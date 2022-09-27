NEW MILFORD — Fresh bread made on the premises is just one of the many baked items sold at El Cisne Bakery, which recently opened at 143 Danbury Road. “Customers have been excited and happy and they tell us they needed a bakery in here,” said New Preston resident and El Cisne Bakery co-owner Jessica Rivera, “so they’ve been very excited and very welcoming.”

NEW MILFORD, CT ・ 8 HOURS AGO