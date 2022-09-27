ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTimes

Torrington's Celebrate Belonging held on Main Street

TORRINGTON — The Be Ready Project's second Celebrate Belonging event shut down Main Street Thursday afternoon, as more than 30 agencies gathered to provide information and support for their community. Judy Kobylarz-Dillard, founder of the Be Ready Project, organized the event, which is intended to bring families and individuals...
TORRINGTON, CT
NewsTimes

New Ecuadorian bakery in New Milford is a family affair: 'Customers have been excited'

NEW MILFORD — Fresh bread made on the premises is just one of the many baked items sold at El Cisne Bakery, which recently opened at 143 Danbury Road. “Customers have been excited and happy and they tell us they needed a bakery in here,” said New Preston resident and El Cisne Bakery co-owner Jessica Rivera, “so they’ve been very excited and very welcoming.”
NEW MILFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Witch Bitch Thrift to re-open but in new location in New Haven

A witch thrift and vintage shop will be opening its doors to the New Haven community on 105 Whitney Ave. Witch Bitch Thrift is a community focused witchy thrift & vintage shop that is size and gender inclusive. The shop carries from extra small to 8x+, and according to the business's website, they "never" sort clothes by men's and women's.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Stamford, CT
Government
Stamford, CT
Food & Drinks
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Government
Stamford, CT
Lifestyle
NewsTimes

Crumbl Cookies opens fifth Connecticut location in Milford

Crumbl Cookies, the fast-growing, Tik Tok-viral cookie brand, has opened its fifth Connecticut location in Milford. The store opened Thursday, Sept. 22 on 1642b Boston Post Road after announcing the store's opening back in Nov. 2021. The new location follows recent openings around the state: a Fairfield location, which opened Aug. 12; a North Haven store, which opened July 15; and another in Danbury, which debuted May 20.
MILFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub Crawl#Food Drink#The Ferguson Library
NewsTimes

M&T Bank reports 325 layoffs in CT, plans to cut 333 more jobs

BRIDGEPORT — M&T Bank has laid off 325 employees in Connecticut related to its acquisition of People’s United Bank, while it is planning to eliminate another 333 positions and hiring for about 350 other jobs, the highly scrutinized company disclosed in a letter this week to state Attorney General William Tong.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Torrington coach will be honored Oct. 15

TORRINGTON — The Ora Curry III Memorial Foundation invites the community to recognize and honor the life of Torrington resident, football standout and coach, Ora Curry III at an Oct. 15 Oktoberfest celebration. "Curry was a proud Torringtonian and a loving father to his two children, Ora IV and...
TORRINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsTimes

Hundreds call for Norwalk school board leader to be removed

NORWALK — Amid backlash over the school district's proposed changes for middle schoolers, hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for Colin Hosten to be removed as chairman of the Board of Education. The petition has been launched as the school district revised plans for its Middle School...
NORWALK, CT
NewsTimes

CT town clerks ‘inundated’ with absentee ballot application requests — but not from voters

BETHEL — Higher than usual numbers of absentee ballot application requests from campaigns have prompted concern about potential voter confusion this election. “Town clerks are being inundated with requests from many campaigns for applications for absentee ballots,” said Bethel’s town clerk, Lisa Bergh, who is also the Fairfield County vice president for the Town Clerk’s Association.
BETHEL, CT
NewsTimes

No. 8 St. Joseph pulls away from Danbury to move to 4-0

DANBURY — No. 8 St. Joseph and Danbury put their undefeated records on the line in an early test for the pair that have both exceeded expectations thus far. When the dust settled, it was the favorite, St. Joseph, which won its sixth straight meeting between the two 24-7 to improve to 4-0.
DANBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy