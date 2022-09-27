Read full article on original website
knpr
Demolitions, rebrandings, sales: Changes aplenty in Las Vegas' casino industry
The last time Station Casinos opened a new property in Las Vegas was 2008, or 14 years ago. And lately, we’ve been hearing about how they are bulldozing three existing properties. That doesn’t mean the locals market for Station properties is going away. In fact, the company wants to...
Animal Foundation shelter moves closer to ‘manageable level’ following admission department resignation
After asking the community for help and the shelter's capacity reaching "a critical point," The Animal Foundation announced on Friday that the shelter's population is moving closer to a manageable level.
nevadacurrent.com
Las Vegas lands second in top 10 fastest cooling housing markets, study says
The housing market in Las Vegas is cooling faster than nearly every other market in the country amid rising mortgage rates, inflation, and broad economic uncertainty, according to a new report. According to an analysis by real estate broker Redfin, the housing market in Las Vegas is slowing faster than...
Eater
More Than a Dozen Restaurants Are Moving Into a New Food Hall in Southwest Las Vegas
A new food hall of more than a dozen restaurants and bars is heading for southwest Las Vegas in early 2023. The Sundry is taking up 20,000 square feet at the UnCommons shopping and dining complex with a mix of small eateries and full-service restaurants helmed by award-winning chefs. The...
963kklz.com
Nevada Gas Prices Surge Higher Again
Gas prices in Las Vegas and throughout the state of Nevada have surged higher again in the past couple of weeks. According to a post on News3LV.com, AAA is reporting that gas prices jumped up another 13-cents in recent days. Drivers in Southern Nevada are now paying an average of $5.34 per gallon. That price is 42-cents higher than last week and about 50-cents higher than they were a month ago.
Computer Weekly
City of Las Vegas bets on NTT for largest private 5G network in US
Amid the maelstrom of hotels, entertainment, gambling and dining establishments, it is easy to forget that Las Vegas is one of the most connected cities in the world. Las Vegas is raising its stake on mobile connectivity with the deployment of a private 5G network to serve as an open platform available to local businesses, government and educational institutions for deploying solutions designed to enrich the lives of citizens and visitors alike.
nevadabusiness.com
Heidari Law Firm and Abogados Con Experiencia Offer $10,000 Reward for Hit and Run Conviction
(Las Vegas) Sam Ryan Heidari, Attorney and owner of two major personal injury law firms in Las Vegas and L.A. has offered publicly a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two suspects that were involved in a Las Vegas hit and run on Friday, September 23rd. On Friday, at approximately 4:35 a.m., a critical injury, hit and run traffic collision occurred on East Flamingo Road, west of the intersection with South Sandhill Road.
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in Nevada
A major off-price retail chain recently announced that they plan to open another new store in Nevada. Read on to learn more. Nordstrom Rack, the discount arm of the Seattle-based Nordstrom Inc. chain, recently announced that they are planning to open another new store location in Nevada in the spring of 2023.
Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley once again on the rise
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices have once again risen and Las Vegas residents have been feeling the pain at the pump, causing drivers to question how often they need to hit the road. “If things get worse, I could definitely see myself having to stop.” Adam Johnston is a Lyft driver but driving lately has […]
MSG Sphere Is Testing, F1 Dates Announced, The Airport’s “Secret” Tunnel & $27 Drinks the New Norm?
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including an update on the MSG Sphere and the date for Formula 1 Las Vegas. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
news3lv.com
Local wins $128K jackpot at South Point Hotel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky local is now $128,000 richer. South Point Hotel announced via Twitter on Saturday that a Vegas local hit their Pai Gow Progressive Jackpot. If you love playing poker here in Vegas, you might want to go test your luck.
963kklz.com
Ride The ‘Train Of Terror’ During Halloween Season
Do you dare ride the “Train Of Terror” this Halloween season?. It sounds like a unique experience for this time of year, and it is sponsored by Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway at the Nevada State Railroad Museum located at 601 Yucca Street in Boulder City, 89005. The “Train of Terror” departs at 5:30pm and 7:30pm on various evenings from September 30 through October 30. Please be aware that this experience is rated PG-13 and it is NOT intended for younger children.
Asian Night Market
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Asian Night Market is coming back to Las Vegas on October 8th. Celebrating our local Asian & Pacific Islander business as a community. Chloe Hsia with the Asian Community Developmental Council and Melissa Vallo of 702 Macarons join Roqui Theus to tell us more.
whatnowvegas.com
Houston’s Hot Chicken Opens Summerlin Location, Heads to Spring Valley
What Now has been following the growth of Las Vegas hot chicken chain Houston’s Hot Chicken since it opened its first brick-and-mortar last year. The brand has been pushing hard this year and is about to jump from two Las Vegas locations to seven over the next few months. The brand’s much-anticipated Summerlin location opens this Saturday, October 1, at 1910 Village Center Circle.
vegas24seven.com
Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens Creates Fall Masterpiece with “Artfully Autumn” Display
Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens Creates. Fall Masterpiece with “Artfully Autumn” Display. Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Garden “Artfully Autumn” display welcomes guests as they embark on a feast for the senses with dramatic sculptural pieces and an abundance of fall floral, foliage and pumpkins, all while being captivated by a new custom fragrance.
bouldercityreview.com
Council OKs RV park zoning, discusses future projects
The Boulder City Council introduced a controversial new historic preservation ordinance, as well as discussed multiple rezoning bills, capital improvement plan spending and a burial monument during its Tuesday, Sept. 27, meeting. Historic preservation. The council officially introduced the proposed historic preservation ordinance that was rejected by the Planning Commission...
City of Las Vegas loses third case in battle over Badlands
The City of Las Vegas struck out in court for the third time today, taking yet another hit in the ongoing battle over the defunct Badlands golf course.
vegas24seven.com
Tivoli Village Announces October Events
Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive Entrance. (Photo Courtesy Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES OCTOBER PROGRAMS, PROMOTIONS. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for dining, retail, office and health and wellness amenities, announces programs and promotions for October, including Halloween season pop-up attractions. Night Market at Tivoli. Date: Saturday, Oct....
Small earthquake rattles parts of Las Vegas
The U.S. Geological Survey says that an earthquake measuring 2.4 on the Richter scale hit at around 8pm. The quake was centered just east of Craig Road and Camino al Norte near Craig Ranch Regional Park. No damage or injuries were reported.
Thrillist
The Best Restaurant Patios in Las Vegas
As the rest of the country gears up for sweater weather, Las Vegans are celebrating a different change—it’s finally patio season! (It’s still in the 90s here, but that feels chilly to us.) But what makes a truly great restaurant patio? A great view has a lot...
