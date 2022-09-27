I gave up alcohol on Feb. 12, 2022. I know the exact date because I have been counting the days since my last drink. As an alcoholic, we do weird things like count days since we abused a substance because we are proud, but also because sometimes we still crave it. It is such an accomplishment but also such a daily grind, where each day, we have to choose sobriety. Because alcoholism is a disease, it is important to get our daily medicine, which includes prayer, daily reflections, recovery meetings, and service work.

DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO