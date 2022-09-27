ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US consumers gaining confidence as gas prices keep falling

By MATT OTT
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W3Cne_0iCAt3gI00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. consumers grew more confident for the second month in a row as gas prices continued to fall.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 108 in September, from 103.6 in August. The back-to-back monthly increases follow three straight monthly declines as American households were hammered by rising prices, particularly at the gas pump.

The business research group’s present situation index — which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions — also rose again, to 149.6 in September from 145.3 in August.

The board’s expectations index — a measure of consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor conditions — rose to 80.3 in September from 75.8 in August.

Analysts surveyed by data provider FactSet had expected consumer confidence to rise slightly as gas prices have fallen from highs this summer of more than $5 per gallon. AAA motor club says the average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. fell to $3.75 on Tuesday.

Although by some measures, inflation appears to have slowed recently, the cost for most things are still significantly higher than they were a year ago.

Earlier this month, the government reported that consumer prices rose 8.3% from a year earlier and 0.1% from July. But the jump in "core" prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, remains worrisome. It outpaced expectations and stoked fear that the Federal Reserve will boost interest rates more aggressively and raise the risk of a recession.

Fueled by high rents, medical care and new cars, core prices leaped 6.3% for the year ending in August and 0.6% from July to August, the government reported earlier this month.

Since March, the Federal Reserve has implemented its fastest pace of rate increases in decades to try to curb four-decade high inflation, which has punished households with soaring costs for food, gas, rent and other necessities.

Last week, the Fed boosted its benchmark short-term rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest level since early 2008. It was the central bank's third straight three-quarter point increase and most economists and analysts expect more increases before the year ends.

Lynn Franco, the Conference Board’s senior director of economic indicators, said that consumers' purchasing intentions for big-ticket items were mixed. More people said they expected to buy cars or big appliances in the near future, but fewer said they intend to buy a house anytime soon, as rising interest rates have added hundreds of dollars a month to mortgage payments.

Last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said the average rate on a 30-year mortgage rose to 6.29%, the highest level since October of 2008 when the housing market crashed, triggering the Great Recession.

“Looking ahead, the improvement in confidence may bode well for consumer spending in the final months of 2022, but inflation and interest-rate hikes remain strong headwinds to growth in the short term,” Franco said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Wall Street slumps to 2022 low as dismal week, month close

Wall Street is at its worst levels in almost two years Friday as the end nears for what's been a miserable month for markets around the world. The S&P 500 was down 0.4% in afternoon trading after flipping between small losses and gains through the morning. It's at its lowest level since November 2020, and it's on pace to close out its sixth weekly loss in the last seven, one of its worst months since the early 2020 coronavirus crash and its third straight losing quarter.
STOCKS
WGAU

Stocks end September down 9.3%, worst month since March 2020

Wall Street closed out a miserable September on Friday with the S&P 500's worst monthly skid since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic crashed global markets. The benchmark index ended the month with a 9.3% loss and posted its third straight losing quarter. It’s now at its lowest level since November 2020 and is down by more than a quarter since the start of the year.
STOCKS
WGAU

Record methane leak flows from damaged Baltic Sea pipelines

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Methane leaking from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines is likely to be the biggest burst of the potent greenhouse gas on record, by far. The Nord Stream pipeline leaks that were pumping huge volumes of methane into the Baltic Sea and atmosphere could discharge as much as five times as much of the potent greenhouse as was released by the Aliso Canyon disaster, the largest known terrestrial release of methane in U.S. history. It is also the equivalent of one third of Denmark's total annual greenhouse gas emissions, a Danish official warned Wednesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WGAU

EU adopts levy on excess energy profits, no gas price cap

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union energy ministers on Friday adopted a package of measures to ease an energy crisis, including a levy on windfall profits of fossil fuel companies, but an agreement on capping natural gas prices that is supported by a majority of countries remained off the table.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WGAU

US outlines plan for long-term baby formula imports

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. regulators on Friday unveiled their plan to allow foreign baby formula manufacturers to stay on the market long term, an effort to diversify the nation's tightly concentrated industry and prevent future shortages. The Food and Drug Administration said recent entrants to the U.S....
U.S. POLITICS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
27K+
Followers
92K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy