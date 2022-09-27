Read full article on original website
Brewerton man arrested again, now faces burglary and arson charges
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– New York State Police say 32-year-old Kevin J. Somers of Brewerton was arrested Thursday night for burglary and arson after unlawfully entering an abandoned gas station in the town of West Monroe and intentionally setting it on fire. State Police say the incident happened sometime between 7 to 9 p.m. when […]
CNY man who police say crashed truck into jail and cars, caused mom to crash car arrested again
West Monroe, N.Y. — A Brewerton man who has been arrested three times times this month has now been charged with arson in Oswego County, according to State Police. Kevin J. Somers, 32, was arrested Thursday after breaking into an abandoned gas station in West Monroe and setting a fire that got out of control, according to a state police news release Saturday.
New Hartford PD want to ID suspects in Criminal Investigation
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people in an ongoing criminal investigation. If you can identify the individuals shown in the images here, please contact Investigator Spinella with the New Hartford Police Department at 315-724-7111. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.
Man assaulted while waiting for bus outside Sangertown Square; suspect arrested
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of assaulting someone who was waiting at the bus stop outside Sangertown Square in New Hartford Thursday evening. The victim told police he was waiting for a bus around 4:30 p.m. when a man approached and assaulted him. After getting a description of the suspect, officers were able to find him on Commercial Drive. When the officers tried to stop the man he ran away but only made it a short distance before he was taken into custody.
Cortland man facing two felonies after pawning stolen equipment
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) -A Cortland man faces two felonies. Cortland City Police Officers arrested Matthew Kehn Tuesday in relation to a larceny at a construction site earlier this month. A large ground tamper valued at $1620 was stolen at 11 Church Street and later located at a pawn shop. Authorities say Kehn falsified records and sold it there for $400. He is charged with possession of stolen property and falsifying records. He will appear in City Court at a later date.
Camillus mom accused of abuse appears in court
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Camillus mom accused of abusing her son appeared in Onondaga County Court late Friday morning. 44-year-old Susan Orendorf did not speak in court and did not answer questions from NewsChannel 9 on the way out of the building. Orendorf’s attorney, Melissa Swartz, did not provide a comment on her client’s […]
Police investigating after vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A vehicle was stolen at gunpoint on the 1000 block of Liberty Street in Rome Tuesday evening, according to Rome police. The victim told police that he was outside his SUV, which was parked in his driveway, when a Black male approached him from behind, put a gun to his head and demanded the keys.
Loaded Handgun and 15.4 Grams of Cocaine Allegedly Found During Stop of Unlicensed Driver in Rome, New York
An Oneida County man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop. At approximately 2:22am on Thursday, September 29, 2022 on the 500 block of West Thomas Street in Rome, New York officers stopped the driver of a 2012 Jeep Cherokee with a registration reported to have been suspended. Police identified...
Syracuse woman arrested after three-vehicle crash
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After causing a three-vehicle crash, 38-year-old Heather Wills was released from the hospital on September 28, according to New York State Police. Wills was charged with the following: Assault in the second degree, a class D felony Vehicular Assault in the second degree, a class E felony DWAI-Drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor […]
Police identify man killed by train behind Destiny USA mall
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police on Thursday identified a man killed by a freight train behind the Destiny USA mall on Saturday. The man was Steven Mercarter, 49, of Syracuse, said Sgt. Thomas Blake, a spokesperson for Syracuse police. Police suspect Mercarter died by suicide but could not confirm that,...
Joint investigation underway for larceny suspect
YORKVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A joint agency larceny investigation by the Yorkville and Whitesboro Police Departments is underway after multiple incidents that occurred at local businesses in those villages. According to police, the first reported incident occurred around 11:25 am at the Kinney Drugs located at 40 Oriskany Blvd...
Syracuse Woman Released from Hospital and Immediately Arrested
A Central New York woman was released from the hospital and immediately arrested after the accident that put her into the hospital. Police say that 38-year-old Heather J. Wills of Syracuse allegedly caused the September 12, 2022 crash in Van Buren, New York that resulted in the hospitalization of two others, including a 15-year-old.
78-year-old man dies after three-car crash in Cayuga County
Brutus, N.Y. -- A 78-year-old man died after a three-car crash on State Rt. 34 in Cayuga County Friday afternoon, deputies said. David Adams, of Auburn, was pronounced dead at Auburn Community hospital following the collision in the town of Brutus, according to a news release from the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office.
New Hartford police: Man drove minivan into nail salon over domestic dispute
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A New Hartford nail salon was destroyed Tuesday night after police say a man intentionally drove his minivan through the building while drunk. New Hartford police and New York Mills Fire Department were called to Spa Point Nails in the Orchard Plaza on Clinton Street around 10:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a vehicle hitting the building. When officers arrived, they saw 53-year-old Wenzhi Hong, of Clinton, actively driving inside the business, destroying the interior.
If You Find It, Don’t Touch It: Police Say Purse Stolen in Rome Contained ‘Irreplaceable Family Heirlooms’
[EDITOR'S NOTE: Suspect Photos appear at the end of this post. This is an update to a post published on 27 September 2022. A link to that post follows the pictures at the end of this post.]. Police are releasing more information about the alleged robbery in the parking lot...
Herkimer County sheriff: Man attacks deputy who was serving him order of protection in Newport
NEWPORT, N.Y. – A man attacked a Herkimer County sheriff’s deputy while he was being served a temporary order of protection, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy was sent to a home on State Route 28 in Newport around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 28 to serve an order of protection to 34-year-old Tony Scialdone.
Police: Man wanted for 2 armed robberies at Watertown liquor stores
Watertown police are asking the public for help finding a suspect in connection to two armed robberies.
Cybersecurity summit held in Rome
Cyberattacks are now a growing threat, so some Educational and Research Institutions were advised on how to protect themselves against potential threats. Cybersecurity summit held at Innovare Advancement Center in Rome. Cyberattacks are now a growing threat, so some Educational and Research Institutions were advised on how to protect themselves...
Man fined for stabbing woman three times
A City of Cortland man was fined after he stabbed a woman three times over money in December of last year. Lavalle A. Caldwell pleaded guilty to third-degree assault (a Class-A misdemeanor), a charge attached to the incident, at Cortland County Court on Tuesday. “This is a lesser included offense...
