at 31 Paterson Ave., and Mill Street Manor, with 51 units at 4 Mill Street and 10-16 Hillside Terrace.
NEWTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Sheldon Gross helps auto body shop property in Newark sell for $750K

A Newark commercial property has been sold for $750,000, in a deal brokered by Sheldon Gross Realty Vice President Eric Weston, according to a Thursday announcement. Located along Verona Avenue, on the block between Mt. Prospect and Summer avenues, the location will continue to be used as an auto body shop. The property features various equipment required for conformation with environmental safety protocols, including a spray paint booth, a vehicle frame rack and a lift.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Sayreville, NJ
Business
City
Sayreville, NJ
mahoningmatters.com

Two-year renovation at popular New Jersey muni track complete, work set to start on second course

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The East Course at Middlesex County’s Tamarack Golf Course is playable again after extensive restoration and improvements. The 50-year-old public course reopened Monday following the two-year project which included improved drainage, a new irrigation system, rebuilt tees and bunkers, and plantings. The course sits about 40 miles southwest of Manhattan.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Hoboken unveils expanded Southwest Resiliency Park design (SLIDESHOW)

Hoboken released its plans for an expanded recreation space serve the dual purpose of providing recreation space and flood mitigation. The new addition to the Southwest Resiliency Park will include six pickleball courts, a shaded plaza, playground, a full basketball court and rain gardens. Hoboken Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla together...
HOBOKEN, NJ
94.5 PST

We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
UNION CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Shapiro
Person
Trammell Crow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbre#Linus Realestate#New York City#Business Industry#Linus Business#Trammell Crow Co#Arsenal Trade Center#The New Jersey Turnpike#Tcc#Cbre Im#Middlesex College
ocscanner.news

TINTON FALLS: LONG TERM RAMP CLOSURE FOR GARDEN STATE PARKWAY

Garden State Parkway Interchange 105 Traffic Alert for October 03, 2022:. On or about the night of 10/03/22, Southbound Entrance Ramp will be closed starting at 10:00 PM and will remain closed until May 15, 2023. This closure is required to replace the superstructure for Str. No.106.3I, Str. No.106.4NO and Str. No. 106.4A. Traffic will be detoured to Route 18 to Route 66 and or to GSP Northbound to Exit 109. See the “Detours” page for more information on the new traffic patterns. Note that in the event of inclement weather, this work may be rescheduled for the following day 10/04/22 or later until completed.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
roi-nj.com

Lakeland agrees to $13M settlement with DOJ to resolve fair lending dispute

Lakeland Bank has agreed to a $13 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve allegations that it had violated fair lending laws by failing to provide loans in predominantly Black and Hispanic communities in the Newark area. Under terms of the agreement, Lakeland will provide $12 million...
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NJ.com

Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations

Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
brickunderground.com

5 NYC no-fee apartments for rent that come with free months

If you’re hunting for a rental apartment in New York City, there’s a sliver of good news: Concessions like landlord-paid broker fees or months of free rent are coming back, but only in pricier, new luxury buildings. Why? Thanks to skyrocketing rents—and slightly more listings on the market,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy