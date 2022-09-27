Read full article on original website
Savoring Time When You Are Losing Your Mind
There is a lot of cliché advice experienced parents offer to expecting families without thinking. While “sleep when the baby is sleeping” is near the top of the list for unrealistic guidance, the worst is one I have been guilty of saying myself:. “Enjoy this time! It...
Fighting the Mom Funk
Motherhood can be overwhelming. All consuming. Debilitating. One moment your life is your own, your body is your own, your time is your own. Then the next thing you know, you have a baby and are thrown into a childhood vortex where every decision revolves around how it will affect your little one. You are no longer a priority. Your body is no longer a priority. Your time is no longer a priority. Here’s a little bit about fighting the Mom Funk.
Explaining Pregnancy Loss to a Toddler
In June of this year, I had a pregnancy loss. In light of October and Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month, I wanted to write something on the topic, but I wasn’t entirely sure what to say about it. I lost my pregnancy but I didn’t lose a baby....
Raising a Biracial Child
It’s both beautiful and complicated. Being part of two worlds…. Being the best (and, at times, the worst) of two people at the same time. Being from two different cultures and two different races. I, myself, do not have personal knowledge about being biracial, however, earlier this year,...
We Let Our Daughter Get a Cell Phone
I am one of those moms that when my kids were toddlers, I promised myself I’d wait as long as possible before getting our kids their own phones. And when we saw that our pediatrician recommended waiting until eighth grade, we agreed that it seemed like a good idea to wait until at least then.
My Personal Campaign to Normalize Anxiety Medication
In the past two weeks, I have spoken to at least four mom friends about anxiety medicine. And that isn’t uncommon for me; if anything, I would say it’s becoming the norm. The conversation usually starts like this: “I know we have talked about your experience with X prescription in the past – but would you mind disclosing if you are still taking it and if you would recommend it?”
Giving Space and Grace for Their “Why”
The short grocery checkout line felt painfully long. I was two customers deep in the queue, impatiently waiting to unload my groceries onto the stalled conveyor belt. What is taking so long?. Then I spotted the cashier. The one who often gave my kids stickers when we slogged through the...
Drunk Mom {A Desperate Journey to Get Sober and Stay That Way}
I gave up alcohol on Feb. 12, 2022. I know the exact date because I have been counting the days since my last drink. As an alcoholic, we do weird things like count days since we abused a substance because we are proud, but also because sometimes we still crave it. It is such an accomplishment but also such a daily grind, where each day, we have to choose sobriety. Because alcoholism is a disease, it is important to get our daily medicine, which includes prayer, daily reflections, recovery meetings, and service work.
