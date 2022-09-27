Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
Torrington's Celebrate Belonging held on Main Street
TORRINGTON — The Be Ready Project's second Celebrate Belonging event shut down Main Street Thursday afternoon, as more than 30 agencies gathered to provide information and support for their community. Judy Kobylarz-Dillard, founder of the Be Ready Project, organized the event, which is intended to bring families and individuals...
NewsTimes
New Ecuadorian bakery in New Milford is a family affair: 'Customers have been excited'
NEW MILFORD — Fresh bread made on the premises is just one of the many baked items sold at El Cisne Bakery, which recently opened at 143 Danbury Road. “Customers have been excited and happy and they tell us they needed a bakery in here,” said New Preston resident and El Cisne Bakery co-owner Jessica Rivera, “so they’ve been very excited and very welcoming.”
NewsTimes
Witch Bitch Thrift to re-open but in new location in New Haven
A witch thrift and vintage shop will be opening its doors to the New Haven community on 105 Whitney Ave. Witch Bitch Thrift is a community focused witchy thrift & vintage shop that is size and gender inclusive. The shop carries from extra small to 8x+, and according to the business's website, they "never" sort clothes by men's and women's.
NewsTimes
Danbury immigrant who's dreamed of attending WestConn since age 11 now has 'everything I wanted'
DANBURY — While the journey for Adamaris Loja was a long one when she moved to Danbury from her native Ecuador at age 11 with her family in 2011, the journey to fulfill her dream was simply a walk across the street. Loja lives on Osborne Street, which goes...
NewsTimes
Connecticut Taco and Margarita Festival is coming to Bridgeport this month with Ryan Cabrera as DJ
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This year, on the ides of October, one can choose between iced or frozen as the 2022 Connecticut Taco and Margarita Festival comes to the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport. Local taqueros like Little Pub, Crispy Melty, Liberty Rock...
NewsTimes
The new owner of JK’s restaurant is no stranger to Danbury or to restaurants. Here’s what we know.
DANBURY — The new owner of the downtown eatery JK’s that was run by the Koukos family for 98 years is no stranger to restaurants or to Danbury. Veteran restaurateur Nilton Coelho, whose eateries include Banana Brazil on Main Street, has taken over JK’s Original Texas Hot Wieners on South Street.
NewsTimes
Crumbl Cookies opens fifth Connecticut location in Milford
Crumbl Cookies, the fast-growing, Tik Tok-viral cookie brand, has opened its fifth Connecticut location in Milford. The store opened Thursday, Sept. 22 on 1642b Boston Post Road after announcing the store's opening back in Nov. 2021. The new location follows recent openings around the state: a Fairfield location, which opened Aug. 12; a North Haven store, which opened July 15; and another in Danbury, which debuted May 20.
NewsTimes
Is Stamford schools' new block schedule a hit or a miss? Here's how educators and students feel.
STAMFORD — After months of impassioned debate about a new high school block schedule, there's been little noise from teachers or families since it was implemented four weeks ago. One possible explanation is that teachers really like the new system, officials said. “Sometimes with us, no news is good...
NewsTimes
Before ‘Shark Tank’ debut, Create a Castle sculptors build 15-foot sandcastle at Candlewood Lake
NEW MILFORD — Paying tribute to the community that’s supported their sand-sculpting enterprise, Kevin Lane and Dan Anderson spent last week building a 15-foot sandcastle on the shores of Candlewood Lake. A resident of New Milford for the last 24 years, Lane said he and Anderson decided to...
NewsTimes
Police investigating liquor store robberies in Watertown, Waterbury, Naugatuck Saturday night
WATERTOWN — Police are investigating after two liquor stores were robbed in Watertown Saturday night, seemingly as part of a string of similar crimes in the area. The Oakville Wine and Liquor store on Buckingham Street was robbed around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Det. Mark Conway said in an email.
NewsTimes
M&T Bank reports 325 layoffs in CT, plans to cut 333 more jobs
BRIDGEPORT — M&T Bank has laid off 325 employees in Connecticut related to its acquisition of People’s United Bank, while it is planning to eliminate another 333 positions and hiring for about 350 other jobs, the highly scrutinized company disclosed in a letter this week to state Attorney General William Tong.
NewsTimes
Torrington coach will be honored Oct. 15
TORRINGTON — The Ora Curry III Memorial Foundation invites the community to recognize and honor the life of Torrington resident, football standout and coach, Ora Curry III at an Oct. 15 Oktoberfest celebration. "Curry was a proud Torringtonian and a loving father to his two children, Ora IV and...
NewsTimes
Hundreds call for Norwalk school board leader to be removed
NORWALK — Amid backlash over the school district's proposed changes for middle schoolers, hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for Colin Hosten to be removed as chairman of the Board of Education. The petition has been launched as the school district revised plans for its Middle School...
NewsTimes
CT town clerks ‘inundated’ with absentee ballot application requests — but not from voters
BETHEL — Higher than usual numbers of absentee ballot application requests from campaigns have prompted concern about potential voter confusion this election. “Town clerks are being inundated with requests from many campaigns for applications for absentee ballots,” said Bethel’s town clerk, Lisa Bergh, who is also the Fairfield County vice president for the Town Clerk’s Association.
NewsTimes
Danbury bends rules for medicinal marijuana business, opening door for it to sell recreational pot
DANBURY — A west side marijuana dispensary that was blocked from selling recreational pot because the city’s new cannabis regulations said it had to be 200 feet from a neighborhood has gotten a zoning break that opens the door for the business to sell retail weed. “I don’t...
NewsTimes
Jeff Jacobs: Rich Boshea, the rock of West Haven, still coaching football as he battles cancer
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Rich Boshea went to the dentist in February. He had a cut on his tongue that wasn’t healing. “He looked at it,” Boshea said, “And he said, ‘I don’t think that’s a cut.’ He is a very good dentist.”
NewsTimes
No. 8 St. Joseph pulls away from Danbury to move to 4-0
DANBURY — No. 8 St. Joseph and Danbury put their undefeated records on the line in an early test for the pair that have both exceeded expectations thus far. When the dust settled, it was the favorite, St. Joseph, which won its sixth straight meeting between the two 24-7 to improve to 4-0.
