Behind Viral Videos

morningbrew.com

Meta announced a new AI text-to-video generator

Rapidly evolving from a zero-effort way to see what Dr. Phil would look like as a Dragon Ball Z villain into a tool for creating award-winning gallery pieces, AI-generated art just hit yet another milestone. Yesterday, machine learning engineers at Meta announced a new AI tool called Make-A-Video that produces videos from users’ text prompts.
SOFTWARE
CNN

Walmart enters the metaverse with Roblox experiences

New York CNN — Walmart (WMT) has entered the metaverse. The retail giant announced Monday it is launching two immersive online experiences with Roblox, a metaverse mega-platform extremely popular with young kids. Walmart said it is targeting the next generation of customers – Covid-19 altered consumers’ shopping habits and...
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Sidekick’s guide to balance: Senior leadership edition

We’ve reached the end of our balance series, and if you’ve made it this far but don’t feel zen yet, it might be time to revisit story one. For our grand finale, we spoke with some of the busiest people in corporate America: senior leadership. For Quizlet CEO Matthew Glotzbach, balance is “the feeling of having everything under control,” whereas Fishbowl co-founder Loren Appin believes balance is “living life in a way that is sustainable to you, limits stress, and creates happiness.” Meanwhile YouTube’s global head of acquisition partnerships, Preeya Khanna, told Sidekick that “the ability to be fully immersed in what I’m doing while I’m doing it” brings her balance.
TECHNOLOGY
morningbrew.com

New report finds Gen Z loves tech, gaming, snacks, and Shein

Kids these days are still obsessed with YouTube, even if they aren’t exclusively using it to binge 10 hours of Smosh videos. The video platform is Gen Z’s No. 1 brand, according to a new report from Morning Consult. Back in our day, we had to Ask Jeeves...
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Building startups in public has an end date

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha asked: How does the “build in public” mindset impact the way that startups are built? Alex and Natasha chatted through the difference between building in public, going direct, startup PR and just straight-up hype.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Europe’s inaugural Women in VC Summit is the first step in a long climb towards equity

The event, organized by investors Sophie Winwood, Ruth Foxe Blader and Clarisse Lam, brought together top minds to discuss creating a more inclusive and equitable venture landscape. The conference was open only to those identifying as women, and panels included topics such as the role of LPs in diversifying tech, finding the next women-founded unicorn, and inspiring more women fund managers.
ECONOMY
SpaceNews.com

Shift to remote work draws mixed reactions

Evona has offered employees the flexibility to work remotely since the space recruitment startup was founded in Bristol, England, in 2018. The policy was a departure from strict management in the founders’ previous jobs. Plus, they thought it would give them a competitive advantage. “We were a startup, and...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Pigment raises another $65M to build the modern business planning platform

For small companies that are growing, it can replace Microsoft Excel, as it’s more secure and more solid in general. For bigger companies that already use a business planning product from Oracle or SAP, Pigment can replace these legacy platforms with something a bit more modern. The company calls...
ECONOMY
morningbrew.com

There's always money in the banana peeling robot

Two robotic arms with prongs that resemble hands hover above an unpeeled banana from a table. One prong picks up the banana and the other grabs a section of the peel and pulls it back slowly. It turns the banana and delicately takes off each successive piece of the peel. In about 50 seconds, the robot has successfully stripped the banana, a task so simple a monkey could do it.
ENGINEERING
TechCrunch

Kumo aims to bring predictive AI to the enterprise with $18M in fresh capital

Kumo’s platform works specifically with graph neural networks, a class of AI system for processing data that can be represented as a series of graphs. Graphs in this context refer to mathematical constructs made up of vertices (also called nodes) that are connected by edges (or lines). Graphs can be used to model relations and processes in social, IT and even biological systems. For example, the link structure of a website can be represented by a graph where the vertices stand in for webpages and the edges represent links from one page to another.
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Hopscotch Expands Feature Set With Flow: A New Tool That Enables Users to Finance Invoices in Just Two Clicks

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Hopscotch, a first-of-its-kind payments platform designed for the freelancer & small business community, today announced an expansion of its feature set with a new tool that enables users to finance invoices in just two clicks. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005888/en/ A rendering of a business user’s Hopscotch dashboard. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE

