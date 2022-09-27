Read full article on original website
The Hottest Aesthetic Medicine Practice in NJ: Meet Dr. Mai Kaga & The Dream Team at The Kaga AcademyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Football: Historic night for Williams fuels Buckeyes’ 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mayor Adams Wants to Use Cruise Ships to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
roi-nj.com
Cushman & Wakefield arranges $16M sale of medical office building in Clifton
Cushman & Wakefield on Thursday said it arranged the sale of 1135 Broad St., a 62,535-square-foot medical office building located in Clifton. The final sale price was $16 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Frank DiTommaso, David Bernhaut, Gary Gabriel and Max Helfman represented the seller, First Equity Development Co., in the...
roi-nj.com
Kislak sells Newton multifamily portfolio for $22.5M
The Kislak Co. on Thursday announced the recent sale of a three-property multifamily portfolio in Newton for $22.45 million. The portfolio includes Swartswood Gardens, with 32 units at 4-20 Swartswood Road, Stonewood Apartments, with 32 units at 31 Paterson Ave., and Mill Street Manor, with 51 units at 4 Mill Street and 10-16 Hillside Terrace.
roi-nj.com
Sheldon Gross helps auto body shop property in Newark sell for $750K
A Newark commercial property has been sold for $750,000, in a deal brokered by Sheldon Gross Realty Vice President Eric Weston, according to a Thursday announcement. Located along Verona Avenue, on the block between Mt. Prospect and Summer avenues, the location will continue to be used as an auto body shop. The property features various equipment required for conformation with environmental safety protocols, including a spray paint booth, a vehicle frame rack and a lift.
Another NJ bid for Fort Monmouth details non-Netflix studio plans
Several months after submitting plans for Forth Monmouth, the last of four bidders hoping to redevelop nearly 300 acres has gone on the record about their vision for the property. Extell Acquisitions — an arm of New York-based real estate company, Extell Development — shared some of its mixed-use proposal...
mahoningmatters.com
Two-year renovation at popular New Jersey muni track complete, work set to start on second course
EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The East Course at Middlesex County’s Tamarack Golf Course is playable again after extensive restoration and improvements. The 50-year-old public course reopened Monday following the two-year project which included improved drainage, a new irrigation system, rebuilt tees and bunkers, and plantings. The course sits about 40 miles southwest of Manhattan.
roi-nj.com
Hoboken unveils expanded Southwest Resiliency Park design (SLIDESHOW)
Hoboken released its plans for an expanded recreation space serve the dual purpose of providing recreation space and flood mitigation. The new addition to the Southwest Resiliency Park will include six pickleball courts, a shaded plaza, playground, a full basketball court and rain gardens. Hoboken Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla together...
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Due to its close proximity to Pennsylvania's Amish Country, southern New Jersey is home to dozens of different Amish markets and restaurants. One of the absolute best is the hidden gem of a farmers' market known as The Dutch Wagon.
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ
One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
Lanes Will Close For Seaside Bridge Repair
TOMS RIVER – There will be temporary lane closures for a few weeks on the westbound side of the bridge coming back from Seaside Heights, the New Jersey Department of Transportation reported. The first day of the construction will be Monday, October 3. One or two lanes will be...
United Airlines says it is suspending service at New York City's JFK Airport
United told the FAA earlier this month that if they aren't able to expand, it doesn't make sense for them to operate out of the airport.
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
roi-nj.com
Princeton to dissociate from 90 companies connected to fossil fuel industry
The board of trustees of Princeton University — following rules the school established in May — voted earlier this month to dissociate from 90 companies that it found were active in the thermal coal or tar sands segments of the fossil fuel industry. Exxon Mobil appears to be...
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJ
Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJ Violated Labor Laws.NJ DOL. Stop work order issued to local Nutley, NJ restaurant after the owner failed to pay more than $100,000 in back wages, fines, and penalties.
ocscanner.news
TINTON FALLS: LONG TERM RAMP CLOSURE FOR GARDEN STATE PARKWAY
Garden State Parkway Interchange 105 Traffic Alert for October 03, 2022:. On or about the night of 10/03/22, Southbound Entrance Ramp will be closed starting at 10:00 PM and will remain closed until May 15, 2023. This closure is required to replace the superstructure for Str. No.106.3I, Str. No.106.4NO and Str. No. 106.4A. Traffic will be detoured to Route 18 to Route 66 and or to GSP Northbound to Exit 109. See the “Detours” page for more information on the new traffic patterns. Note that in the event of inclement weather, this work may be rescheduled for the following day 10/04/22 or later until completed.
roi-nj.com
Lakeland agrees to $13M settlement with DOJ to resolve fair lending dispute
Lakeland Bank has agreed to a $13 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve allegations that it had violated fair lending laws by failing to provide loans in predominantly Black and Hispanic communities in the Newark area. Under terms of the agreement, Lakeland will provide $12 million...
New Jersey expected to be spared most of Ian’s impact, but communities are prepared
As Hurricane Ian heads north, New Jersey could see some sort of impact by the weekend.
Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations
Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
brickunderground.com
5 NYC no-fee apartments for rent that come with free months
If you’re hunting for a rental apartment in New York City, there’s a sliver of good news: Concessions like landlord-paid broker fees or months of free rent are coming back, but only in pricier, new luxury buildings. Why? Thanks to skyrocketing rents—and slightly more listings on the market,...
New Jersey residents trapped in Florida expect delays at airport trying to get home
There were plenty of people who had to ride out Hurricane Ian while vacationing or visiting family in Florida.
‘Intentional’ fire set near reporter’s home in Lakewood, NJ
Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week. The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.
