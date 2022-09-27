Read full article on original website
Meta announced a new AI text-to-video generator
Rapidly evolving from a zero-effort way to see what Dr. Phil would look like as a Dragon Ball Z villain into a tool for creating award-winning gallery pieces, AI-generated art just hit yet another milestone. Yesterday, machine learning engineers at Meta announced a new AI tool called Make-A-Video that produces videos from users’ text prompts.
Walmart enters the metaverse with Roblox experiences
New York CNN — Walmart (WMT) has entered the metaverse. The retail giant announced Monday it is launching two immersive online experiences with Roblox, a metaverse mega-platform extremely popular with young kids. Walmart said it is targeting the next generation of customers – Covid-19 altered consumers’ shopping habits and...
Sidekick’s guide to balance: Senior leadership edition
We’ve reached the end of our balance series, and if you’ve made it this far but don’t feel zen yet, it might be time to revisit story one. For our grand finale, we spoke with some of the busiest people in corporate America: senior leadership. For Quizlet CEO Matthew Glotzbach, balance is “the feeling of having everything under control,” whereas Fishbowl co-founder Loren Appin believes balance is “living life in a way that is sustainable to you, limits stress, and creates happiness.” Meanwhile YouTube’s global head of acquisition partnerships, Preeya Khanna, told Sidekick that “the ability to be fully immersed in what I’m doing while I’m doing it” brings her balance.
New report finds Gen Z loves tech, gaming, snacks, and Shein
Kids these days are still obsessed with YouTube, even if they aren’t exclusively using it to binge 10 hours of Smosh videos. The video platform is Gen Z’s No. 1 brand, according to a new report from Morning Consult. Back in our day, we had to Ask Jeeves...
Building startups in public has an end date
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha asked: How does the “build in public” mindset impact the way that startups are built? Alex and Natasha chatted through the difference between building in public, going direct, startup PR and just straight-up hype.
Europe’s inaugural Women in VC Summit is the first step in a long climb towards equity
The event, organized by investors Sophie Winwood, Ruth Foxe Blader and Clarisse Lam, brought together top minds to discuss creating a more inclusive and equitable venture landscape. The conference was open only to those identifying as women, and panels included topics such as the role of LPs in diversifying tech, finding the next women-founded unicorn, and inspiring more women fund managers.
Shift to remote work draws mixed reactions
Evona has offered employees the flexibility to work remotely since the space recruitment startup was founded in Bristol, England, in 2018. The policy was a departure from strict management in the founders’ previous jobs. Plus, they thought it would give them a competitive advantage. “We were a startup, and...
Pigment raises another $65M to build the modern business planning platform
For small companies that are growing, it can replace Microsoft Excel, as it’s more secure and more solid in general. For bigger companies that already use a business planning product from Oracle or SAP, Pigment can replace these legacy platforms with something a bit more modern. The company calls...
There's always money in the banana peeling robot
Two robotic arms with prongs that resemble hands hover above an unpeeled banana from a table. One prong picks up the banana and the other grabs a section of the peel and pulls it back slowly. It turns the banana and delicately takes off each successive piece of the peel. In about 50 seconds, the robot has successfully stripped the banana, a task so simple a monkey could do it.
Why build a fintech any more when you can just raise €20M and white-label it to banks?
The latest is fintech SaaS provider Toqio, which has now closed €20 million in funding. We last caught up with Toqio, a fintech platform with a white-label digital finance SaaS that allows anyone to launch a new fintech product, last year when it raised $9.4 million seed round. This...
VCs at Freestyle, Plexo Capital and Sequoia join Startup Battlefield judges
We have an outstanding cohort of VCs ready to hear their pitches and follow up with tough Q&As — and we’re thrilled to add three more to the slate. Did you miss the other Startup Battlefield VC judges? You can find them in groups one, two, three, four and five.
Kumo aims to bring predictive AI to the enterprise with $18M in fresh capital
Kumo’s platform works specifically with graph neural networks, a class of AI system for processing data that can be represented as a series of graphs. Graphs in this context refer to mathematical constructs made up of vertices (also called nodes) that are connected by edges (or lines). Graphs can be used to model relations and processes in social, IT and even biological systems. For example, the link structure of a website can be represented by a graph where the vertices stand in for webpages and the edges represent links from one page to another.
GlossGenius triples valuation, raises $25M to give beauty industry’s tech stack a makeover
So she taught herself how to code, launched in 2016, raised $2.8 million in pre-seed funding from Techstars and angel investors, and bootstrapped her company, GlossGenius, for five years before closing a $16.4 million round last November. GlossGenius has more than 40,000 customers in the beauty and wellness space today...
Hopscotch Expands Feature Set With Flow: A New Tool That Enables Users to Finance Invoices in Just Two Clicks
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Hopscotch, a first-of-its-kind payments platform designed for the freelancer & small business community, today announced an expansion of its feature set with a new tool that enables users to finance invoices in just two clicks. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005888/en/ A rendering of a business user’s Hopscotch dashboard. (Graphic: Business Wire)
